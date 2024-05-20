May 14, 2024

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Pharma Appoints Toru Kimura as President and CEO and Changes in Board of Directors Including Representative Directors, Executive Officer, and the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director,

President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, Prime Market of TSE) announced today that in its meeting held on May 14, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed the following candidates for new assignments of Representative Directors including President and CEO, new members of the Board of Directors, and a new Executive Officer. The Company will also change the positions assumed by Executive officers.

Changes in Representative Directors (including President and CEO) and

Executive Officer

New Assignments of Representative Directors (including President and CEO) and Executive Officer

Name New position Current position Toru Representative Director, Representative Director, Kimura President and CEO Senior Managing Executive Officer Motoyuki Representative Director, Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Sakai Executive Vice President Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Hiroshi Corporate Senior Representative Director, Nomura Executive Advisor President and CEO

(2) Reason for Changes

The Company has been facing challenging performance with significant losses in both the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which are net profit attributable to owners of the parent. To achieve an early recovery in performance and regrowth, the Company is implementing various measures and receiving personnel support from Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Consequently, the Company has decided to transition to a new management structure led by a new President and CEO and a new Executive Vice President, with the full cooperation of the entire company, aiming to turn its performance into profitability.

(3) Effective Date

June 25, 2024 (The new members who will take office as of June 25, 2024 are subject to the approval at the general shareholders' meeting scheduled for the same date and then to be formally decided at the Board of Directors scheduled for the same date.)

