May 14, 2024

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Pharma Appoints Toru Kimura as President and CEO and Changes in Board of Directors Including Representative Directors, Executive Officer, and the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director,

President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, Prime Market of TSE) announced today that in its meeting held on May 14, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed the following candidates for new assignments of Representative Directors including President and CEO, new members of the Board of Directors, and a new Executive Officer. The Company will also change the positions assumed by Executive officers.

  1. Changes in Representative Directors (including President and CEO) and

Executive Officer

  1. New Assignments of Representative Directors (including President and CEO) and Executive Officer

Name

New position

Current position

Toru

Representative Director,

Representative Director,

Kimura

President and CEO

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Motoyuki

Representative Director,

Representative Director & Senior

Managing Executive Officer

Sakai

Executive Vice President

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi

Corporate Senior

Representative Director,

Nomura

Executive Advisor

President and CEO

(2) Reason for Changes

The Company has been facing challenging performance with significant losses in both the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which are net profit attributable to owners of the parent. To achieve an early recovery in performance and regrowth, the Company is implementing various measures and receiving personnel support from Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Consequently, the Company has decided to transition to a new management structure led by a new President and CEO and a new Executive Vice President, with the full cooperation of the entire company, aiming to turn its performance into profitability.

(3) Effective Date

June 25, 2024 (The new members who will take office as of June 25, 2024 are subject to the approval at the general shareholders' meeting scheduled for the same date and then to be formally decided at the Board of Directors scheduled for the same date.)

  1. Changes in the Members of the Board of Directors (effective June 25, 2024)

(1) New Members of the Board of Directors

Name

New position

Current position

Tsutomu

Member,

Board of Directors,

Executive Officer

Nakagawa

Executive Officer

Hiroshi

Member,

Director & Executive Vice

President

Niinuma

Board of Directors

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The new members of the Board of Directors who will take office as of June 25, 2024 are subject to the approval at the general shareholders' meeting scheduled for the same date.

Hiroshi Niinuma is a candidate for non-executive Director and continues to serve as a Director & Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (concurrent position).

(2) Departing Members of the Board of Directors

Name

New position

Current position

Yoshiharu

Managing Executive

Member, Board of Directors,

Ikeda

Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Hiroyuki

Managing Executive

Member, Board of Directors,

Baba

Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Shigeyuki

Managing Executive

Member, Board of Directors,

Nishinaka

Officer

Managing Executive Officer

  1. Changes in the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers (effective June 25, 2024)

Position as of June 25, 2024

Current position

Name

Representative Director,

Executive Vice President

Representative Director &

Global Corporate Strategy

Senior Managing Executive

Motoyuki

Corporate Governance

Officer

Sakai

Human Resources

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Finance Administration

Executive Officer

Global Corporate Strategy

Executive Officer

Yutaka

Global Finance

Vice President, Head of Global

Wakemi

Vice President, Head of Global

Corporate Strategy

Corporate Strategy

(Reference)

Brief Personal History of New President and CEO

Name: Toru Kimura

Birthdate: August 5, 1960 (63 years old)

Birthplace: Shiga Prefecture, Japan

Education: March 1989 Ph.D., Department of Biophysics,

Graduate School of Science, Kyoto University

Business Career

April 1989 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

October

Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

1992

June 2009

Vice President, Head of Genomic Science Laboratories of the

Company

June 2010

Vice President, Head of Research Planning & Management of

the Company

April 2012

Vice President, Head of Global Strategy of the Company

September

Vice President, Head of the Regenerative & Cellular Medicine

2013

Office of the Company

April 2015

Executive Officer of the Company

Vice President, Head of the Regenerative & Cellular Medicine

Office

June 2016

Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officer of the

Company

Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Strategy

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office

October

Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officer of the

2017

Company

Senior Executive Research Director of Drug Research

Division

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative &

Cellular Medicine Kobe Center

April 2019

Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Executive

Officer of the Company

Senior Executive Research Director of Drug Research

Division

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative &

Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular

Medicine Manufacturing Plant

April 2020

Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Executive

Officer of the Company

Chief Scientific Officer

Senior Executive Research Director of Drug Research

Division

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant

April 2021 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Chief Scientific Officer

Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant

April 2022 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Global Corporate Strategy; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant

April 2023 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Global Corporate Strategy; Global Finance; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant (to the present)

(Reference)

Brief Personal History of candidates for new members of the Board of Directors

(1) Motoyuki SakaiBirthdate: August 14, 1961

April 1985 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

June 2007 General Manager, Finance & Accounting Office (Accounting), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

July 2010 General Manager, Corporate Planning & Coordination Office (Corporate Planning), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2013 General Manager, Corporate Planning & Coordination Office (Business Development), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2014 Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2018 Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director, Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd

April 2023 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

June 2023 Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (to the present)

Company shares owned: 0

(2) Tsutomu Nakagawa

Birthdate:

April 27, 1968

April 1993

Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

April 2016

Senior Officer of Global Oncology of the Company

April 2017

Senior Officer of Global OncologyDevelopment Strategy of the

Company

April 2019 Vice President, Head of Global Oncology Office of the Company

April 2020 Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Strategy of the Company

April 2022 Executive Officer of the Company

July 2023 Chief Strategy Officer of Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

April 2024 President and CEO of Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (to the present)

(3) Hiroshi Niinuma

Birthdate:

March 5, 1958

April 1981

Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2006

General Manager, Personnel Office, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2007

General Manager, Human Resources Dept., Sumitomo Chemical

Co., Ltd.

April 2009

General Manager, General Affairs Dept., Sumitomo Chemical Co.,

Ltd.

April 2010

Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2013

Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2018

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

June 2018

Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo

Chemical Co., Ltd.

April 2022

Director & Executive Vice President, Sumitomo Chemical Co.,

Ltd.

(to the present)

(Reference)

Members of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board after approval at the general shareholders' meeting (from June 25, 2024)

Board of Directors

Toru Kimura

Representative Director, President and CEO

Motoyuki Sakai

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

Tsutomu Nakagawa

Member, Board of Directors, Executive Officer

Hiroshi Niinuma

Member, Board of Directors,

Saeko Arai

Member, Board of Directors (Outside)

Nobuhiro Endo

Member, Board of Directors (Outside)

Minoru Usui

Member, Board of Directors (Outside)

Koji Fujimoto

Member, Board of Directors (Outside)

Audit & Supervisory Board

Takashi Kutsunai

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hisayoshi Kashima

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yoshio Iteya

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

Mayumi Mochizuki

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

Daishiro Michimori

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

E-mailprir@sumitomo-pharma.co.jp

