May 14, 2024
Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Pharma Appoints Toru Kimura as President and CEO and Changes in Board of Directors Including Representative Directors, Executive Officer, and the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers
Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director,
President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, Prime Market of TSE) announced today that in its meeting held on May 14, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed the following candidates for new assignments of Representative Directors including President and CEO, new members of the Board of Directors, and a new Executive Officer. The Company will also change the positions assumed by Executive officers.
- Changes in Representative Directors (including President and CEO) and
Executive Officer
- New Assignments of Representative Directors (including President and CEO) and Executive Officer
Name
New position
Current position
Toru
Representative Director,
Representative Director,
Kimura
President and CEO
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Motoyuki
Representative Director,
Representative Director & Senior
Managing Executive Officer
Sakai
Executive Vice President
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hiroshi
Corporate Senior
Representative Director,
Nomura
Executive Advisor
President and CEO
(2) Reason for Changes
The Company has been facing challenging performance with significant losses in both the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which are net profit attributable to owners of the parent. To achieve an early recovery in performance and regrowth, the Company is implementing various measures and receiving personnel support from Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Consequently, the Company has decided to transition to a new management structure led by a new President and CEO and a new Executive Vice President, with the full cooperation of the entire company, aiming to turn its performance into profitability.
(3) Effective Date
June 25, 2024 (The new members who will take office as of June 25, 2024 are subject to the approval at the general shareholders' meeting scheduled for the same date and then to be formally decided at the Board of Directors scheduled for the same date.)
1
- Changes in the Members of the Board of Directors (effective June 25, 2024)
(1) New Members of the Board of Directors
Name
New position
Current position
Tsutomu
Member,
Board of Directors,
Executive Officer
Nakagawa
Executive Officer
Hiroshi
Member,
Director & Executive Vice
President
Niinuma
Board of Directors
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
The new members of the Board of Directors who will take office as of June 25, 2024 are subject to the approval at the general shareholders' meeting scheduled for the same date.
Hiroshi Niinuma is a candidate for non-executive Director and continues to serve as a Director & Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (concurrent position).
(2) Departing Members of the Board of Directors
Name
New position
Current position
Yoshiharu
Managing Executive
Member, Board of Directors,
Ikeda
Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki
Managing Executive
Member, Board of Directors,
Baba
Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Shigeyuki
Managing Executive
Member, Board of Directors,
Nishinaka
Officer
Managing Executive Officer
- Changes in the Positions Assumed by Executive Officers (effective June 25, 2024)
Position as of June 25, 2024
Current position
Name
Representative Director,
Executive Vice President
Representative Director &
Global Corporate Strategy
Senior Managing Executive
Motoyuki
Corporate Governance
Officer
Sakai
Human Resources
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Global Finance Administration
Executive Officer
Global Corporate Strategy
Executive Officer
Yutaka
Global Finance
Vice President, Head of Global
Wakemi
Vice President, Head of Global
Corporate Strategy
Corporate Strategy
2
(Reference)
Brief Personal History of New President and CEO
Name: Toru Kimura
Birthdate: August 5, 1960 (63 years old)
Birthplace: Shiga Prefecture, Japan
Education: March 1989 Ph.D., Department of Biophysics,
Graduate School of Science, Kyoto University
Business Career
April 1989 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
October
Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
1992
June 2009
Vice President, Head of Genomic Science Laboratories of the
Company
June 2010
Vice President, Head of Research Planning & Management of
the Company
April 2012
Vice President, Head of Global Strategy of the Company
September
Vice President, Head of the Regenerative & Cellular Medicine
2013
Office of the Company
April 2015
Executive Officer of the Company
Vice President, Head of the Regenerative & Cellular Medicine
Office
June 2016
Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officer of the
Company
Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Strategy
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office
October
Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officer of the
2017
Company
Senior Executive Research Director of Drug Research
Division
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative &
Cellular Medicine Kobe Center
April 2019
Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Executive
Officer of the Company
Senior Executive Research Director of Drug Research
Division
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative &
Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular
Medicine Manufacturing Plant
April 2020
Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Executive
Officer of the Company
Chief Scientific Officer
Senior Executive Research Director of Drug Research
3
Division
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant
April 2021 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Chief Scientific Officer
Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant
April 2022 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Global Corporate Strategy; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant
April 2023 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Global Corporate Strategy; Global Finance; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Office; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Kobe Center; Regenerative & Cellular Medicine Manufacturing Plant (to the present)
(Reference)
Brief Personal History of candidates for new members of the Board of Directors
(1) Motoyuki SakaiBirthdate: August 14, 1961
April 1985 Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
June 2007 General Manager, Finance & Accounting Office (Accounting), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
July 2010 General Manager, Corporate Planning & Coordination Office (Corporate Planning), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2013 General Manager, Corporate Planning & Coordination Office (Business Development), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2014 Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2018 Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director, Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd
April 2023 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
June 2023 Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (to the present)
Company shares owned: 0
(2) Tsutomu Nakagawa
Birthdate:
April 27, 1968
April 1993
Joined the former Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
April 2016
Senior Officer of Global Oncology of the Company
April 2017
Senior Officer of Global Oncology（Development Strategy） of the
4
Company
April 2019 Vice President, Head of Global Oncology Office of the Company
April 2020 Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Strategy of the Company
April 2022 Executive Officer of the Company
July 2023 Chief Strategy Officer of Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.
April 2024 President and CEO of Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (to the present)
(3) Hiroshi Niinuma
Birthdate:
March 5, 1958
April 1981
Joined Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2006
General Manager, Personnel Office, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2007
General Manager, Human Resources Dept., Sumitomo Chemical
Co., Ltd.
April 2009
General Manager, General Affairs Dept., Sumitomo Chemical Co.,
Ltd.
April 2010
Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2013
Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2018
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
June 2018
Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo
Chemical Co., Ltd.
April 2022
Director & Executive Vice President, Sumitomo Chemical Co.,
Ltd.
(to the present)
(Reference)
Members of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board after approval at the general shareholders' meeting (from June 25, 2024)
Board of Directors
Toru Kimura
Representative Director, President and CEO
Motoyuki Sakai
Representative Director, Executive Vice President
Tsutomu Nakagawa
Member, Board of Directors, Executive Officer
Hiroshi Niinuma
Member, Board of Directors,
Saeko Arai
Member, Board of Directors (Outside)
Nobuhiro Endo
Member, Board of Directors (Outside)
Minoru Usui
Member, Board of Directors (Outside)
Koji Fujimoto
Member, Board of Directors (Outside)
Audit & Supervisory Board
Takashi Kutsunai
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Hisayoshi Kashima
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yoshio Iteya
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
Mayumi Mochizuki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
Daishiro Michimori
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
5
Contact:
Corporate Communications
Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.
E-mail：prir@sumitomo-pharma.co.jp
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 09:30:06 UTC.