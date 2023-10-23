Message from the President

Vision

After significant changes over the past 17 years, we aim to be a Global Specialized Player

In fiscal 2023 we launched a new Mid-term Business Plan running through to fiscal 2027. Here, I would like to briefly look back on the trajectory of the Company in light of the considerable transformation of our operations since its establishment 17 years ago. When Sumitomo Pharma was established through the merger of Dainippon Pharmaceutical and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals in 2005, we were a Japan-based entity with a domestic sales weighting of more than 90%. However, in our first Mid-term Business Plan that kicked off in 2007, we identified globalization as a key theme and pursued the in-house development of the atypical antipsychotic drug LATUDA® for the sizeable U.S. market where we could independently determine drug prices. Then in 2009, through the acquisition of the former Sepracor we established our own sales structure in the U.S. and successfully turned LATUDA® into a blockbuster product that has brought in sales revenue of roughly ¥200 billion. As a result, we have transformed our operations and grown into a global company with overseas sales accounting for more than 60% of total revenue.

In 2012, we brought the former Boston Biomedical into the Group, marking our entry into the area of oncology where many unmet medical needs exist. Moreover, in recognizing the potential for creating groundbreaking products for diseases for which a full recovery is unlikely with conventional drugs, we seized the initiative in 2013 to enter the field of regenerative medicine and cell therapy. And in 2018 we completed the construction of "SMaRT," a regenerative medicine and cell therapy manufacturing plant in Japan that is the world's first commercial production facility for allogeneic iPS cell-derived products. We are also on schedule to complete the building of a similar cellular medicine manufacturing plant in the U.S. by the end of fiscal 2023.

In our Mid-term Business Plan 2022 (FY2018-2022) we adopted the following vision statement: "For longer and healthier lives. We unlock the future with cutting-edge technology and ideas." We also formulated a 2033 aspiration to establish ourselves as a global specialized player. Both the vision and aspiration were based on the belief that the pharmaceutical industry is facing a "Time for Change" in which we must not only create innovative new pharmaceuticals, but respond to the proliferation of digital technology and preventive medical care and establish business models that are not simply extensions of past endeavors. The term "healthier" in our vision encompasses not only treatment but also prevention, diagnosis, long-term care, and rehabilitation. It conveys