Slovak gas importer SPP signs LNG supply deal with Exxon

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia's national gas importer
SPP has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with
ExxonMobil, SPP said on Thursday, as Europe races to
secure alternatives to Russian gas.
SPP said the amount of gas in storage and its diversified
supplies were grounds for optimism its customers would not face
disruptions this winter, but added it was vital for the European
market and cross-border connections to remain functional.
"A contract with a strategic partner that ExxonMobil is
opens new opportunities in access to natural gas and LNG," SPP
said in a statement, without giving the volumes or price of the
deal.
It said transport arrangements to the landlocked central
European country had been secured from LNG terminals in Italy
and Croatia.
Slovakia uses around 5 billion cubic metres of gas per year
and has mostly been served by Russian gas pumped through
Ukraine. Russia has reduced supplies to Europe this year in
retaliation for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
But Slovakia has secured extra supplies of LNG and piped gas
from Norway, which it said would cover most of the needs of SPP,
which serves around two thirds of the Slovak market.
