Sumitomo Realty & Development : Items Omitted from Paper-Based Documents to be Delivered for Notice of Convocation of the 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ( 111.2KB )

Based on laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the aforementioned items are omitted in the paper-based documents (items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format will be taken) to be delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Note: Figures have been rounded down to the nearest million yen. Earnings per share and net assets per share have been rounded to the nearest second decimal place.

Matters regarding Independent Auditor

Name:

KPMG AZSA LLC

Amount of Compensation, etc.:

(Million yen) Total amount of monetary compensation or other property benefits to be paid by the Company 212 and its subsidiaries Amount of compensation, etc. to be paid by the Company 148

Notes:1. The audit contract between the Company and the independent auditor does not separate the compensation for audits pursuant to the Companies Act from the compensation for audits pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and it is not possible to make a practical differentiation between them. Accordingly, the amount of compensation, etc. to be paid by the Company is the total of these amounts.

2. The Board of Corporate Auditors decides to consent to the amount of compensation, etc. of the independent auditor, after having performed the necessary verification with respect to the appropriateness of the content of the independent auditor's audit plan, the status of performance of accounting audit duties, and the basis for the calculation of the estimated compensation.

Details of Non-auditing Services

The Company entrusts the independent auditor with the "preparation of comfort letters related to issuance of straight bonds," which is a service other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-auditing services), and pays compensation thereto.

Policy regarding Decision for Dismissal or Non-reappointment

In addition to the dismissal of the independent auditor by the Board of Corporate Auditors pursuant to Article 340 of the Companies Act, in cases where it is recognized that it would be difficult for the independent auditor to execute their duties appropriately, the Board of Corporate Auditors proposes the shareholders' meeting that the independent auditor be dismissed or not be reappointed.

Basic Policy on the Control of the Company

Regarding the basic policy on the control of the Company and initiatives to ensure it, and the policy on measures to a large-scale purchase of shares of the Company and the Board's stance to it, they were adopted as "The Policy on Large-Scale Purchase of Shares of the Company (Takeover Defense Measures)" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy") based on the decision of the meeting of the Board of Directors dated May 17, 2007. Subsequently, it was continued or renewed upon receiving approval from shareholders at each of the 74th ordinary general meetings of shareholders dated June 28, 2007, the 77th ordinary general meetings of shareholders dated June 29, 2010, the 80th ordinary general meetings of shareholders dated June 27, 2013, the 83rd ordinary general meetings of shareholders dated June 29, 2016, the 86th ordinary general meetings of shareholders dated June 27, 2019, and the 89th ordinary general meetings of shareholders dated June 29, 2022. The term of the Policy will expire upon the conclusion of the 92nd ordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2025.

The Policy sets out rules on Large-Scale Purchases (hereinafter referred to as "Large-Scale Purchase Rules") and requests the Large-Scale Purchaser to comply with the Large-Scale Purchase Rules. The Large-Scale Purchase Rules state that the Large-Scale Purchaser provides the Board of Directors necessary and sufficient information regarding the Large-Scale Purchase in advance, and commence the Large-Scale Purchase after a certain period of evaluation by the Board of Directors has elapsed. The Board of Directors shall take countermeasures that it deems necessary if the Large-Scale Purchaser does not comply with the Large-Scale Purchase Rules, or even though the Large-Scale Purchaser complies with the Large-Scale Purchase Rules, if it is clear that the Large-Scale Purchase will cause unrecoverable damages to the Company or if the Large-Scale Purchase significantly damages the corporate value and common interests of shareholders. The Board of Directors shall consult with a Special Committee consisting of outside directors, outside corporate auditors, persons with corporate management experience, lawyers, certified public accountants, etc., and take such recommendation to the fullest account, when judging whether or not the Large-

- 3 -