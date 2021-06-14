Log in
    8830   JP3409000001

SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(8830)
  Report
Sumitomo Realty & Development : Notice of Convocation of the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Business Report Section added)

06/14/2021 | 04:41am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Ticker symbol 8830 June 7, 2021

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. 2-4-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Kojun Nishima Executive Managing Director and President

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 88TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as stated below. Your attendance is respectfully requested.

In the event that you are unable to attend, you can exercise your voting rights with the appropriate form. You are requested to review the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed Form for the Exercise of Voting Rights and return it to the Company by 5:40 p.m. of Monday, June 28, 2021.

Particulars

  1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021
  2. Place: Shinjuku Sumitomo Hall (Entrance B1F) Shinjuku Sumitomo Building

  3. 2-6-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
    Please note that the place is different from that of last year.
  4. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
    1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports for Consolidated Financial Statements for the 88th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Statutory Auditors
    2. Financial Statements for the 88th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Matters to be resolved:

Agenda 1. Appropriation of Retained Earnings

Agenda 2. Election of Ten Directors

Agenda 3. Election of One Substitute Statutory Auditor

If attending the meeting, you are kindly requested to submit the enclosed Form for the Exercise of Voting Rights to a receptionist.

If any matter is found to be modified in the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and/or Financial Statements until the day before the meeting, it will be notified by mail or posted on the Company website. (http://www.sumitomo-rd.co.jp/english/)

- 1 -

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Agenda and References

Agenda 1. Appropriation of Retained Earnings

The Company's basic policy of profit distribution is to ensure prioritization of investment in rental buildings in order to enhance the long-term revenue base and a "sustainable increase on dividend payments" in line with profit growth. In the fiscal year under review, a decline in profits in the commercial facilities such as hotels and event halls was unavoidable due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, profit renewed a record high for the 8th consecutive year as a result of growth of mainstay office building leasing business in both revenue and profits, and also steady trend of housing-related business including condominiums, remodeling and brokerage.

Taking this result into consideration, we would like to propose to continue the "annual dividend increase of 5 yen" and to increase the year-end dividend to 21 yen per share (2 yen increase from the previous fiscal year) as stated in the "Notice Concerning Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast" dated February 12, 2021.

If this agenda is approved as originally proposed, the annual dividend per share will be 40 yen (5 yen increase from the previous fiscal year), including the interim dividend of 19 yen per share.

For the next fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we expect to renew record profit for the 9th consecutive year, and we intend to raise the annual dividend by 5 yen from the fiscal year under review to 45 yen (including an interim dividend of 22 yen).

Matters concerning year-end dividends

Type of dividends

Cash

Matters concerning allocation of dividends to shareholders and the aggregate amount

Dividends of 21 yen per share of common stock of the Company

The aggregate amount: 9,952,720,113 yen

The effective date of the appropriation of retained earnings

June 30, 2021

Cash Dividend per Share and Profit*

- 2 -

Agenda 2. Election of Ten Directors

The term of office of all ten directors will expire upon the conclusion of this meeting, and the Company proposes the election of the ten directors.

Candidates for director:

Candidate

Name

Current position and responsibility in the Company

Candidate attributes

number

1

Kenichi Onodera

Director - Chairman of the Board

Reelection

2

Kojun Nishima

Executive Managing Director and President

Reelection

Head of Building Development Division

3

Nobuaki Takemura

Executive Managing Director and Deputy President

Reelection

Head of Management Division

4

Masato Kobayashi

Executive Managing Director and Deputy President

Reelection

Head of Residential Business Division

5

Hiroshi Kato

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Reelection

Head of Shinchiku - Sokkurisan Remodeling Division

6

Hisatoshi Katayama

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Reelection

Head of Urban Property Development Division

7

Yoshiyuki Odai

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Reelection

Head of Corporate Planning Division

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

8

Koji Ito

Executive Managing Director and President of Sumitomo

Reelection

Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd.

Reelection

9

Yozo Izuhara

Outside Director

Outside

Independent

Reelection

10

Nobumasa Kemori

Outside Director

Outside

Independent

Notes: 1.

There is no special conflict of interest between each of the candidates and the Company.

2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company, whereby insured persons will be compensated for any legal damages and litigation costs incurred under the policy. Each candidate will be included as an insured person under said policy. In addition, we plan to renew the policy upon the next renewal with the same terms and conditions.

- 3 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's shares

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

held

Apr. 1970

Joined the Company

June 1998

Director

June 2001

Managing Director

June 2005

Executive Managing Director

June 2007

Director - President

30,500

Kenichi Onodera

June 2013

Director - Deputy Chairman of the Board

1

(February 4, 1947)

Sept. 2019

Director - Chairman of the Board (present)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

Reelection

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Kenichi Onodera leads management of the Company as Director - Chairman of the

Board, and the Company expects him to make further contribution to improving the

corporate value of the Group by utilizing his extensive knowledge of the Group's

management in general, and therefore proposes his re-election.

Apr. 1984

Joined the Company

Apr. 2000

General Manager of Business Management

Department, Building Development Division

Apr. 2007

Deputy Head of Urban Property

Development Division

Apr. 2009

Head of Residential Business Division

June 2009

Director

15,000

Sept. 2009

Head of Building Development Division

Kojun Nishima

June 2010

Executive Managing Director (present)

2

(March 6, 1961)

June 2013

Director - President (present)

Reelection

May 2017

Head of Building Development Division

(present)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Kojun Nishima leads management of the Company as Director - President, and the

Company expects him to make further contribution to improving the corporate value of

the Group by utilizing his extensive knowledge of the Group's management in general,

and therefore proposes his re-election.

- 4 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and

Number of the

Company's shares

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

held

Apr. 1981

Joined the Company

June 2000

General Manager of Accounting

Department, Finance and Accounting

Division

June 2008

Director

Oct. 2008

Head of Finance and Accounting Division

20,600

June 2010

Executive Managing Director (present)

Nobuaki Takemura

Oct. 2012

Head of Business Management Division

(February 13, 1959)

3

June 2013

Director - Deputy President (present)

Reelection

Mar. 2016

Head of Management Division (present)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Nobuaki Takemura has experience in finance, accounting, general affairs, human

resources, etc., and the Company expects him to make further contribution to improving

the corporate value of the Group by especially utilizing his extensive knowledge about

the Management Division in general of the Group, and therefore proposes his re-election.

Apr. 1983

Joined the Company

Apr. 2000

General Manager of Building Planning

Department, Building Development Division

Apr. 2007

Deputy Head of Urban Property

Development Division

Apr. 2009

Head of Site Acquisition Division

June 2009

Director

June 2010

Executive Managing Director (present)

Aug. 2010

Head of Residential Business Division

14,900

Masato Kobayashi

June 2013

Director - Deputy President (present)

Mar. 2016

Head of Building Development Division,

4

(June 14, 1960)

Head of Urban Property Development

Reelection

Division

Nov. 2017

Head of Residential Business Division

(present)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Masato Kobayashi has experience in real estate development and real estate

management related to office building business and condominium business, etc., and the

Company expects him to make further contribution to improving the corporate value of

the Group by especially utilizing his extensive knowledge about the Group's business

divisions in general, and therefore proposes his re-election.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
