Sumitomo Realty & Development : Notice of Convocation of the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Business Report Section added)
06/14/2021 | 04:41am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Ticker symbol 8830 June 7, 2021
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. 2-4-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Kojun Nishima Executive Managing Director and President
To Our Shareholders:
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 88TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
You are hereby notified that the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as stated below. Your attendance is respectfully requested.
In the event that you are unable to attend, you can exercise your voting rights with the appropriate form. You are requested to review the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed Form for the Exercise of Voting Rights and return it to the Company by 5:40 p.m. of Monday, June 28, 2021.
Particulars
Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Place: Shinjuku Sumitomo Hall (Entrance B1F) Shinjuku Sumitomo Building
2-6-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Please note that the place is different from that of last year.
Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports for Consolidated Financial Statements for the 88th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Statutory Auditors
Financial Statements for the 88th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Matters to be resolved:
Agenda 1. Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Agenda 2. Election of Ten Directors
Agenda 3. Election of One Substitute Statutory Auditor
If attending the meeting, you are kindly requested to submit the enclosed Form for the Exercise of Voting Rights to a receptionist.
If any matter is found to be modified in the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and/or Financial Statements until the day before the meeting, it will be notified by mail or posted on the Company website. (http://www.sumitomo-rd.co.jp/english/)
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Agenda and References
Agenda 1. Appropriation of Retained Earnings
The Company's basic policy of profit distribution is to ensure prioritization of investment in rental buildings in order to enhance the long-term revenue base and a "sustainable increase on dividend payments" in line with profit growth. In the fiscal year under review, a decline in profits in the commercial facilities such as hotels and event halls was unavoidable due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, profit renewed a record high for the 8th consecutive year as a result of growth of mainstay office building leasing business in both revenue and profits, and also steady trend of housing-related business including condominiums, remodeling and brokerage.
Taking this result into consideration, we would like to propose to continue the "annual dividend increase of 5 yen" and to increase the year-end dividend to 21 yen per share (2 yen increase from the previous fiscal year) as stated in the "Notice Concerning Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast" dated February 12, 2021.
If this agenda is approved as originally proposed, the annual dividend per share will be 40 yen (5 yen increase from the previous fiscal year), including the interim dividend of 19 yen per share.
For the next fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we expect to renew record profit for the 9th consecutive year, and we intend to raise the annual dividend by 5 yen from the fiscal year under review to 45 yen (including an interim dividend of 22 yen).
Matters concerning year-end dividends
Type of dividends
Cash
Matters concerning allocation of dividends to shareholders and the aggregate amount
Dividends of 21 yen per share of common stock of the Company
The aggregate amount: 9,952,720,113 yen
The effective date of the appropriation of retained earnings
June 30, 2021
Cash Dividend per Share and Profit*
Agenda 2. Election of Ten Directors
The term of office of all ten directors will expire upon the conclusion of this meeting, and the Company proposes the election of the ten directors.
Candidates for director:
Candidate
Name
Current position and responsibility in the Company
Candidate attributes
number
1
Kenichi Onodera
Director - Chairman of the Board
Reelection
2
Kojun Nishima
Executive Managing Director and President
Reelection
Head of Building Development Division
3
Nobuaki Takemura
Executive Managing Director and Deputy President
Reelection
Head of Management Division
4
Masato Kobayashi
Executive Managing Director and Deputy President
Reelection
Head of Residential Business Division
5
Hiroshi Kato
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Reelection
Head of Shinchiku - Sokkurisan Remodeling Division
6
Hisatoshi Katayama
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Reelection
Head of Urban Property Development Division
7
Yoshiyuki Odai
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Reelection
Head of Corporate Planning Division
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
8
Koji Ito
Executive Managing Director and President of Sumitomo
Reelection
Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd.
Reelection
9
Yozo Izuhara
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
Reelection
10
Nobumasa Kemori
Outside Director
Outside
Independent
Notes: 1.
There is no special conflict of interest between each of the candidates and the Company.
2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company, whereby insured persons will be compensated for any legal damages and litigation costs incurred under the policy. Each candidate will be included as an insured person under said policy. In addition, we plan to renew the policy upon the next renewal with the same terms and conditions.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's shares
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions outside the Company
held
Apr. 1970
Joined the Company
June 1998
Director
June 2001
Managing Director
June 2005
Executive Managing Director
June 2007
Director - President
30,500
Kenichi Onodera
June 2013
Director - Deputy Chairman of the Board
1
(February 4, 1947)
Sept. 2019
Director - Chairman of the Board (present)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Reelection
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Mr. Kenichi Onodera leads management of the Company as Director - Chairman of the
Board, and the Company expects him to make further contribution to improving the
corporate value of the Group by utilizing his extensive knowledge of the Group's
management in general, and therefore proposes his re-election.
Apr. 1984
Joined the Company
Apr. 2000
General Manager of Business Management
Department, Building Development Division
Apr. 2007
Deputy Head of Urban Property
Development Division
Apr. 2009
Head of Residential Business Division
June 2009
Director
15,000
Sept. 2009
Head of Building Development Division
Kojun Nishima
June 2010
Executive Managing Director (present)
2
(March 6, 1961)
June 2013
Director - President (present)
Reelection
May 2017
Head of Building Development Division
(present)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Mr. Kojun Nishima leads management of the Company as Director - President, and the
Company expects him to make further contribution to improving the corporate value of
the Group by utilizing his extensive knowledge of the Group's management in general,
and therefore proposes his re-election.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and
Number of the
Company's shares
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions outside the Company
held
Apr. 1981
Joined the Company
June 2000
General Manager of Accounting
Department, Finance and Accounting
Division
June 2008
Director
Oct. 2008
Head of Finance and Accounting Division
20,600
June 2010
Executive Managing Director (present)
Nobuaki Takemura
Oct. 2012
Head of Business Management Division
(February 13, 1959)
3
June 2013
Director - Deputy President (present)
Reelection
Mar. 2016
Head of Management Division (present)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Mr. Nobuaki Takemura has experience in finance, accounting, general affairs, human
resources, etc., and the Company expects him to make further contribution to improving
the corporate value of the Group by especially utilizing his extensive knowledge about
the Management Division in general of the Group, and therefore proposes his re-election.
Apr. 1983
Joined the Company
Apr. 2000
General Manager of Building Planning
Department, Building Development Division
Apr. 2007
Deputy Head of Urban Property
Development Division
Apr. 2009
Head of Site Acquisition Division
June 2009
Director
June 2010
Executive Managing Director (present)
Aug. 2010
Head of Residential Business Division
14,900
Masato Kobayashi
June 2013
Director - Deputy President (present)
Mar. 2016
Head of Building Development Division,
4
(June 14, 1960)
Head of Urban Property Development
Reelection
Division
Nov. 2017
Head of Residential Business Division
(present)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Mr. Masato Kobayashi has experience in real estate development and real estate
management related to office building business and condominium business, etc., and the
Company expects him to make further contribution to improving the corporate value of
the Group by especially utilizing his extensive knowledge about the Group's business
divisions in general, and therefore proposes his re-election.
