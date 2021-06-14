Sumitomo Realty & Development : Notice of Convocation of the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Business Report Section added)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Ticker symbol 8830 June 7, 2021

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. 2-4-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Kojun Nishima Executive Managing Director and President

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 88TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as stated below. Your attendance is respectfully requested.

In the event that you are unable to attend, you can exercise your voting rights with the appropriate form. You are requested to review the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed Form for the Exercise of Voting Rights and return it to the Company by 5:40 p.m. of Monday, June 28, 2021.

Particulars

Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Place: Shinjuku Sumitomo Hall (Entrance B1F) Shinjuku Sumitomo Building

2-6-1Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Please note that the place is different from that of last year. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports for Consolidated Financial Statements for the 88th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Statutory Auditors Financial Statements for the 88th fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Matters to be resolved:

Agenda 1. Appropriation of Retained Earnings

Agenda 2. Election of Ten Directors

Agenda 3. Election of One Substitute Statutory Auditor

If attending the meeting, you are kindly requested to submit the enclosed Form for the Exercise of Voting Rights to a receptionist.

If any matter is found to be modified in the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and/or Financial Statements until the day before the meeting, it will be notified by mail or posted on the Company website. (http://www.sumitomo-rd.co.jp/english/)