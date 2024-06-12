April 16, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company:

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Kojun Nishima,

Representative Director and President

Securities code:

8830 (TSE Prime Market)

Contact:

Tetsuya Mogi,

Executive Officer and General Manager of

Corporate Administration Department

Notice Regarding the Increase in Green Financing Quota: Additional 1 Trillion Yen,

Total of 2 Trillion Yen

As a comprehensive developer, the Sumitomo Realty Group has been working on "Sustainability Management" to continuously enhance its corporate value under fundamental mission of "Creating even better social assets for the next generation." Throughout our business activities, we have been pursuing an integrated approach to not only create economic value but also contribute to solutions to social issues of the local communities, thus creating social value that will continue to serve future needs.

In our mainstay real estate leasing business, as a result of continuous efforts in developing properties with high level environmental performance and maintaining and improving that performance, we have obtained the DBJ Green Building Certification* for about 75% of all our leasing assets (based on gross floor area, approximately 1.1 million tsubo, 1 tsubo ≈ 3.3 m2) as of the end of March 2024. We aim to further expand our portfolio with the certification by proceeding with application of existing properties and obtaining certification for new properties as a standard practice as we continue developing properties with high environmental performance.

*A green building certification system by the Development Bank of Japan to evaluates real estate for its performance and initiatives regarding "environmental and social awareness" beyond its "profitability."

When we formulated the Ninth Medium-term Management Plan (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2025), we established a Green Finance Framework that raises a total of 1 trillion yen, limiting its use to properties certified by DBJ with high environmental performance. As we expect our financing to exceed the quota due to strong demand, we have decided to add 1 trillion yen to the quota, bringing the cumulative total to 2 trillion yen.

Overview of the Green Finance Framework

1. Limits the use of proceeds to properties with excellent environmental performance

The Sumitomo Realty Group's Green Finance, which is financed through loans and bonds, limits the use of proceeds to the development and refinancing, etc. of properties that have acquired three stars or above in the DBJ Green Building Certification (including plan certification), which is granted to properties with excellent environmental performance.

2. Principles for target properties under this Green Finance Framework

The Sumitomo Realty Group aims to develop properties with excellent environmental performance and hold them for the long term, ensuring that their performance is maintained and improved through appropriate maintenance and renewal, to contribute to the improvement of the environment for society as a whole. Based on this policy, we have set the principles below for target properties during the period of financing.

  1. Periodically disclose environmental performance information, such as CO2 emissions and energy consumption
  2. Maintain at least three stars in the DBJ Green Building Certification, and continue to hold those properties to maintain their performance

3. Evaluation by two rating agencies

This Green Finance Framework has acquired evaluations by the Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. and Rating and Investment Information, Inc., to certify compliancewith the Green Bond Principles*¹ (2021), the Green Loan Principles*² (2021), the Green Bond Guidelines*³ (2020), and the Green Loan and Sustainability Linked Loan Guidelines*³ (2020).

*1. Formulated by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)

*2. Formulated by each of the Loan Market Association (LMA), the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA)

*3. Formulated by the Ministry of the Environment

Properties subject to the Green Finance Framework (total amount: 2 trillion yen)

DBJ Green Building

Gross floor

Property name

area (tsubo)

Main purpose

Completion

Rank

Year

1 tsubo≈3.3 m2

*

Roppongi Grand Tower

★★★★★

2022

63,674

Office

Oct 2016

Izumi Garden Tower

★★★★★

2023

61,971

Office

Oct 2002

*

Tokyo Mita Garden Tower

★★★★★

2023

60,412

Office

Feb 2023

Shinjuku Grand Tower

★★★★★

2023

54,386

Office

Dec 2011

Osaki Garden Tower

★★★★★

2023

53,888

Office

Jan 2018

Shinjuku Central Park Building

★★★★★

2023

46,423

Office

Mar 2010

Shinjuku Garden Tower

★★★★★

2023

43,127

Office

Mar 2016

Tokyo Nihombashi Tower

★★★★★

2023

41,313

Office

Apr 2015

*

Shiodome Sumitomo Building

★★★★★

2023

30,224

Office

Jul 2004

Shinjuku First Tower

★★★★★

2023

27,406

Office

Mar 2023

*

Chiyoda First Building West

★★★★★

2023

19,043

Office

Jan 2004

*

Shinjuku Central Park Tower

★★★★★

2023

18,178

Office

Aug 2019

Kojimachi Garden Tower

★★★★★

2023

14,422

Office

May 2020

*

Azabujuban Building

★★★★★

2023

13,961

Office

Jan 2017

Onarimon Tower

★★★★★

2023

9,890

Office

May 2018

*

Izumi Garden Annex

★★★★★

2023

2,393

Office

Mar 2019

Shinjuku Oak Tower

★★★★

2023

49,337

Office

Jan 2003

Iidabashi First Tower

★★★★

2023

23,715

Office

Apr 2010

*

Shibakoen First Building

★★★★

2023

19,306

Office

Jul 2000

Aobadai Tower

★★★★

2023

16,876

Office

Aug 2009

*

Iidabashi Building No. 3

★★★★

2023

16,871

Office

Mar 2002

*

Osaki Twin Building East

★★★★

2022

14,279

Office

Jan 2022

*

Akihabara Building

★★★★

2023

9,682

Office

Jun 2009

*

Mita Building

★★★★

2022

7,544

Office

Nov 2015

*

Hanzomon First Building

★★★★

2024

7,208

Office

Jan 2004

*

Tamachi First Building

★★★★

2023

6,595

Office

Apr 2012

*

Shinagawa Seaside Building

★★★★

2022

6,578

Office

Nov 2009

*

Nishi-Shinjuku Building No. 5

★★★★

2022

6,413

Office

May 2008

*

Shin-Akasaka Building

★★★★

2024

6,023

Office

Sep 2005

*

Nishi-Shinjuku Building No. 6

★★★★

2023

5,757

Office

May 2008

*

Nibancho First Building

★★★★

2022

5,627

Office

Mar 2016

*

Chiyoda Fujimi Building

★★★★

2022

5,507

Office

Apr 2011

*

Ikebukuro Higashi Building

★★★★

2022

4,956

Office

Aug 2019

*

Iidabashi Ekimae Building

★★★★

2022

4,844

Office

May 2008

*

Yotsuya Building

★★★★

2022

4,281

Office

Oct 2007

*

Kojimachi First Building

★★★★

2023

4,084

Office

Apr 2018

*

Chiyoda First Building South

★★★★

2023

3,962

Office

Oct 2007

*

Tamachi Building East

★★★★

2022

3,898

Office

Apr 2021

*

Ochanomizu Building

★★★★

2023

3,870

Office

Jan 2021

*

Hirakawacho Building

★★★★

2022

3,729

Office

Jan 2015

*

Tamachi Building

★★★★

2022

3,577

Office

Aug 2017

*

Fukuoka Hanzomon Building

★★★★

2022

3,533

Office

Oct 2018

*

Akihabara Kita Building

★★★★

2022

3,508

Office

Nov 2018

*

Kanda Izumicho Building

★★★★

2023

3,033

Office

Sep 2021

*

Shiodome Wing

★★★★

2023

2,994

Office

Jan 2021

*

Kojimachi Building

★★★★

2023

2,979

Office

Mar 2004

*

Hatchobori Building

★★★★

2023

2,716

Office

Sep 2018

*

Onarimon Ekimae Building

★★★★

2023

2,691

Office

Apr 2014

*

Chiyoda First Wing

★★★★

2023

2,688

Office

Jan 2014

*

Shiba-Daimon2-chome Building

★★★★

2023

2,598

Office

Jun 2019

*

Shimbashi Building

★★★★

2023

2,540

Office

Jul 2016

*

Ichigaya-Akebonobashi Building

★★★★

2023

2,039

Office

Feb 2022

*

Ueno Okachimachi Building

★★★★

2023

1,922

Office

Jun 2022

*

Suidobashi Ikizaka Building

★★★★

2023

1,586

Office

May 2022

Property Total

840,057

* Properties covered by the additional 1 trillion yen

(Reference) The Sumitomo Realty Group's Environmental Initiatives

Throughout our business activities, the Sumitomo Realty Group has pursued an integrated approach that creates not only economic value, but also necessary social value to enhance our corporate value in a sustainable manner. This Green Finance Framework reflects our policy of continuing contribution for reducing the environmental impact of society as a whole through our mainstay real estate leasing business, by continuously providing properties with outstanding environmental performance.

In addition, we are working to address a wide range of environmental social issues, including resource recycling and waste reduction. For decarbonization, which is a global focus, we have established an interim target by fiscal 2030 to reduce CO2 emissions, and incorporated this target into our Ninth Medium-term Management Plan.

While pursuing business expansion, the Sumitomo Realty Group will continue to promote Sustainability Management that contributes to addressing various social issues including environment.

The initiatives related to this release contribute to the following SDGs objectives:

Goal 9: INDUSTRY, INNOVATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Goal 11: SUSTAINABLE CITIES AND COMMUNITIES

Goal 12: RESPONSIBLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION

Goal 13: CLIMATE ACTION

Goal 15: LIFE ON LAND

Goal 17: PARTNERSHIPS FOR THE GOALS

