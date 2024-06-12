April 16, 2024 To whom it may concern: Company: Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. Representative: Kojun Nishima, Representative Director and President Securities code: 8830 (TSE Prime Market) Contact: Tetsuya Mogi, Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Administration Department

Notice Regarding the Increase in Green Financing Quota: Additional 1 Trillion Yen,

Total of 2 Trillion Yen

As a comprehensive developer, the Sumitomo Realty Group has been working on "Sustainability Management" to continuously enhance its corporate value under fundamental mission of "Creating even better social assets for the next generation." Throughout our business activities, we have been pursuing an integrated approach to not only create economic value but also contribute to solutions to social issues of the local communities, thus creating social value that will continue to serve future needs.

In our mainstay real estate leasing business, as a result of continuous efforts in developing properties with high level environmental performance and maintaining and improving that performance, we have obtained the DBJ Green Building Certification* for about 75% of all our leasing assets (based on gross floor area, approximately 1.1 million tsubo, 1 tsubo ≈ 3.3 m2) as of the end of March 2024. We aim to further expand our portfolio with the certification by proceeding with application of existing properties and obtaining certification for new properties as a standard practice as we continue developing properties with high environmental performance.

*A green building certification system by the Development Bank of Japan to evaluates real estate for its performance and initiatives regarding "environmental and social awareness" beyond its "profitability."

When we formulated the Ninth Medium-term Management Plan (fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2025), we established a Green Finance Framework that raises a total of 1 trillion yen, limiting its use to properties certified by DBJ with high environmental performance. As we expect our financing to exceed the quota due to strong demand, we have decided to add 1 trillion yen to the quota, bringing the cumulative total to 2 trillion yen.

Overview of the Green Finance Framework

1. Limits the use of proceeds to properties with excellent environmental performance

The Sumitomo Realty Group's Green Finance, which is financed through loans and bonds, limits the use of proceeds to the development and refinancing, etc. of properties that have acquired three stars or above in the DBJ Green Building Certification (including plan certification), which is granted to properties with excellent environmental performance.

2. Principles for target properties under this Green Finance Framework

The Sumitomo Realty Group aims to develop properties with excellent environmental performance and hold them for the long term, ensuring that their performance is maintained and improved through appropriate maintenance and renewal, to contribute to the improvement of the environment for society as a whole. Based on this policy, we have set the principles below for target properties during the period of financing.

Periodically disclose environmental performance information, such as CO 2 emissions and energy consumption Maintain at least three stars in the DBJ Green Building Certification, and continue to hold those properties to maintain their performance

