  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5191   JP3564200008

SUMITOMO RIKO COMPANY LIMITED

(5191)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-31 am EDT
588.00 JPY   +2.62%
10/30Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
PU
09/29SUMITOMO RIKO COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/19Sumitomo Riko Company Limited agreed to acquire additional 20% stake in Donghai TIP Auto Parts Co., Ltd. from Shanghai TIP Auto Parts Co., Ltd. for CNY 15.8 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2022

10/30/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2022

October 31, 2022

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

1. Consolidated Statements IFRS (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

1) Consolidated Profit/loss

(100 millions of yen)

Q2 FY2021

Q2 FY2022

Year on year

(Six-month period)

(Six-month period)

growth

Net sales

2,084

2,556

+472

+22.7%

Business profit

1

9

-10

-

Other income and expenses

2

7

-5

-

Operating profit

1

16

-15

-

Financial income and expenses

4

0

+4

-

Profit before income taxes

5

16

-11

-

Income tax expense

21

26

-5

-

Profit for the period

26

42

-16

-

Profit attributable to owners

35

48

-13

-

of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

9

6

-3

-35.8%

(Note) Business profit is presented by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses

from Net sales, and by adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.

2) Results by Business Segment

(100 millions of yen)

Q2 FY2021

Q2 FY2022

Year on year

(Six-month period)

(Six-month period)

growth

Net sales

Automotive Products

1,793

2,265

+472

+26.3%

General Industrial Products

291

291

+1

+0.3%

Consolidated Total

2,084

2,556

+472

+22.7%

Business

Automotive Products

21

20

+1

-

profit

General Industrial Products

22

11

-11

-49.8%

Consolidated Total

1

9

-10

-

3) Results by Geographical Segment

(100 millions of yen)

Q2 FY2021

Q2 FY2022

Year on year

(Six-month period)

(Six-month period)

growth

Net sales

Japan

924

956

+32

+3.4%

Americas

456

691

+236

+51.7%

Asia

755

933

+178

+23.5%

Europe and Others

233

285

+52

+22.3%

Eliminations or Corporate

285

309

-24

-

Consolidated Total

2,084

2,556

+472

+22.7%

Business

Japan

3

14

-10

-

profit

Americas

45

35

+9

-

Asia

60

61

+1

+1.9%

Europe and Others

10

20

-10

-

Eliminations or Corporate

1

1

+0

-

Consolidated Total

1

9

-10

-

(Note) Before elimination of intersegment transactions. Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.

4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)

Q2 FY2021

Q2 FY2022

Year on year

(Six-month period)

(Six-month period)

growth

Yen/USD

109.81

133.98

+24.17

+22.0%

Yen/EUR

130.91

138.74

+7.83

+6.0%

Yen/RMB

16.99

19.89

+2.90

+17.1%

Yen/THB

3.42

3.79

+0.37

+10.8%

Yen/MXN

5.49

6.66

+1.17

+21.3%

Yen/BRL

20.90

26.41

+5.51

+26.4%

(Note) Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.

2. Consolidated results forecast

(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(100 millions of yen)

1Q Forecast for

2Q Forecast for

Change

FY2022 (A)

FY2022 (B)

(B - A)

(August 2022)

(October 2022)

Net sales

5,400

5,400

-

-

Business profit

120

120

-

-

Other income and expenses

20

20

-

-

Operating profit

100

100

-

-

Financial income and expenses

10

10

-

-

Profit before income taxes

90

90

-

-

Income tax expense

63

63

-

-

Profit for the year

27

27

-

-

Profit attributable to owners

10

10

-

-

of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

17

17

-

-

(Note) The forecast for the full year remains unchanged from the previous forecast announced on August 1, 2022.

The assumed exchange rate from the third quarter and at the end of the fiscal year has been revised from 125 yen to 135 yen per U.S.

dollar. The assumed exchange rate for Euro remains unchanged at 135 yen per Euro.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 03:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 538 B 3 644 M 3 644 M
Net income 2023 3 000 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2023 76 448 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 59 492 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 25 519
Free-Float 31,0%
Consensus
