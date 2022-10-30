Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for 2nd Quarter of FY2022
Financial Results for 2
nd Quarter of FY2022
October 31, 2022
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
1. Consolidated Statements 〔 IFRS 〕 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
1) Consolidated Profit/loss
(100 millions of yen)
Q2 FY2021
Q2 FY2022
Year on year
(Six-month period)
(Six-month period)
growth
Net sales
2,084
2,556
+472
+22.7%
Business profit
1
△
9
-10
-
Other income and expenses
△
2
△
7
-5
-
Operating profit
△
1
△16
-15
-
Financial income and expenses
△
4
0
+4
-
Profit before income taxes
△
5
△16
-11
-
Income tax expense
△21
△26
-5
-
Profit for the period
△26
△42
-16
-
Profit attributable to owners
△35
△48
-13
-
of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
9
6
-3
-35.8%
(Note) Business profit is presented by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses
from Net sales, and by adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.
2) Results by Business Segment
(100 millions of yen)
Q2 FY2021
Q2 FY2022
Year on year
(Six-month period)
(Six-month period)
growth
Net sales
Automotive Products
1,793
2,265
+472
+26.3%
General Industrial Products
291
291
+1
+0.3%
Consolidated Total
2,084
2,556
+472
+22.7%
Business
Automotive Products
△21
△20
+1
-
profit
General Industrial Products
22
11
-11
-49.8%
Consolidated Total
1
△
9
-10
-
3) Results by Geographical Segment
(100 millions of yen)
Q2 FY2021
Q2 FY2022
Year on year
(Six-month period)
(Six-month period)
growth
Net sales
Japan
924
956
+32
+3.4%
Americas
456
691
+236
+51.7%
Asia
755
933
+178
+23.5%
Europe and Others
233
285
+52
+22.3%
Eliminations or Corporate
△285
△309
-24
-
Consolidated Total
2,084
2,556
+472
+22.7%
Business
Japan
△
3
△14
-10
-
profit
Americas
△45
△35
+9
-
Asia
60
61
+1
+1.9%
Europe and Others
△10
△20
-10
-
Eliminations or Corporate
△
1
△
1
+0
-
Consolidated Total
1
△
9
-10
-
(Note) Before elimination of intersegment transactions. Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.
4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)
Q2 FY2021
Q2 FY2022
Year on year
(Six-month period)
(Six-month period)
growth
Yen/USD
109.81
133.98
+24.17
+22.0%
Yen/EUR
130.91
138.74
+7.83
+6.0%
Yen/RMB
16.99
19.89
+2.90
+17.1%
Yen/THB
3.42
3.79
+0.37
+10.8%
Yen/MXN
5.49
6.66
+1.17
+21.3%
Yen/BRL
20.90
26.41
+5.51
+26.4%
(Note) Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.
2. Consolidated results forecast
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(100 millions of yen)
1Q Forecast for
2Q Forecast for
Change
FY2022 (A)
FY2022 (B)
(B - A)
(August 2022)
(October 2022)
Net sales
5,400
5,400
-
-
Business profit
120
120
-
-
Other income and expenses
△20
△20
-
-
Operating profit
100
100
-
-
Financial income and expenses
△10
△10
-
-
Profit before income taxes
90
90
-
-
Income tax expense
△63
△63
-
-
Profit for the year
27
27
-
-
Profit attributable to owners
10
10
-
-
of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
17
17
-
-
(Note) The forecast for the full year remains unchanged from the previous forecast announced on August 1, 2022.
The assumed exchange rate from the third quarter and at the end of the fiscal year has been revised from 125 yen to 135 yen per U.S.
dollar. The assumed exchange rate for Euro remains unchanged at 135 yen per Euro.
All news about SUMITOMO RIKO COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2023
538 B
3 644 M
3 644 M
Net income 2023
3 000 M
20,3 M
20,3 M
Net Debt 2023
76 448 M
518 M
518 M
P/E ratio 2023
19,8x
Yield 2023
2,53%
Capitalization
59 492 M
403 M
403 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,25x
EV / Sales 2024
0,24x
Nbr of Employees
25 519
Free-Float
31,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.