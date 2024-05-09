Financial Results for FY2023

May 9, 2024 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

1. Consolidated StatementsIFRS (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

1) Consolidated Profit/loss

(100 millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year growth

(YoY)

Net sales

5,410

6,154

+744

+13.8%

Business profit

179

370

+192

x 2.1

Other income and expenses

13

31

-17

-

Operating profit

166

340

+174

x 2.1

Financial income and expenses

17

32

-15

-

Profit before income taxes

149

308

+159

x 2.1

Income tax expense

62

86

-24

-

Profit for the year

87

222

+135

x 2.6

Profit attributable to owners

67

186

+120

x 2.8

of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

20

36

+16

+78.8%

(Note) Business profit is presented by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses

from Net sales, and by adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.

2) Results by Business Segment

(100 millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year growth

(YoY)

Net sales

Automotive Products

4,803

5,595

+792

+16.5%

General Industrial Products

607

559

-48

-7.9%

Consolidated Total

5,410

6,154

+744

+13.8%

Business

Automotive Products

148

344

+196

x 2.3

profit

General Industrial Products

31

26

-4

-14.4%

Consolidated Total

179

370

+192

x 2.1

3) Results by Geographical Segment

(100 millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year growth

(YoY)

Net sales

Japan

2,063

2,361

+297

+14.4%

Americas

1,473

1,836

+362

+24.6%

Asia

1,895

1,995

+100

+5.3%

Europe and Others

613

706

+93

+15.2%

Eliminations or Corporate

635

743

-108

-

Consolidated Total

5,410

6,154

+744

+13.8%

Business

Japan

20

99

+79

x 4.9

profit

Americas

31

82

+51

x 2.7

Asia

156

204

+48

+30.5%

Europe and Others

25

15

+11

-

Eliminations or Corporate

3

0

+3

-

Consolidated Total

179

370

+192

x 2.1

(Note) Before elimination of intersegment transactions. Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.

4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year growth

(YoY)

Yen/USD

135.48

144.63

+9.15

+6.8%

Yen/EUR

140.99

156.80

+15.81

+11.2%

Yen/RMB

19.75

20.15

+0.40

+2.0%

Yen/THB

3.85

4.11

+0.26

+6.8%

Yen/MXN

6.90

8.36

+1.46

+21.2%

Yen/BRL

26.31

29.32

+3.01

+11.4%

(Note) Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.

2. Consolidated results forecast (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(100 millions of yen)

Forecast for FY2024

Year-on-year growth

1H

Full Year

(YoY)

compared to FY2023

Net sales

3,030

6,100

-54

-0.9%

Business profit

120

310

-60

-16.3%

Other income and expenses

2

15

+16

-

Operating profit

122

295

-45

-13.2%

Financial income and expenses

16

35

-3

-

Profit before income taxes

106

260

-48

-15.6%

Income tax expense

35

75

+11

-

Profit for the year

71

185

-37

-16.8%

Profit attributable to owners

59

161

-25

-13.6%

of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

11

24

-12

-33.1%

(Note) The above forecasts are based on the following exchange rates: 145 yen per U.S. dollar, 155 yen per Euro.

