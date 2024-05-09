1. Consolidated Statements 〔IFRS〕 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
1) Consolidated Profit/loss
(100 millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year growth
(YoY)
Net sales
5,410
6,154
+744
+13.8%
Business profit
179
370
+192
x 2.1
Other income and expenses
△13
△31
-17
-
Operating profit
166
340
+174
x 2.1
Financial income and expenses
△17
△32
-15
-
Profit before income taxes
149
308
+159
x 2.1
Income tax expense
△62
△86
-24
-
Profit for the year
87
222
+135
x 2.6
Profit attributable to owners
67
186
+120
x 2.8
of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
20
36
+16
+78.8%
(Note) Business profit is presented by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses
from Net sales, and by adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.
2) Results by Business Segment
(100 millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year growth
(YoY)
Net sales
Automotive Products
4,803
5,595
+792
+16.5%
General Industrial Products
607
559
-48
-7.9%
Consolidated Total
5,410
6,154
+744
+13.8%
Business
Automotive Products
148
344
+196
x 2.3
profit
General Industrial Products
31
26
-4
-14.4%
Consolidated Total
179
370
+192
x 2.1
3) Results by Geographical Segment
(100 millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year growth
(YoY)
Net sales
Japan
2,063
2,361
+297
+14.4%
Americas
1,473
1,836
+362
+24.6%
Asia
1,895
1,995
+100
+5.3%
Europe and Others
613
706
+93
+15.2%
Eliminations or Corporate
△635
△743
-108
-
Consolidated Total
5,410
6,154
+744
+13.8%
Business
Japan
20
99
+79
x 4.9
profit
Americas
31
82
+51
x 2.7
Asia
156
204
+48
+30.5%
Europe and Others
△25
△15
+11
-
Eliminations or Corporate
△3
0
+3
-
Consolidated Total
179
370
+192
x 2.1
(Note) Before elimination of intersegment transactions. Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.
4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year growth
(YoY)
Yen/USD
135.48
144.63
+9.15
+6.8%
Yen/EUR
140.99
156.80
+15.81
+11.2%
Yen/RMB
19.75
20.15
+0.40
+2.0%
Yen/THB
3.85
4.11
+0.26
+6.8%
Yen/MXN
6.90
8.36
+1.46
+21.2%
Yen/BRL
26.31
29.32
+3.01
+11.4%
(Note) Monetary amounts and percentage figures are rounded off to the nearest specified unit.
2. Consolidated results forecast (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(100 millions of yen)
Forecast for FY2024
Year-on-year growth
1H
Full Year
(YoY)
compared to FY2023
Net sales
3,030
6,100
-54
-0.9%
Business profit
120
310
-60
-16.3%
Other income and expenses
2
△15
+16
-
Operating profit
122
295
-45
-13.2%
Financial income and expenses
△16
△35
-3
-
Profit before income taxes
106
260
-48
-15.6%
Income tax expense
△35
△75
+11
-
Profit for the year
71
185
-37
-16.8%
Profit attributable to owners
59
161
-25
-13.6%
of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
11
24
-12
-33.1%
(Note) The above forecasts are based on the following exchange rates: 145 yen per U.S. dollar, 155 yen per Euro.
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, formerly Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd., is a manufacturer of rubber and resin products for automobile use. The Company operates in two business segments. The Automobile Supplies segment manufactures anti-vibration rubbers, hoses and interior parts for automotive use. The General Industrial Supplies segment produces precision resin blade roll, anti-vibration rubber for vehicles, housing, bridges, and electronic equipment, high-pressure hoses, transport hoses, among others.