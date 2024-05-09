Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, formerly Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd., is a manufacturer of rubber and resin products for automobile use. The Company operates in two business segments. The Automobile Supplies segment manufactures anti-vibration rubbers, hoses and interior parts for automotive use. The General Industrial Supplies segment produces precision resin blade roll, anti-vibration rubber for vehicles, housing, bridges, and electronic equipment, high-pressure hoses, transport hoses, among others.