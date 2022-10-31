Sumitomo Riko : Integrated Report 2022

Sumitomo Riko Group Expands into the World, Carrying on the 400-year Old Sumitomo Business Spirit
From Foundation to Expansion of the Business Scope
First Expansion Overseas
Enhancing Our Global Reach Through Mergers
and Acquisitions
1929
Established in Yokkaichi-shi, Mie as Showa Kogyo Co., Ltd.
1961 Company name changed to Tokai Rubber Industries,
1988
Established DTR Industries, Inc. (current SumiRiko Ohio, Inc.),
2013 Acquired Dytech-Dynamic Fluid Technologies S.p.A. (current
1930
Company name changed to Kabata Chotai (Belt) Co., Ltd.
Ltd. (Changed Kanji for Rubber to Katakana, different
the Company's first overseas production base in the U.S.
SumiRiko Italy S.p.A.), an Italian automotive hose manufacturer, and
Started production of conveyor belts
Japanese character)
1994
Listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock
Anvis Group GmbH (current SumiRiko AVS Holding Germany GmbH),
Exchange (TSE)
a German automotive anti-vibration rubber manufacturer, and made
1937
Joined the Sumitomo Group. Company name changed to
1964 Moved the head office from Yokkaichi-shi to Komaki-shi,
1995
Established subsidiaries in Thailand and China, the
them into consolidated subsidiaries
Tokai Rubber Industries, Ltd. (using Kanji for Rubber in the
Aichi
Company's first bases in Asia
2014 Company name changed to Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
Japanese name)
1968 Entered automobile interior business
1996
Listed on TSE and NSE changed to first section
2016 Established Global Headquarters (Nakamura-ku,Nagoya-shi)
1949
Listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE)
1976 Foreman Training (F-Ken) started as part of efforts
1999
Established a subsidiary in Poland, the Company's first
Established Advanced Automotive Systems R&D Center(current
1954
Started the automotive anti-vibration rubber products business
to develop human resources as part of the general
base in Europe
Advanced Systems R&D Center)(Komaki-shi, Aichi)
1959
Commercialized radiator hoses; full-scale launch of the
improvement activities at workplaces
2001
Developed damping devices for housings and entered
2020 Established the "Sumitomo Riko-AIST Advanced Devices of Polymer
automotive hose business
1984 Started the office equipment precision components
the housing market
Materials Cooperative Research Laboratory" with the National Institute
Started production of hydraulic hoses
2002
Established TRI Technical Center USA, Inc. (current
of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (Tsukuba-shi, Ibaraki)
SumiRiko Technical Center America, Inc.), the
2022 Transferred to TSE Prime Market and NSE Premier Market due to
Company's first overseas development base in the U.S.
restructuring into new market segments
1929 "First Founding"
1988 "Second Founding"
2013 "Third Founding"
1930 Company name changed
1954 Started the automotive anti-
1959 Commercialized radiator
1984 Started the office equipment
1988 Established DTR Industries,
2001 Developed damping devices
2013 Entered health and nursing
2020 Entered the autonomous
to Kabata Chotai (Belt) Co., Ltd.
vibration rubber products business
hoses; full-scale launch of the
precision components business
Inc. (current SumiRiko Ohio, Inc.),
for housings and entered
business
driving field
Started production of conveyor
automotive hose business
housing market
