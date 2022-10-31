Sumitomo Riko : Integrated Report 2022 (High resolution version)

Table of Contents and Links

Corporate Philosophy............................... P. 1 CSR/Sustainability Management Structure.... P. 12 Value Creation Model................................ P. 2 Environment............................................... P. 13 Medium-term Management Plan.............. P. 3 Society....................................................... P. 14 Core Competencies................................... P. 4 Our Governance Structure........................ P. 15 Our Business.............................................. P. 6 Enhancement of Board of Directors' Functions.... P. 16 Messages from Outside Directors and Auditors.... P. 17 Message from the President & CEO Risk Management...................................... P. 18 Review of Fiscal 2021........................... P. 7 Internal Control System............................. P. 19 Toward Fiscal 2022............................... P. 9 Endorsement of External Initiatives.......... P. 20 ....Correspond to the change in "CASE" P. 10 Financial Information................................. P. 21 Financial Strategy...................................... P. 11 Company Profile and Stock Information.... P. 22

Editorial Policy

Period covered in the Report

From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (fiscal 2021). This Report also refers to certain activities that are being undertaken in fiscal 2022 or were carried out in previous years.

Boundary of the Report

This Report covers Sumitomo Riko and its Group companies.

In this Report, "Sumitomo Riko" and the "Sumitomo Riko Group" are defined as follows. "Sumitomo Riko" and "the Company": Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

"Sumitomo Riko Group" and the "Group": Sumitomo Riko and Group companies. The term "Group companies" alone does not include Sumitomo Riko. Group companies may be described as associated companies, subsidiaries or affiliated companies.