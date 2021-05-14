Log in
Sumitomo Riko : Launches Special CASE Webpage

05/14/2021 | 12:52am EDT
May 14, 2021

Sumitomo Riko Launches Special CASE Webpage

  • Accelerating response to "CASE",

a once-in-a-100-year automotive revolution -

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Headquarters: Nakamura-ku,Nagoya-shi;

President & CEO: Kazushi Shimizu) has launched a special webpage regarding "CASE*" on its corporate website (English version) on May 14.

Based on the theme, "Materials designed for the future. - Innovation by Materials", this webpage introduces Sumitomo Riko Group initiatives with focus on new technology, new products, and new services in the automotive (mobility) field. We have also released a special movie made at our main R&D and production base, Komaki head office / Komaki plant (Komaki-shi, Achi).

* CConnected / AAutonomous / SShared & Services / EElectric

Special CASE Webpage https://www.sumitomoriko.co.jp/english/rd/strategy/

In response to awareness of the impending humanitarian crisis caused by climate change spreading around the world, the Japanese government announced last year that Japan will become "carbon neutral" by reducing the emission of greenhouse gas to zero by 2050. Consequently, we at the Sumitomo Riko Group are

1 / 3

accelerating moves to achieve a carbon-free car society, even in the automotive industry, our main area of business activities. However, this does not stop at "Electric". The Group has been pushed by the wave of the once-in-a-hundred-year major paradigm shift, "CASE", which remains an urgent issue.

Vehicle assessment in an anechoic chamber

Assessing the insulation effectiveness of the product (right: Finesulight™)

Shooting video at anti-vibration rubber production line in Komaki plant

The Sumitomo Riko Group considers CASE to be a large opportunity. As such, we have created this content to widely communicate that we aim to further expand our business while searching for new business partners. As a unique system supplier for automotive who is involved in manufacture of materials from the top of the MONOZUKURI stream to final products at the bottom of the stream, our particular strength lies in the "power of materials".

In terms of "Sumitomo Riko technology to accelerate CASE", we have focused on the four areas of sensing for "Autonomous", and heat control, sealing and sound and vibration control for "Electric". In addition, we have not only introduced new products such as the self-driving support device "Steering Touch Sensors" adopted automotive manufacturers and "Finesulight™", an insulating material which we successfully coated with an extremely difficult to apply material, we are also introducing a line of future products focusing on existing business areas such as our flagship anti-vibration rubber, hoses and sound insulators. We believe that this content provides a complete picture of Sumitomo Riko Group initiatives for CASE.

2 / 3

We hope you take this opportunity to take a look at the Sumitomo Riko Group cutting edge initiatives for the next-generation of mobility initiatives and the creation of a new world.

Special CASE Webpage

"Materials designed for the future. - Innovation by Materials"

URL: https://www.sumitomoriko.co.jp/english/rd/strategy/

Contact Information

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Public Relations and Investor Relations Department JP Tower Nagoya 1-1-1,Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya-shi,Aichi 450-6316,Japan tel +81-52-571-0259 e-mail product.info@jp.sumitomoriko.com https://www.sumitomoriko.co.jp/english/

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
