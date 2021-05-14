May 14, 2021

Sumitomo Riko Launches Special CASE Webpage

Accelerating response to "CASE",

a once-in-a-100-year automotive revolution -

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Headquarters: Nakamura-ku,Nagoya-shi;

President & CEO: Kazushi Shimizu) has launched a special webpage regarding "CASE*" on its corporate website (English version) on May 14.

Based on the theme, "Materials designed for the future. - Innovation by Materials", this webpage introduces Sumitomo Riko Group initiatives with focus on new technology, new products, and new services in the automotive (mobility) field. We have also released a special movie made at our main R&D and production base, Komaki head office / Komaki plant (Komaki-shi, Achi).

* C：Connected / A：Autonomous / S：Shared & Services / E：Electric

Special CASE Webpage https://www.sumitomoriko.co.jp/english/rd/strategy/

In response to awareness of the impending humanitarian crisis caused by climate change spreading around the world, the Japanese government announced last year that Japan will become "carbon neutral" by reducing the emission of greenhouse gas to zero by 2050. Consequently, we at the Sumitomo Riko Group are

1 / 3