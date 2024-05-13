Financial Report

(January 1 ~ March 31, 2024)

May 13, 2024

Key Subjects

2024 1st Quarter Financial Results Summary

Changes in Scope of Consolidation, Affiliated Companies

Financial Results Summary

2024 Annual Financial Results Forecast

Financial Results Forecast Summary

Capex, Depreciation, Tire Production Capacity etc.

Shareholder Returns

Changes in Scope of Consolidation

Consolidated Subsidiaries

84

Equity-method Affiliates

3

(vs 2023 year-end : (13) )

(vs 2023 year-end : - )

Newly Included +1

Excluded

(14)

Newly Included -

Excluded

-

Tires

DUNLOP TYRE

Dunlop Tire Hokkaido Ltd.

JAPAN,LTD.(Japan/Sales)*

And 10 other companies*

(Japan/Sales)

Dunlop Tire Trading (Tianjin)

Co.,Ltd.(China/Sales)

Sports

Industrial & Other

Lonstroff AG (Switzerland/Manufacture) Lonstroff Medical Elastomer d.o.o.(Slovenia/Manufacture)

*As of January 1, 2024, Dunlop Tire Hokkaido Ltd. and 10 other domestic tire sales subsidiaries have been merged into Dunlop TYRE JAPAN,LTD. along with part of the

Replacement Sales Division function of Sumitomo Rubber Industries Tire Domestic Operations.

4

Affiliated Companies

Manufacturing Companies

Sales Companies

Other Companies

Domestic 1

Domestic 1

Domestic 7

Tires

Overseas 8

Asia Pacific

4

Europe and Africa

2

Americas

2

Overseas 30

Asia Pacific

8

Europe and Africa

19

Americas

3

Overseas

6

Asia Pacific

2

Europe and Africa

2

Americas

2

Sports

Domestic

1

Domestic

1

Domestic

3

Overseas

3

Overseas

12

Overseas

7

Thailand, U.S., Philippines

Malaysia, U.K., Canada,

Australia, China, Hong Kong,

South Africa, South Korea,

Thailand, France, Germany

U.K.

Industrial

Domestic

1

Domestic

2

Domestic

-

Overseas

3

Overseas

1

Overseas

-

& Other

-

Malaysia, China, Vietnam

Hong Kong

Total 87

Domestic 17

Overseas 70

5

Highlights

2024 1st Quarter Financial Results

Sales revenue(291.4 B of yen), business profit(23.2 B of yen), operating profit(20.7 B of yen) and profit attributable to owners of parents(24.8 B of yen) have reached record high in the 1st quarter. Business profit(%) was 8.0%.

Tires: Sales revenue and business profit have reached record high in the 1st quarter.

Revenue and profit increased YoY, due to increase in sales of overseas REP. market in North America and Europe.

Sports: Sales revenue has reached record high in the 1st quarter.

Revenue increased, but profit decreased YoY, because sales volume of golf business has increased in Japan and North America, while sales volume of tennis business has decreased in Europe.

Industrial & other: Revenue decreased, but profit increased YoY, because of increase in sales of infrastructure-relatedproducts, decrease in sales of rubber parts for office equipment, household goods and rubber parts for medical applications.

Current main initiatives

Tires business: Restructuring of management and organizational system

Establishment of the Tires Business Unit integrating manufacturing, sales, and technology by early 2024, aiming for further revenue improvement.

Structural reforms

North America business and businesses that are taking a leading approach outside of North America business will determine its direction by the end of 2024.

Laying the groundwork for growth lines of business

ACTIVE TREAD Technology ~Rubber to fit all road~ The market release for all-season tires equipped with active treads is slated for fall 2024.

  • SENSING CORE ~To detect danger in advance with sensing technology~
    Adopted by fleet operators and automakers, contributing to the field of autonomous driving

6

Consolidated Financial Results (2024 Jan.-Mar.)

2024

2023

vs

Jan.-Mar.

Jan.-Mar.

2023

Sales

291.4

276.8

105%

Revenue

Business

23.2

8.0

291%

Profit (%)

8.0%

2.9%

*1,3

Operating

20.7

7.8

266%

Profit (%)

7.1%

2.8%

*3

Profit

24.8

4.0

620%

*2,3

*1. Business Profit

: Sales Revenue - (COS + SGA)

*2. Profit

: Profit attributable to owners of parent

*3. Accounting adjustments have been applied since 2nd quarter, 2022, as pursuant to IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies".

The above notes apply throughout this report.

Billions of Yen

2023

Actual

1,177.4

77.7

6.6%

64.5

5.5%

37.0

7

Consolidated Sales Revenue / Profit (Jan.-Mar.)

Billions of Yen % : Profit Ratio

: Record High

213.7

190.87.6%

16.2

15.6

7.3%

10.7

1.5%

2.8

276.8

291.4

250.5

24.8

23.2

8.0%

5.9%

20.7

14.8

7.1%

5.7% 14.2

2.9%

11.8

8.0

7.8

2.8%

2.8

4.0

1.4%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

(3.4)

Sales Revenue

Business Profit

Operating Profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8

Consolidated Sales Revenue / Business Profit by Reportable Segment

(2024 Jan.-Mar.)

2024

2023

VS

Jan.-Mar.

Jan.-Mar.

2023

Sales

Tires

244.1

229.8

106%

Sports

36.7

35.5

103%

Revenue

Industrial

10.6

11.5

92%

& Other

Total

291.4

276.8

105%

Business

Tires

18.3

1.9

945%

Sports

4.2

5.5

77%

Profit

Industrial

0.7

0.6

117%

& Other *

Total

23.2

8.0

291%

Billions of Yen

2023

Actual

1,006.4

126.6

44.4

1,177.4

63.6

12.5

1.6

77.7

*The elimination of inter-segment transactions is included. 9

Consolidated Business Profit by Reportable Segment (Jan.-Mar.)

Billions of Yen : Record High

23.2

18.3

16.2

14.8

13.1

10.5

8.0

4.0

5.5

4.2

2.8

2.5

2.4

1.9

0.9

0.6

0.3

0.6

0.7

(0.4)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Tires

Sports

Industrial & Other

Business Profit

10

Disclaimer

SRI - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 07:33:00 UTC.