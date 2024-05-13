2024 1st Quarter Financial Results

Sales revenue(291.4 B of yen), business profit(23.2 B of yen), operating profit(20.7 B of yen) and profit attributable to owners of parents(24.8 B of yen) have reached record high in the 1st quarter. Business profit(%) was 8.0%.

Tires: Sales revenue and business profit have reached record high in the 1st quarter.

Revenue and profit increased YoY, due to increase in sales of overseas REP. market in North America and Europe.

Sports: Sales revenue has reached record high in the 1st quarter.

Revenue increased, but profit decreased YoY, because sales volume of golf business has increased in Japan and North America, while sales volume of tennis business has decreased in Europe.

Industrial & other: Revenue decreased, but profit increased YoY, because of increase in sales of infrastructure-relatedproducts, decrease in sales of rubber parts for office equipment, household goods and rubber parts for medical applications.

Current main initiatives

Tires business: Restructuring of management and organizational system

Establishment of the Tires Business Unit integrating manufacturing, sales, and technology by early 2024, aiming for further revenue improvement.

Structural reforms

North America business and businesses that are taking a leading approach outside of North America business will determine its direction by the end of 2024.

Laying the groundwork for growth lines of business

• ACTIVE TREAD Technology ~Rubber to fit all road~ The market release for all-season tires equipped with active treads is slated for fall 2024.