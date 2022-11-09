Sumitomo Rubber Industries : 3Q Financial Report (January 1- September 30, 2022)
Financial Report
(January 1 ~ September 30, 2022)
2022 3
rd Quarter Financial Results Summary
Changes in Scope of Consolidation, Affiliated Companies
Financial Results Summary
2022 Annual Financial Results Forecast
Financial Results Forecast Summary
Capex, Depreciation, Tire Production Capacity etc.
Shareholder Returns
Changes in Scope of Consolidation
Consolidated Subsidiaries
100
Equity-method Affiliates
3
(vs 2021 year-end : +2 )
(vs 2021 year-end : - )
Newly Included +4
Excluded
(2)
Newly Included -
Excluded
-
Mid Devon Tyres Limited
Tires Darcy's Garage Limited Selecta Tyre Limited Cribb Tyre & Battery Ltd (U.K./Sales)
Dunlop International (HK) Limited
(Hong Kong/Sales) Dunlop International (Far East) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia/Sales)
Manufacturing Companies
Sales Companies
Other Companies
Domestic
1
Domestic
11
Domestic
7
Overseas
8
Overseas
33
Overseas
6
Asia Pacific
4
Asia Pacific
12
Asia Pacific
2
Europe and Africa
2
Europe and Africa
18
Europe and Africa
2
Americas
2
Americas
3
Americas
2
Domestic
1
Domestic
1
Domestic
3
Overseas
3
Overseas
12
Overseas
7
Malaysia, U.K., Canada,
Thailand, U.S., Philippines
Australia, China, Hong Kong,
U.K.
South Africa, South Korea,
Thailand, France, Germany
Domestic
1
Domestic
3
Domestic
-
Overseas
5
Overseas
1
Overseas
-
Malaysia, China, Vietnam,
Hong Kong
-
Total
103
Switzerland, Slovenia
Domestic 28
Overseas 75
Consolidated Financial Results (2022 Jan.-Sep.)
Billions of Yen
2022
vs
2022
vs
2022
vs
2022
vs
2021
Jan.-Mar.
2021
Apr.-Jun.
2021
Jul.-Sep.
2021
Jan.-Sep.
2021
Jan.-Sep.
Sales
250.5
117%
261.6
116%
269.4
124%
781.5
119%
657.0
Revenue
+ 36.8
+ 35.2
+ 52.5
+ 124.5
Business
14.8
91%
(0.6)
-
(1.8)
-
12.4
39%
32.1
Profit (%)
5.9%
(1.4)
-
(14.5)
-
(3.8)
1.6%
(19.7)
4.9%
※1,3
Operating
14.2
91%
(1.6)
-
(2.7)
-
9.8
33%
29.9
Profit (%)
5.7%
(1.4)
-
(14.6)
-
(4.0)
1.3%
(20.0)
4.5%
※3
Profit
11.8
110%
5.4
55%
(2.8)
-
14.4
69%
20.7
+ 1.1
(4.4)
(3.0)
(6.4)
※2,3
※1. Business Profit : Sales Revenue - (COS + SGA)
※2. Profit : Profit attributable to owners of parent
※3. Accounting adjustments have been applied since 2
nd quarter, as pursuant to IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". (Refer to p.24)
The above notes 1,2,3 apply throughout this report.
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.