Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5110   JP3404200002

SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5110)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-09 am EST
1264.00 JPY   -0.39%
02:41aSumitomo Rubber Industries : 3Q Financial Report (January 1- September 30, 2022)
PU
10/26Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Shedding Light on the Chemical Bonds Between Sulfur & Natural Rubber～Joint Research with Tokyo Institute of Technology & RIKEN～
PU
10/13Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Successful Synthesis of Biopolymer for Development of Ultimate Fuel-Efficient Tires～Contributing to Sustainable Societies through Natural Rubber Bioengineering～
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Rubber Industries : 3Q Financial Report (January 1- September 30, 2022)

11/09/2022 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Report

(January 1 ~ September 30, 2022)

November 9, 2022

Key Subjects

2022 3rd Quarter Financial Results Summary

Changes in Scope of Consolidation, Affiliated Companies

Financial Results Summary

2022 Annual Financial Results Forecast

Financial Results Forecast Summary

Capex, Depreciation, Tire Production Capacity etc.

Shareholder Returns

2

Changes in Scope of Consolidation

Consolidated Subsidiaries

100

Equity-method Affiliates

3

(vs 2021 year-end : +2 )

(vs 2021 year-end : - )

Newly Included +4

Excluded

(2)

Newly Included -

Excluded

-

Mid Devon Tyres Limited

Tires Darcy's Garage Limited Selecta Tyre Limited Cribb Tyre & Battery Ltd (U.K./Sales)

Sports

Dunlop International (HK) Limited

(Hong Kong/Sales) Dunlop International (Far East) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia/Sales)

Industrial & Other

3

Affiliated Companies

Manufacturing Companies

Sales Companies

Other Companies

Tires

Domestic

1

Domestic

11

Domestic

7

Overseas

8

Overseas

33

Overseas

6

Asia Pacific

4

Asia Pacific

12

Asia Pacific

2

Europe and Africa

2

Europe and Africa

18

Europe and Africa

2

Americas

2

Americas

3

Americas

2

Sports

Domestic

1

Domestic

1

Domestic

3

Overseas

3

Overseas

12

Overseas

7

Malaysia, U.K., Canada,

Thailand, U.S., Philippines

Australia, China, Hong Kong,

U.K.

South Africa, South Korea,

Thailand, France, Germany

Industrial & Other

Domestic

1

Domestic

3

Domestic

-

Overseas

5

Overseas

1

Overseas

-

Malaysia, China, Vietnam,

Hong Kong

-

Total 103

Switzerland, Slovenia

Domestic 28

Overseas 75

4

Consolidated Financial Results (2022 Jan.-Sep.)

Billions of Yen

2022

vs

2022

vs

2022

vs

2022

vs

2021

Jan.-Mar.

2021

Apr.-Jun.

2021

Jul.-Sep.

2021

Jan.-Sep.

2021

Jan.-Sep.

Sales

250.5

117%

261.6

116%

269.4

124%

781.5

119%

657.0

Revenue

+ 36.8

+ 35.2

+ 52.5

+ 124.5

Business

14.8

91%

(0.6)

-

(1.8)

-

12.4

39%

32.1

Profit (%)

5.9%

(1.4)

-

(14.5)

-

(3.8)

1.6%

(19.7)

4.9%

※1,3

Operating

14.2

91%

(1.6)

-

(2.7)

-

9.8

33%

29.9

Profit (%)

5.7%

(1.4)

-

(14.6)

-

(4.0)

1.3%

(20.0)

4.5%

※3

Profit

11.8

110%

5.4

55%

(2.8)

-

14.4

69%

20.7

+ 1.1

(4.4)

(3.0)

(6.4)

※2,3

※1. Business Profit : Sales Revenue - (COS + SGA)

※2. Profit : Profit attributable to owners of parent

※3. Accounting adjustments have been applied since 2nd quarter, as pursuant to IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". (Refer to p.24)

The above notes 1,2,3 apply throughout this report.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRI - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
02:41aSumitomo Rubber Industries : 3Q Financial Report (January 1- September 30, 2022)
PU
10/26Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Shedding Light on the Chemical Bonds Between Sulfur & Natural..
PU
10/13Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Successful Synthesis of Biopolymer for Development of Ultimat..
PU
09/05Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Announcing the World's First Successful Visualization of Sulf..
PU
08/30Tripod Works Co., Ltd announced that it expects to receive ¥100 million in funding from..
CI
08/09Sumitomo Rubber Industries : 2Q Topics (January 1 - June 30, 2022)(PDF 1,091.0KB)
PU
08/08Sumitomo Rubber Industries : 2Q Financial Report (January 1 - June 30, 2022)(PDF 896.67KB)
PU
08/08Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June ..
PU
08/08Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Fisc..
CI
08/08Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Dividend for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 107 B 7 608 M 7 608 M
Net income 2022 26 117 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2022 191 B 1 313 M 1 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 334 B 2 294 M 2 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 40 055
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 269,00 JPY
Average target price 1 095,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Yamamoto Managing Executive Officer
Ikuji Ikeda Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kiyoshige Muraoka Executive Officer & GM-Materials Development
Keizo Kosaka Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kenji Murakami Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.34%2 294
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION7.62%25 203
MICHELIN (CGDE)-26.73%18 738
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-38.00%3 753
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-51.59%2 919
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-12.95%2 611