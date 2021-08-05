Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

: Satoru Yamamoto, President and CEO, Representative Director
: Naoki Okawa, Senior Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments Supplementary documents for quarterly financial results Quarterly financial results briefing session
August 6, 2021
September 7, 2021
Yes
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest unit.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Comprehensive
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
to owners
income
of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
440,082
29.4
30,088
-
28,576
-
20,501
-
43,850
-
June 30, 2020
340,038
(20.8)
(2,309)
-
(2,974)
-
(9,341)
-
(36,426)
-
(Note) "Business profit" is "Sales revenue" subtracted by "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative
expenses."
Basic profit per
Diluted profit
Business profit
to sales revenue
share
per share
ratio
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
%
June 30, 2021
77.95
-
6.8
June 30, 2020
(35.52)
-
(0.7)
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total equity
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
attributable to
to owners of
owners of parent
owners of parent
parent per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2021
1,016,049
502,128
488,226
48.1
1,856.39
December 31, 2020
974,805
467,097
454,743
46.6
1,729.05
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of period
Six months ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
June 30, 2021
39,918
(26,448)
(11,198)
79,334
June 30, 2020
28,157
(25,448)
28,272
88,341
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
35.00
35.00
December 31, 2021
-
25.00
Fiscal year ending
December 31, 2021
-
30.00
55.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the dividends forecast announced most recently: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic profit per
Sales revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
to owners
share
of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
930,000
17.6
55,000
26.8
52,000
34.4
35,500
57.1
134.98
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
Notes:
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
: None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
June 30, 2021
:
263,043,057 shares
December 31, 2020
:
263,043,057 shares
2)
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
June 30, 2021
:
45,519 shares
December 31, 2020
:
41,905 shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period
Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020
262,999,698 shares
263,003,006 shares
Consolidated financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review procedures to be conducted by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings projections and other forward-looking statements herein are based on certain assumptions made in light of the information currently available to Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") and its group companies (collectively, the "Group") and do not constitute any promises by the Company that they will be realized. Actual results could differ significantly from these forecasts due to changes in various factors surrounding the businesses of the Company and the Group.
With regard to the matters related to the underlying assumptions for the above forecasts, please refer to page 4 of the attached documents of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Period under Review, "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review, (3) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Forecast."
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Interim Financial Results for the Period under Review ..............................................
1. Qualitative Information on Interim Financial Results for the Period under Review
(1) Operating Results
For the six
For the six
Change in
months ended
months ended
ratio
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Sales revenue
340,038
440,082
29.4
Tires
290,845
369,289
27.0
Sports
29,829
51,439
72.4
Industrial and Other Products
19,364
19,354
(0.1)
Business profit (loss)
(2,309)
30,088
-
Tires
(895)
23,477
-
Sports
(2,902)
5,518
-
Industrial and Other Products
1,472
1,069
(27.3)
Adjustments
16
24
-
Operating profit (loss)
(2,974)
28,576
-
Profit (Loss) attributable to owners
(9,341)
20,501
-
of profit
(Note) "Business profit (loss)" is "Sales revenue" subtracted by "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses."
Foreign exchange rates applied
For the six
For the six
Increase
months ended
months ended
(Decrease)
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen / U.S. Dollar
108
108
-
Yen / Euro
119
130
11
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the outlook of the global economy continued to remain uncertain due to the impact of COVID-19, but signs of recovery also became evident.
The Japanese economy witnessed signs of weakness in personal consumption, but exports continued to grow albeit moderately. Production has been recovering and despite the weak employment situation, there have been solid developments in the number of individuals employed. While the economy overall continues to recover, signs of weakness are partly increasing.
The business environment surrounding the Group was impacted mainly due to the effects of the rising prices of natural rubber and petroleum-based raw materials as well as higher marine transport costs, although there were positive signs, such as the recovery trend in many markets including the US and Chinese markets, in addition to the improvement in the export environment due to the weakening of the yen against other currencies.
Under these circumstances, the Group strongly promoted company-wide projects to reinforce our business foundation with the goal of accomplishing the Mid-Term Plan, which sets 2025 as the target year. At the same time, we worked to strengthen our competitive advantage in a global structure through such efforts as developing and expanding sales of high-performance products that meet the needs of customers in each region, with the aim of maximizing the effects of the manufacturing and sales bases we have established in major markets around the world.
As a result, sales revenue of the Group increased 29.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to ¥440,082 million, business profit was ¥30,088 million (business loss of ¥2,309 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating profit was ¥28,576 million (operating loss of ¥2,974 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 20,501 million (loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥9,341 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year).
