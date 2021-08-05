Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Operating Results

For the six For the six Change in months ended months ended ratio June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Millions of yen Millions of yen % Sales revenue 340,038 440,082 29.4 Tires 290,845 369,289 27.0 Sports 29,829 51,439 72.4 Industrial and Other Products 19,364 19,354 (0.1) Business profit (loss) (2,309) 30,088 - Tires (895) 23,477 - Sports (2,902) 5,518 - Industrial and Other Products 1,472 1,069 (27.3) Adjustments 16 24 - Operating profit (loss) (2,974) 28,576 - Profit (Loss) attributable to owners (9,341) 20,501 - of profit

(Note) "Business profit (loss)" is "Sales revenue" subtracted by "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses."

Foreign exchange rates applied

For the six For the six Increase months ended months ended (Decrease) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Yen Yen Yen Yen / U.S. Dollar 108 108 - Yen / Euro 119 130 11

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the outlook of the global economy continued to remain uncertain due to the impact of COVID-19, but signs of recovery also became evident.

The Japanese economy witnessed signs of weakness in personal consumption, but exports continued to grow albeit moderately. Production has been recovering and despite the weak employment situation, there have been solid developments in the number of individuals employed. While the economy overall continues to recover, signs of weakness are partly increasing.

The business environment surrounding the Group was impacted mainly due to the effects of the rising prices of natural rubber and petroleum-based raw materials as well as higher marine transport costs, although there were positive signs, such as the recovery trend in many markets including the US and Chinese markets, in addition to the improvement in the export environment due to the weakening of the yen against other currencies.

Under these circumstances, the Group strongly promoted company-wide projects to reinforce our business foundation with the goal of accomplishing the Mid-Term Plan, which sets 2025 as the target year. At the same time, we worked to strengthen our competitive advantage in a global structure through such efforts as developing and expanding sales of high-performance products that meet the needs of customers in each region, with the aim of maximizing the effects of the manufacturing and sales bases we have established in major markets around the world.

As a result, sales revenue of the Group increased 29.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to ¥440,082 million, business profit was ¥30,088 million (business loss of ¥2,309 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating profit was ¥28,576 million (operating loss of ¥2,974 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 20,501 million (loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥9,341 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year).