    5110   JP3404200002

SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5110)
Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
[IFRS]
August 5, 2021
: Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
: Tokyo Stock Exchange
: 5110
: Satoru Yamamoto, President and CEO, Representative Director
: Naoki Okawa, Senior Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department
: +81-78-265-3000

Company name

Stock exchange listing

Code number

URL

Representative

Contact

Phone

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments Supplementary documents for quarterly financial results Quarterly financial results briefing session

  • August 6, 2021
  • September 7, 2021
  • Yes
  • Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest unit.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Comprehensive

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

to owners

income

of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

440,082

29.4

30,088

-

28,576

-

20,501

-

43,850

-

June 30, 2020

340,038

(20.8)

(2,309)

-

(2,974)

-

(9,341)

-

(36,426)

-

(Note) "Business profit" is "Sales revenue" subtracted by "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative

expenses."

Basic profit per

Diluted profit

Business profit

to sales revenue

share

per share

ratio

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

%

June 30, 2021

77.95

-

6.8

June 30, 2020

(35.52)

-

(0.7)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total equity

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

attributable to

to owners of

owners of parent

owners of parent

parent per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2021

1,016,049

502,128

488,226

48.1

1,856.39

December 31, 2020

974,805

467,097

454,743

46.6

1,729.05

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

end of period

Six months ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2021

39,918

(26,448)

(11,198)

79,334

June 30, 2020

28,157

(25,448)

28,272

88,341

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

35.00

35.00

December 31, 2021

-

25.00

Fiscal year ending

December 31, 2021

-

30.00

55.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the dividends forecast announced most recently: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Basic profit per

Sales revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

to owners

share

of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

930,000

17.6

55,000

26.8

52,000

34.4

35,500

57.1

134.98

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

Notes:

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)

: None

(2)

Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

: None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1)

: None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

  1. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

June 30, 2021

:

263,043,057 shares

December 31, 2020

:

263,043,057 shares

2)

Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period

June 30, 2021

:

45,519 shares

December 31, 2020

:

41,905 shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020

  • 262,999,698 shares
  • 263,003,006 shares
  • Consolidated financial results are outside the scope of the quarterly review procedures to be conducted by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings projections and other forward-looking statements herein are based on certain assumptions made in light of the information currently available to Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") and its group companies (collectively, the "Group") and do not constitute any promises by the Company that they will be realized. Actual results could differ significantly from these forecasts due to changes in various factors surrounding the businesses of the Company and the Group.

With regard to the matters related to the underlying assumptions for the above forecasts, please refer to page 4 of the attached documents of the Consolidated Financial Results for the Period under Review, "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review, (3) Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Forecast."

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Financial Results for the Period under Review ..............................................

2

(1)

Operating Results ................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position ................................................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Forecast ..................................................................

4

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ...........................................................

6

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .....................................................................

6

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .......................................

8

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..................................................................

10

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................

12

(5)

Notes on Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................

13

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) ..............................................................................................................

13

(Segment Information) ........................................................................................................................................

13

(Significant Subsequent Events) .........................................................................................................................

15

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Operating Results

For the six

For the six

Change in

months ended

months ended

ratio

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Sales revenue

340,038

440,082

29.4

Tires

290,845

369,289

27.0

Sports

29,829

51,439

72.4

Industrial and Other Products

19,364

19,354

(0.1)

Business profit (loss)

(2,309)

30,088

-

Tires

(895)

23,477

-

Sports

(2,902)

5,518

-

Industrial and Other Products

1,472

1,069

(27.3)

Adjustments

16

24

-

Operating profit (loss)

(2,974)

28,576

-

Profit (Loss) attributable to owners

(9,341)

20,501

-

of profit

(Note) "Business profit (loss)" is "Sales revenue" subtracted by "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses."

Foreign exchange rates applied

For the six

For the six

Increase

months ended

months ended

(Decrease)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen / U.S. Dollar

108

108

-

Yen / Euro

119

130

11

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the outlook of the global economy continued to remain uncertain due to the impact of COVID-19, but signs of recovery also became evident.

The Japanese economy witnessed signs of weakness in personal consumption, but exports continued to grow albeit moderately. Production has been recovering and despite the weak employment situation, there have been solid developments in the number of individuals employed. While the economy overall continues to recover, signs of weakness are partly increasing.

The business environment surrounding the Group was impacted mainly due to the effects of the rising prices of natural rubber and petroleum-based raw materials as well as higher marine transport costs, although there were positive signs, such as the recovery trend in many markets including the US and Chinese markets, in addition to the improvement in the export environment due to the weakening of the yen against other currencies.

Under these circumstances, the Group strongly promoted company-wide projects to reinforce our business foundation with the goal of accomplishing the Mid-Term Plan, which sets 2025 as the target year. At the same time, we worked to strengthen our competitive advantage in a global structure through such efforts as developing and expanding sales of high-performance products that meet the needs of customers in each region, with the aim of maximizing the effects of the manufacturing and sales bases we have established in major markets around the world.

As a result, sales revenue of the Group increased 29.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to ¥440,082 million, business profit was ¥30,088 million (business loss of ¥2,309 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating profit was ¥28,576 million (operating loss of ¥2,974 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 20,501 million (loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥9,341 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year).

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRI - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
