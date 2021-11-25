Sumitomo Rubber Industries : FALKEN “ZIEX ZE310A ECORUN” Selected as Factory Standard Tires for Audi A3

FALKEN "ZIEX ZE310A ECORUN" Selected as Factory Standard Tires for Audi A3

Falken Tyre Europe GmbH, Sumitomo Rubber Group's European sales companyis pleased to announce that we have begun supplying FALKEN "ZIEX ZE310A ECORUN" tires to Audi A3.

A3 ■Tire Size:205/55R16 91V

Excellent traction and grip on both wet and dry driving surfaces, supported by enhanced wear performance, are key attributes that characterise the FALKEN ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN. It's an ideal tire for the performance-oriented driver who doesn't want to compromise on either comfort or safety.The ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN is equipped with Adaptive Constant Pressure technology, which guarantees uniform pressure distribution across the contact patch to increase grip. In addition, the ACP tread design improves directional stability and ensures even wear.In the 205 mm tread version, the ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN has a 4-groove design to optimise the tread rigidity and to increase the tire's tread area. Moreover, thanks to the 4-groove tread pattern, the water displacement, and therefore the aquaplaning properties, are improved. Suitably for the sporty Audi A3, the FALKEN tires that have been fitted have the speed index V and are therefore certified up to 240 km/h.What's more, thanks to consistently-applied ADVANCED 4D NANO DESIGN technology, the FALKEN engineers have succeeded in developing a ground-breaking rubber compound for the ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN which, in addition to providing great mileage and efficiency, also means that the tires have improved running characteristics. In this way, it has been possible to improve the mileage of the ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN by 30% in comparison with its predecessor. This makes the tires both cost-efficient and energy-efficient."Our ZIEX ZE310 is an excellent match with the Audi A3", says Christian Stolting, Key Account Manager OE at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH, discussing the contract. "After all, it isn't just its sporty performance that sets the tire apart, it also stands for a high level of efficiency. This is thanks to the use of the latest technologies in development and the ultra-modern manufacturing processes. Our ZIEX ZE310 ECORUN combines all of the attributes which characterise a tire in the premium segment."The quality of the FALKEN tire has convinced Audi, allowing the tyre to carry the mark AO - Audi Original - in its name.*This news release is based on the announcement of Falken Tyre Europe GmbH, Sumitomo Rubber Group's European sale company.