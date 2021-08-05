Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5110   JP3404200002

SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(5110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Financial Report(January 1 - June 30,2021)

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Report

(January 1 ~ June 30, 2021)

August 5, 2021

Key Subjects

2021 2nd Quarter

Financial Results Summary

Changes in Scope of Consolidation,

Affiliated Companies

Financial Results Summary

2021 Annual Financial Results Forecast

Financial Results Forecast Summary

Capex, Depreciation,

Tire Production Capacity etc.

2

Changes in Scope of Consolidation

Tires

Sports

& Industrial Other

Consolidated Subsidiaries

96

Equity-method Affiliates 3

(vs 2020 year-end : - )

(vs 2020 year-end : - )

Newly

+2

Excluded

(2)

Newly

-

Excluded

-

Included

Included

Budget Motorist Centres Limited Abbotsinch Tyres & Exhausts Ltd (U.K./ Sales company of tires)

Dunlop Golf School Co.Ltd. Dunlop Tennis School Co. Ltd. (Merged with Dunlop Sports Wellness Co. Ltd.)

3

Affiliated Companies (Consolidated Subs: 96, Equity-method Affiliates: 3)

Tires

Sports

& Industrial Other

Manufacturing Companies

Sales Companies

Other Companies

Domestic

1

Domestic

11

Domestic

7

Overseas

8

Overseas

23

Overseas

6

Asia Pacific

4

Asia Pacific

12

Asia Pacific

2

Europe and Africa

2

Europe and Africa

8

Europe and Africa

2

Americas

2

Americas

3

Americas

2

Domestic

1

Domestic

1

Domestic

3

Overseas

3

Overseas

15

Overseas

10

Malaysia, U.K.,

Thailand, U.S., Philippines

Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong,

U.K.

South Africa, South Korea, Thailand,

France, Germany

Domestic

1

Domestic

3

Domestic

-

Overseas

5

Overseas

1

Overseas

-

TOTAL 99

Malaysia, China,

Hong Kong

-

Domestic 28

Vietnam, Switzerland, Slovenia

Overseas 71

4

Consolidated Financial Results (2021 Jan.-Jun.)

2021

2021

2021

Jan.-Mar.

vs

Apr.-Jun.

vs

Jan.-Jun.

vs

2020

2020

2020

Sales

213.7

112%

226.4

152%

440.1

129%

Revenue

22.9

77.1

100.0

Business

16.2

569%

13.9

-

30.1

-

Profit (%)

※1

(7.6%)

13.4

(6.1%)

19.0

(6.8%)

32.4

Operating

15.6

566%

13.0

-

28.6

-

Profit (%)

(7.3%)

12.8

(5.7%)

18.7

(6.5%)

31.5

Profit

10.7

-

9.8

-

20.5

-

14.1

15.8

29.8

※2

Billions of Yen

May 12th 2021

Forecast2020

2021Jan.-Jun.

Jan.-Jun.

430.0 340.0

22.0 (2.3)

(5.1%)-

20.0 (3.0)

(4.7%)-

15.0 (9.3)

※1. Business Profit : Sales Revenue - (COS + SGA)

Business Profit of 2020 Jan.-Mar. and 2019 is adjusted due to the change of accounting policy last year. ※2. Profit : Profit attributable to owners of parent

The notes 1, 2 apply throughout this report.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRI - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
02:06aSUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES : Financial Report(January 1 - June 30,2021)
PU
02:06aSUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months E..
PU
06/29SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/13Sumitomo Rubber Industries Swings Back to Profit in Q1
MT
05/12Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for th..
CI
05/12Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for t..
CI
05/12Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Provides Second Quarter-End Dividend Guidanc..
CI
05/12Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the ..
CI
03/03SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES : Corporate Governance Report
PU
2020SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 914 B 8 334 M 8 334 M
Net income 2021 35 661 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2021 153 B 1 395 M 1 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 383 B 3 498 M 3 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 39 298
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 457,00 JPY
Average target price 1 422,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Ikuji Ikeda Chairman
Keizo Kosaka Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kenji Murakami Independent Director
Nobuyuki Kobayashi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.64.26%3 498
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION42.20%30 926
MICHELIN (CGDE)34.68%29 838
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ17.56%5 543
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.46.90%4 955
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.55.13%3 652