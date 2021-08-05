Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Financial Report(January 1 - June 30,2021)
(January 1 ~ June 30, 2021)
2021 2
nd Quarter
Financial Results Summary
Changes in Scope of Consolidation,
Affiliated Companies
Financial Results Summary
2021 Annual Financial Results Forecast
Financial Results Forecast Summary
Capex, Depreciation,
Tire Production Capacity etc.
2
Changes in Scope of Consolidation
Tires
Sports
& Industrial Other
Consolidated Subsidiaries
96
Equity-method Affiliates 3
(vs 2020 year-end : - )
(vs 2020 year-end : - )
Newly
+2
Excluded
(2)
Newly
-
Excluded
-
Included
Included
Budget Motorist Centres Limited Abbotsinch Tyres & Exhausts Ltd (U.K./ Sales company of tires)
Dunlop Golf School Co.Ltd. Dunlop Tennis School Co. Ltd. (Merged with Dunlop Sports Wellness Co. Ltd.)
Affiliated Companies (Consolidated Subs: 96, Equity-method Affiliates: 3)
Tires
Sports
& Industrial Other
Manufacturing Companies
Sales Companies
Other Companies
Domestic
1
Domestic
11
Domestic
7
Overseas
8
Overseas
23
Overseas
6
Asia Pacific
4
Asia Pacific
12
Asia Pacific
2
Europe and Africa
2
Europe and Africa
8
Europe and Africa
2
Americas
2
Americas
3
Americas
2
Domestic
1
Domestic
1
Domestic
3
Overseas
3
Overseas
15
Overseas
10
Malaysia, U.K.,
Thailand, U.S., Philippines
Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong,
U.K.
South Africa, South Korea, Thailand,
France, Germany
Domestic
1
Domestic
3
Domestic
-
Overseas
5
Overseas
1
Overseas
-
TOTAL 99
Malaysia, China,
Hong Kong
-
Domestic 28
Vietnam, Switzerland, Slovenia
Overseas 71
Consolidated Financial Results (2021 Jan.-Jun.)
2021
2021
2021
Jan.-Mar.
vs
Apr.-Jun.
vs
Jan.-Jun.
vs
2020
2020
2020
Sales
213.7
112%
226.4
152%
440.1
129%
Revenue
22.9
77.1
100.0
Business
16.2
569%
13.9
-
30.1
-
Profit (%)
※1
(7.6%)
13.4
(6.1%)
19.0
(6.8%)
32.4
Operating
15.6
566%
13.0
-
28.6
-
Profit (%)
(7.3%)
12.8
(5.7%)
18.7
(6.5%)
31.5
Profit
10.7
-
9.8
-
20.5
-
14.1
15.8
29.8
※2
Billions of Yen
May 12
th 2021
Forecast
2020
2021 Jan.-Jun.
Jan.-Jun.
430.0 340.0
22.0 (2.3)
(5.1%)
-
20.0 (3.0)
(4.7%)
-
15.0 (9.3)
※1. Business Profit : Sales Revenue - (COS + SGA)
Business Profit of 2020 Jan.-Mar. and 2019 is adjusted due to the change of accounting policy last year. ※2. Profit : Profit attributable to owners of parent
The notes 1, 2 apply throughout this report.
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.