Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Group Achieves Shift to 100% Renewable Energy to Meet the Electric Power Needs of Tire Factories in China

Company Name

Location

Representative

Start of Operations

Business Operations

Production Capacity

No. of Employees

: Sumitomo Rubber (Changshu) Co., Ltd.

: Changshu Economic Development Zone (Jiangsu Province)

: Mr. Eiichi Masuda (Chairman & CEO)

: 2004

: Manufacture & Sale of Passenger Car Tires & Tire Molds

: 7,200 Tons/Month (New Rubber Consumption as of December 2020)

: 1,958 (as of December 2020)