Sumitomo Rubber Industries : Group Achieves Shift to 100% Renewable Energy to Meet the Electric Power Needs of Tire Factories in China

Sumitomo Rubber Group Achieves Shift to 100% Renewable Energy to Meet the Electric Power Needs of Tire Factories in China

Company Name

Location

Representative

Start of Operations

Business Operations

Production Capacity

No. of Employees : Sumitomo Rubber (Changshu) Co., Ltd.

: Changshu Economic Development Zone (Jiangsu Province)

: Mr. Eiichi Masuda (Chairman & CEO)

: 2004

: Manufacture & Sale of Passenger Car Tires & Tire Molds

: 7,200 Tons/Month (New Rubber Consumption as of December 2020)

: 1,958 (as of December 2020)

Company Name

Location

Representative

Start of Operations

Business Operations

Production Capacity

No. of Employees : Sumitomo Rubber (Hunan) Co., Ltd.

: Changsha City (Hunan Province)

: Eiichi Masuda (Chairman)

: 2012

: Manufacture & Sale of Passenger Car Tires

: 2,950 Tons/Month(New Rubber Consumption as of December 2020)

: 1,149 (as of December 2020)

In December of 2020, the Sumitomo Rubber Group promulgated "Our Philosophy," a new Corporate Philosophy Framework that emphasizes engaging in sustainable business activities while coexisting in harmony with society and with the natural environment. It is our hope that Our Philosophy will serve as a major driving force to accelerate strategic groupwide efforts to realize these ideals. Then, in August of 2021, we announced "Driving Our Future Challenge 2050*," a new Long-Term Sustainability Policy based on our Philosophy, pledging to reduce total CO2 emissions at all of our group factories worldwide by 50% (compared with 2017 emissions levels) by the year 2030 and then to achieve full carbon neutrality by the year 2050. Moving forward, the Sumitomo Rubber Group is committed to working toward solutions to social and environmental issues throughout our business activities so that we may contribute to the development of a sustainable society.*Sumitomo Rubber Establishes Long-Term Sustainability Policy: "Driving Our Future Challenge 2050"(News Release Issued August 5, 2021): https://www.srigroup.co.jp/english/newsrelease/2021/sri/2021_060.html