Sumitomo Rubber Industries : to Release Our First Replacement Tires for Electric Vehicles in China – DUNLOP “e. SPORT MAXX” ~Ranking Among Our Most Fuel (Energy) Efficient Tires to Date~

Sumitomo Rubber to Release Our First Replacement Tires for Electric Vehicles in China - DUNLOP "e. SPORT MAXX" ~Ranking Among Our Most Fuel (Energy) Efficient Tires to Date~

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce that we will be launching our first tires designed for electric vehicles (EV) this April in China, where the market for EV is now booming. Our new DUNLOP "e. SPORT MAXX" tires for EV rank among the most fuel (energy) efficient tires that the Sumitomo Rubber Group has ever made. In addition, we are also planning to release FALKEN "e. ZIEX" in 2023 as our first replacement EV tires for Europe, where the market for EV is also growing at a brisk pace.



