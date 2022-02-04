Sumitomo Seika Chemicals : Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31 2021

February 3, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 FY2021)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 fiscal 2021), the world's economies, including Japan, were still in difficult environment due to the coronavirus pandemic impact but began to show tangible signs of recovery.

Under these circumstances, the Sumitomo Seika Group's financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Net sales posted 84.234 billion yen, an 11.9% increase compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year;

Operating income was 6.556 billion yen, a 14.1% decrease from the same period in the previous fiscal year;

Ordinary income was 6.733 billion yen, a 10.2% decrease from the same period in the previous fiscal year;

Net income attributable to owners of the parent came to 4.723 billion yen, a 15.8% decrease from the previous fiscal year, reflecting the impairment loss of 0.318 billion yen registered at Sumitomo Seika Europe S.A./N.V., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, mainly in view of the impact of a deterioration in the current business environment in Europe.

Net income per share was 342.75 yen and return on equity (ROE) was 6.3%.

Incidentally, effective the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company has applied the revised "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, for the first, second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021, net sales decreased by 0.865 billion yen, sales cost decreased by 0.655 billion yen, operating income, ordinary income and income before income taxes decreased by 0.210 billion yen respectively, compared with the previous standards.

Super Absorbent Polymers

Net sales increased by 13.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 56.588 billion yen, while operating income decreased by 51.5% to 2.196 billion yen. The increase in net sales resulted mainly from higher selling prices reflecting a rise in raw material prices and changes in foreign exchange rates. The operating income decline was due chiefly to increased prices of raw materials and fuel used and logistics costs.

Functional Chemicals

Net sales increased by 6.9% over the same period of the previous fiscal year to 14.202 billion yen,