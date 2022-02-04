Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4008   JP3405600002

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LIMITED.

(4008)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals : Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31 2021

02/04/2022 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 3, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 FY2021)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited.

During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 fiscal 2021), the world's economies, including Japan, were still in difficult environment due to the coronavirus pandemic impact but began to show tangible signs of recovery.

Under these circumstances, the Sumitomo Seika Group's financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Net sales posted 84.234 billion yen, an 11.9% increase compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year;

Operating income was 6.556 billion yen, a 14.1% decrease from the same period in the previous fiscal year;

Ordinary income was 6.733 billion yen, a 10.2% decrease from the same period in the previous fiscal year;

Net income attributable to owners of the parent came to 4.723 billion yen, a 15.8% decrease from the previous fiscal year, reflecting the impairment loss of 0.318 billion yen registered at Sumitomo Seika Europe S.A./N.V., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, mainly in view of the impact of a deterioration in the current business environment in Europe.

Net income per share was 342.75 yen and return on equity (ROE) was 6.3%.

Incidentally, effective the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company has applied the revised "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, for the first, second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021, net sales decreased by 0.865 billion yen, sales cost decreased by 0.655 billion yen, operating income, ordinary income and income before income taxes decreased by 0.210 billion yen respectively, compared with the previous standards.

Super Absorbent Polymers

Net sales increased by 13.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 56.588 billion yen, while operating income decreased by 51.5% to 2.196 billion yen. The increase in net sales resulted mainly from higher selling prices reflecting a rise in raw material prices and changes in foreign exchange rates. The operating income decline was due chiefly to increased prices of raw materials and fuel used and logistics costs.

Functional Chemicals

Net sales increased by 6.9% over the same period of the previous fiscal year to 14.202 billion yen,

and operating income rose by 59.8% to 2.343 billion yen. This was attributable primarily to a rise in sales volume of pharmaceutical intermediates, functional products and powdered plastics.

Gases and Engineering

Net sales increased by 10.9% over the same period of the previous fiscal year to 13.082 billion yen, and operating income grew by 24.3% to 2.084 billion yen. This was due mainly to a rise in sales volume of electronics gases.

Others

In addition to the above businesses, the Sumitomo Seika Group is engaged in temporary staffing agency service and other businesses. In this segment, net sales decreased by 3.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 0.360 billion yen with operating loss of 0.072 billion yen.

Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

As shown below, the Company has revised the fiscal 2021 full-year consolidated financial forecasts.

For details, please refer to "Notice of Revision to Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts" released today concurrently.

Millions of yen

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net income attributable

income

income

to owners of the parent

Fiscal 2021

115,000

8,000

8,200

5,500

Cautionary Statement

The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts included in this document are based on information available at the time and estimates based on reasonable assumptions, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. The actual results figures may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. If the forecasts come to be revised, the Company will disclose the revision without delay.

Outline of Consolidated Financial Statement

For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Q1, Q2 and Q3 FY2021)

February3, 2022

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited

1. Consolidated Results

9 months ended December 31

Y-o-y

FY 2021 ending

change

March 31, 2022

FY 2020

FY 2021

Net Sales

Million ¥

75,264

84,234

8,970

115,000

Operating Income

Million ¥

7,632

6,556

(1,075)

8,000

Ordinary Income

Million ¥

7,499

6,733

(765)

8,200

Net Income attributable to owners of the

Million ¥

5,608

4,723

(884)

5,500

parent

Net Income Per Share for the Term

¥

406.61

342.75

(63.86)

399.51

Shareholder Return on Equity for the Term

%

8.4

6.3

(2.1)

7.4

Average Exchange Rate

¥/USD

106.12

111.11

-

112.00

Average Exchange Rate

¥/CNY

15.44

17.25

-

17.50

Naphtha Price

¥/KL

28,800

54,000

-

56,300

  1. Effective the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company has applied the revised "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, for the first, second and third quarter of fiscal year 2021, net sales decreased by 0.865 billion yen, sales cost decreased by 0.655 billion yen, operating income, ordinary income and income before income taxes decreased by 0.210 billion yen respectively, compared with the previous standards.

2. Net Sales and Operating Income by Business Segment

9 months ended December 31

Y-o-y

FY 2021 ending

change

March 31, 2022

FY 2020

FY 2021

Super Absorbent Polymers

Net Sales

Million ¥

49,811

56,588

6,777

79,000

Operating Income

Million ¥

4,524

2,196

(2,327)

2,800

Functional Chemicals

Net Sales

Million ¥

13,280

14,202

922

18,500

Operating Income

Million ¥

1,465

2,343

877

2,600

Gases and Engineering

Net Sales

Million ¥

11,800

13,082

1,282

17,000

Operating Income

Million ¥

1,676

2,084

407

2,600

Others

Net Sales

Million ¥

372

360

(12)

500

Operating Income

Million ¥

(42)

(72)

(29)

0

(Elimination) Offsetting

Net Sales

Million ¥

-

-

-

-

Operating Income

Million ¥

8

5

(3)

-

Total

Net Sales

Million ¥

75,264

84,234

8,970

115,000

Operating Income

Million ¥

7,632

6,556

(1,075)

8,000

  1. Effective the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company has applied the revised "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, for the first, second and third quarter of fiscal year 2021, net sales of Super Absorbent Polymer decreased by 0.748 billion yen, operating income of it decreased by 0.150 billion yen, net sales of Functional Chemicals decreased by 0.069 billion yen, operating income of it decreased by 0.044 billion yen, net sales of Gases and Engineering decreased by 0.047 billion yen and operating income decreased by 0.014 billion yen respectively, compared with the previous standards. Net sales and operating income of Others are no change.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LIMITED.
03:36aSUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS : Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31 2021
PU
01/04Tranche Update on Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited.'s Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
2021Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited. announces an Equity Buyback for 300,000 shar..
CI
2021Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June ..
PU
2020SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS : Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2019
PU
2020SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 103 B 899 M 103 B
Net income 2021 7 119 M 62,0 M 7 119 M
Net cash 2021 11 566 M 101 M 11 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 41 997 M 366 M 41 997 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 358
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LIMITED.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LIMITED.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ikuzo Ogawa President & Representative Director
Hiromoto Shigeta Representative Director & Manager-Technology
Yasumi Katsuki Independent Outside Director
Masashi Kawasaki Independent Outside Director
Mitsuji Adachi Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS COMPANY, LIMITED.-2.07%366
DOW INC.7.92%45 229
LG CHEM, LTD.10.08%39 247
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.96%24 016
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-12.68%17 045
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.48%16 561