  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Summa Silver Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSVR   CA86565E1051

SUMMA SILVER CORP.

(SSVR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.7000 CAD   +9.38%
07:35aSumma Silver Announces Participation in the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
10/27Summa Silver Identifies Extensions of High-Grade Silver-Gold Veins at the Mogollon Project, New Mexico
AQ
10/27Summa Silver Corp. - Surface Samples Return High-Grade Assays up to 4,058 g/t Silver Equivalent
AQ
News 
Press Releases

Summa Silver Announces Participation in the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Summa Silver (TSXV: SSVR) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Summa Silver management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 10:00 CET on November 19th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Summa Silver

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes Project located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon Project located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes Project is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon Project is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company’s involvement.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Summa Silver
Giordy Belfiore
Corporate Development Manager
7789941365
giordy@summasilver.com
summasilver.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
