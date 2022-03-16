Log in
    SUMR   US8656463010

SUMMER INFANT, INC.

(SUMR)
SUMMER INFANT, INC.

(SUMR) 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Summer Infant, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Kids2

03/16/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Kids2. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/summer-infant-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Summer Infant's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Summer Infant shareholders will receive only $12 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Summer Infant by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Summer Infant accepts a superior bid. Summer Infant insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Summer Infant's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Summer Infant.

If you own Summer Infant common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/summer-infant-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-summer-infant-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-kids2-301504693.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
