July 22 (Reuters) - U.S.-based private equity firm Stonepeak said it would buy New Zealand's Arvida Group for NZ$1.24 billion ($745.74 million) excluding debt, sending the aged care provider's shares up nearly 60% on Monday to the highest in more than two years.

Stonepeak, which has assets of around $71.2 billion, said it would offer NZ$1.70 per Arvida share, a 65% premium to Arvida's last close on Friday. The all-cash bid was backed by Arvida's board, and the target said it was not subject to any financing or due diligence conditions.

Arvida's enterprise value, taking into account debt, will be $1.25 billion, Stonepeak said in a statement.

"With its established portfolio, attractive development pipeline, and long-term demand tailwinds ... Arvida represents a compelling investment opportunity for our Asia infrastructure strategy," said Stonepeak senior managing director Darren Keogh, adding New Zealand's aging population made the firm attractive.

Shares of Arvida gained as much as 57.3% to NZ$1.62 to hit their highest levels since June 3, 2022.

Shares of rivals such as Ryman Healthcare and Summerset on Monday jumped 7.7% and 2.25% respectively on the likelihood there could be further sector consolidation.

Last December, Arvida said it had received a takeover approach of NZ$1.70 per share from an unnamed offshore infrastructure fund in September.

Arvida rejected it on account of the offer being highly conditional and not in the best interests of shareholders.

Arvida, however, accepted Stonepeak's takeover offer on the basis the deal offered compelling value and high certainty to completion.

Reuters could not immediately confirm if Stonepeak was the firm that had previously offered to take Arvida private.

($1 = 1.6628 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Lucy Craymer, Scott Murdoch and Rishav Chatterjee; Editing by Chris Reese, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jamie Freed)