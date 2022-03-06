Summerset : Application for quotation of securities - SNZ
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 07, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
SNZ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT
193,125
04/03/2022
NZX
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
164228399
1.3
ASX issuer code
SNZ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SNZAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SNZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
converted
4/3/2022
431,576
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/3/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
76,667
Scott Grady Scoullar
Scott Grady Scoullar
Issue date
4/3/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
only
Number of +securities to be quoted
use
193,125
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 7.41500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issue of 193,125 Ordinary Shares by net settlement upon exercise of 431,576 options pursuant to the terms of
personalFor
Summerset¿s LTI Share Option Plan. The final exercise price was:
¿ 4,710 options with an exercise price of $6.026
¿ 5,354 options with an exercise price of $7.397
¿ 10,344 options with an exercise price of $5.964
¿ 10,594 options with an exercise price of $7.360
¿ 226,644 options with an exercise price of $6.044
¿ 173,930 options with an exercise price of $7.415
