  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Summerset Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUM   NZSUME0001S0

SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SUM)
  Report
Summerset : Application for quotation of securities - SNZ

03/06/2022 | 03:39pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SNZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT

193,125

04/03/2022

NZX

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

164228399

1.3

ASX issuer code

SNZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SNZAC : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SNZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

converted

4/3/2022

431,576

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/3/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

76,667

Scott Grady Scoullar

Scott Grady Scoullar

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 4/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

only

Number of +securities to be quoted

use

193,125

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 7.41500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of 193,125 Ordinary Shares by net settlement upon exercise of 431,576 options pursuant to the terms of

personalFor

Summerset¿s LTI Share Option Plan. The final exercise price was:

¿ 4,710 options with an exercise price of $6.026

¿ 5,354 options with an exercise price of $7.397

¿ 10,344 options with an exercise price of $5.964

¿ 10,594 options with an exercise price of $7.360

¿ 226,644 options with an exercise price of $6.044

¿ 173,930 options with an exercise price of $7.415

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Summerset Group Holdings Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 20:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 287 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2022 214 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2022 844 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 2 781 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Summerset Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,12 NZD
Average target price 15,00 NZD
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Grady Scoullar Chief Executive Officer
Will Wright Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Eleanor Young General Manager-Operations & Customer Experience
James Harold Ogden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.40%1 901
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.97%138 063
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.30%80 578
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.34%25 138
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.14.05%19 885
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-6.20%17 141