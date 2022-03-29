Log in
Summerset : Ongoing Disclosure Notices

03/29/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial

products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable

under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying

financial products:

N/A

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant

interest in the derivative:

N/A

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

One

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

23 March 2022

Nature of transaction:

Issue of ordinary shares subject to the Dividend Reinvestment

Plan

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

N/A

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition

$1,836.34080000

or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a

cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

164

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior

managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period)

include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were aquired or disposed of during a closed period:

N/A

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the aquisition or disposal to proceed

during the closed period:

N/A

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

N/A

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Summerset Group Holdings Limited ordinary shares (NZX Code: SUM)

Beneficial ownership of ordinary shares 31,670 31,834

Maigold Holdings Limited As above

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

  • (1) Fixed rate bonds (NZX Code: SUM010)

  • (2) Fixed rate bonds (NZX Code: SUM030)

  • (1) Beneficial ownership

  • (2) Beneficial ownership

N/A

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial

products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable

under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying

financial products:

N/A

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant

interest in the derivative:

N/A

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

23 March 2022

Issue of ordinary shares subject to the Dividend Reinvestment

Nature of transaction:

Plan

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

N/A

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or recieved for the acquisition

$1,444.43880000

or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a

cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

129

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior

managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period)

include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were aquired or disposed of during a closed period:

No

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the aquisition or disposal to proceed

during the closed period:

N/A

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Summerset Group Holdings Limited ordinary shares (NZX Code: SUM)

Registered and beneficial ownership of ordinary shares

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

One

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

N/A

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

The price's specified terms (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

N/A

For that derivative relevant interest,-

N/A

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

N/A

For that relevant interest,- Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:Date of signature: or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

N/A

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial

products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable

under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying

financial products:

N/A

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant

interest in the derivative:

N/A

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

One

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

23 March 2022

Issue of ordinary shares subject to the Dividend Reinvestment

Nature of transaction:

Plan

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

N/A

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or recieved for the acquisition

or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily converted into a

cash value, describe the consideration:

$2,273.03160000

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

203

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior

managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period)

include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were aquired or disposed of during a closed period:

No

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the aquisition or disposal to proceed

during the closed period:

N/A

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

N/A

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Summerset Group Holdings Limited ordinary shares (NZX Code: SUM)

Registered holder and beneficial ownership of ordinary shares 39,504 39,707

James Harold Ogden N/A

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Disclaimer

Summerset Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 04:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
