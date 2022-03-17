Summerset : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SNZ

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
SNZ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
18/3/2022
Reason for the Update
Strike price for DRP and foreign exchange rate added.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
1 / 6
Announcement Details
only
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
use
ARBN
164228399
1.3 ASX issuer code
SNZ
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
personal
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Strike price for DRP and foreign exchange rate added.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
24/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
18/3/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ASX +Security Description
For
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
2 / 6
personal use only
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4 +Record Date
10/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
9/3/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
23/3/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
NZD 0.08600000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 0.08036700
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information
Estimated or Actual?
to be released
Actual
18/3/2022
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
NZD 1.07009096
For
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)
15.000000 %
Part 2B - Currency Information
only
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the
banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand
and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Based on shareholder's residence and/or election made by the shareholder.
use
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.08036700
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
personal
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Daily Exchange Mid-Rate on 10 March 2022, being the day prior to the commencement of
the pricing period for the DRP strike price
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
18/3/2022
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
For
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
this time?
per +security
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
NZD 0.08600000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
franked
0.0000 %
Notification of dividend / distribution
4 / 6
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
NZD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
NZD 0.08600000
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?
No
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Friday March 11, 2022 15:30:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
2.0000 %
End Date
For personal
11/3/2022
17/3/2022
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
As per clause 7 of the DRP Offer Document dated 22 February 2021
4A.6
DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
NZD 11.19720
23/3/2022
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
Yes
date?
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Summerset Group Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:50:01 UTC.