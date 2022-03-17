Log in
    SUM   NZSUME0001S0

SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SUM)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  03-16
11.53 NZD   -0.09%
06:51pSUMMERSET : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SNZ
PU
03/06SUMMERSET : Application for quotation of securities - SNZ
PU
02/25UBS Adjusts Summerset's Price Target to NZ$16.35 From NZ$15, Keeps at Buy
MT
Summerset : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SNZ

03/17/2022 | 06:51pm EDT
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SNZ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Strike price for DRP and foreign exchange rate added.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SUMMERSET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ARBN

164228399

1.3 ASX issuer code

SNZ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Strike price for DRP and foreign exchange rate added.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

24/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SNZ

ASX +Security Description

For

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

personal use only

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

10/3/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

9/3/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

23/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.08600000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.08036700

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Actual

18/3/2022

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)

rate): AUD

Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

NZD 1.07009096

For

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 2B - Currency Information

only

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the

banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand

and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Based on shareholder's residence and/or election made by the shareholder.

use

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08036700

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

personal

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Daily Exchange Mid-Rate on 10 March 2022, being the day prior to the commencement of

the pricing period for the DRP strike price

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

18/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

NZD 0.08600000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

only

NZD 0.08600000

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

use

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

No

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday March 11, 2022 15:30:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

2.0000 %

End Date

For personal

11/3/2022

17/3/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

As per clause 7 of the DRP Offer Document dated 22 February 2021

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

NZD 11.19720

23/3/2022

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Summerset Group Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
