  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Summit Bank Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBKO   US86603R1005

SUMMIT BANK GROUP, INC.

(SBKO)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUMMIT BANK : HIRES LONG-TIME INDUSTRY EXPERT AS PROGRAM ADVISOR TO SBA DIVISION

09/09/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Doug Wolford joins Summit Bank today as Vice President, SBA Program Advisor for Summit Bank's Small Business Administration Division.

Doug has nearly 30 years of SBA experience, previously leading SBA for a well-known regional bank with borrowers in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho. He is a graduate of Montana State University and has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's of Science degree in Applied Economics.

Doug's role with the Bank will focus on cultivating relationships with current and prospective SBA borrowers. He will also work with clients and colleagues in our Eugene / Springfield, Central Oregon, and Portland markets. According to Summit Bank Senior Vice President and SBA Administrator Ashley Horner, 'We are thrilled to have Doug join the Summit Bank SBA Division. His depth of experience in the government guarantee loan arena is unmatched and this will provide Summit Bank clients with an additional benefit in obtaining SBA 7(a) loans including SBA Express Lines of Credit and USDA loans.'

He is a long-time member of the National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders (NAGGL) and is a member of the Northwest Business Development Association (NWBDA) Loan Committee.

Disclaimer

Summit Bank published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 18:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
