Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Summit Bank Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBKO   US86603R1005

SUMMIT BANK GROUP, INC.

(SBKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUMMIT BANK HIRES MAARTY LEUNEN AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, MARKET DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 21, 2021 - Gary O'Connell, market president of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), announced that Maarty Leunen has been hired as Assistant Vice President, Market Development Officer. A native of Central Oregon, Leunen brings a strong analytical background and extensive knowledge of our local business community to his position at Summit Bank.

Leunen graduated from Redmond High School after winning a State Championship in basketball and went on to play basketball at the University of Oregon for four years. As a starter, he helped the Ducks reach the Elite Eight. After graduating with a degree in Economics, he was drafted by the Houston Rockets. Soon after he embarked on a successful 13-year professional basketball career in Turkey, Germany, and Italy.

As a community-minded professional who moved back to Redmond to raise a family, Leunen is a strong supporter of local causes, initiatives, and nonprofits. He created the Maarty Leunen Basketball Camp, which he has managed for years, and started the annual Maarty Leunen Desert Rose Golf Fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Redmond. "I am excited to join Central Oregon's Business Bank," says Leunen. "I am dedicated to building connections and long-term relationships with prospective and current clients."

"We are thrilled to have Maarty join our Central Oregon team," says O'Çonnell. "Born and raised in the area, he will advocate for the local business community by helping us grow and take care of our clients. Maarty brings a wealth of credibility and connectivity to Summit Bank. We look forward to supporting his development of a long and successful career in business banking."

With offices in Central Oregon, Eugene, and the Portland Metropolitan area, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.

Disclaimer

Summit Bank published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMMIT BANK GROUP, INC.
11:26aSummit bank hires maarty leunen as assistant vice president, market development officer
PU
10/20Summit Bank Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/08Summit Bank Announces Promotion of Chris Hemmings to Chief Operating Officer
CI
09/30Summit Bank Names Jenny Bennett as Market President for Eugene/Springfield
CI
09/29Summit Bank Promotes Jenny Bennett to Eugene/Springfield Market President
CI
09/09SUMMIT BANK : Hires long-time industry expert as program advisor to sba division
PU
09/08SUMMIT BANK : Hires long-time SBA Professional from Spokane
PU
07/21Summit Bank Announces New Advisory Board for Eugene/Springfield Market
CI
07/21Summit Bank Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/20SUMMIT BANK : Our new Advanced Contact Center is now Live
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,4 M - -
Net income 2020 7,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart SUMMIT BANK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Bank Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Wanichek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard M. Abraham Director
Ross J. Kari Director
Ann Marie Mehlum Director
R. Paul Weinhold Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMMIT BANK GROUP, INC.57.84%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.75%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.21%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%202 324