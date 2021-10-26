SUMMIT BANK HIRES MAARTY LEUNEN AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, MARKET DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

October 21, 2021 - Gary O'Connell, market president of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), announced that Maarty Leunen has been hired as Assistant Vice President, Market Development Officer. A native of Central Oregon, Leunen brings a strong analytical background and extensive knowledge of our local business community to his position at Summit Bank.

Leunen graduated from Redmond High School after winning a State Championship in basketball and went on to play basketball at the University of Oregon for four years. As a starter, he helped the Ducks reach the Elite Eight. After graduating with a degree in Economics, he was drafted by the Houston Rockets. Soon after he embarked on a successful 13-year professional basketball career in Turkey, Germany, and Italy.

As a community-minded professional who moved back to Redmond to raise a family, Leunen is a strong supporter of local causes, initiatives, and nonprofits. He created the Maarty Leunen Basketball Camp, which he has managed for years, and started the annual Maarty Leunen Desert Rose Golf Fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Redmond. "I am excited to join Central Oregon's Business Bank," says Leunen. "I am dedicated to building connections and long-term relationships with prospective and current clients."

"We are thrilled to have Maarty join our Central Oregon team," says O'Çonnell. "Born and raised in the area, he will advocate for the local business community by helping us grow and take care of our clients. Maarty brings a wealth of credibility and connectivity to Summit Bank. We look forward to supporting his development of a long and successful career in business banking."

With offices in Central Oregon, Eugene, and the Portland Metropolitan area, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners.