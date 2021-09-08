Summit Bank : Hires long-time SBA Professional from Spokane

Eugene, OR September 8, 2021:

Doug Wolford joins Summit Bank today as Vice President, SBA Program Advisor for Summit Banks' Small Business Administration Division.

Doug has nearly 30 years of SBA experience, leading SBA for a well-known regional bank with borrowers in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho. He is a graduate of Montana State University and has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's of Science degree in Applied Economics.

Doug's role with the Bank will focus around with prospective SBA borrowers, as well as with colleagues in our Eugene / Springfield, Central Oregon, and Portland markets to cultivate and establish new relationships. VP, and SBA Administrator, Ashley Horner says, 'We are thrilled to have Doug join the Summit Bank SBA Division. His depth of experience in the government guarantee loan arena is unmatched, which will provide Summit Bank clients with additional benefits in obtaining SBA 7(a) loans including SBA Express Lines of Credit and USDA loans.

He is a member of the National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders (NAGGL) and he is a member of the Northwest Business Development Association (NWBDA) Loan Committee.

Doug Wolford exclaimed, 'I see this opportunity as a way to contribute to an exciting forward-thinking company like Summit Bank, and I feel I can do so with my strong background in the Small Business Administration lending world.'

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon, and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals as well as medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.