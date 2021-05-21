Summit Bank : adds Jenn Limoges to the Central Oregon Advisory Board

Summit Bank is pleased to announce that Jenn Limoges, a 15-year real estate executive and co-owner of the NAI Cascade brokerage firm, has joined the Summit Bank Central Oregon Advisory Board.

According to Central Oregon Market President Gary O'Connell, 'Jenn's dynamic experience, leadership, and strong analytical skills will make her a great addition to the Advisory Board. She is a skilled executive who has managed multiple retail and office marketing, sales, facility, and operations departments. We look forward to having Jenn become a part of the team. '

Jenn Limoges will be the seventh addition to the Central Oregon Advisory Board for Summit Bank which already includes: Wes Price, who serves as Advisory Board Chair (Price Fronk & Co.), Becca Williams (Red Plate Foods), Jamie Danek (Humm Kombucha), Dr, Jay Moore (The Center), Bill Smith (William Smith Properties Inc.) and Hayden Watson (Hayden Homes).

'I am thrilled to join Summit Bank's Advisory Board for Central Oregon,' says Limoges. 'This will be a great position to bring my depth of business expertise and market knowledge to help Summit Bank foster its rapid growth in our region'

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals as well as medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.

For more information, sontact: Gary O'Connell, Central Oregon Market President 541.317.8002 goconnell@sbko.bank