Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Summit Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMMF   US86606G1013

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(SMMF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ownership Submission

FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ritchie Bradford E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. [SMMF] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President, Subsidiary Bank /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
119 CORNWALL LANE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLESTON WV 25314
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-07-23 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ritchie Bradford E
119 CORNWALL LANE

CHARLESTON, WV25314

President, Subsidiary Bank
Signatures
Teresa D. Ely, Lmtd. POA, Attorney-In-Fact 2021-10-26
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Option and/or SAR vests in 5 equal annual instamments with beginning date indicated.
(2) Option and/or SAR expires in 5 equal annual installments with the final date indicated.
(3) This amendment is to reflect the acquired 1,000 shares on Table I from the transaction reported on Table II. The correct number of securities beneficially owned following the transaction in Direct ownership is 17,781. These shares were also omitted from one (1) subsequent Form 4 since the initial Form 4 filing.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Summit Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
09:38aAmendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)
PU
09/14SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13Summit to Participate in Piper Sandler 2021 D.C. Bank Field Trip
GL
09/13SUMMIT FINANCIAL : Piper Sandler 2021 D.C. Bank Field Trip - September 14, 2021
PU
09/03August Payroll Data May Be a Window on Timing of Fed Bond-Buying Taper
DJ
08/27SUMMIT FINANCIAL : Raises Q3 Dividend to $0.18 a Share from $0.17, Payable Sept. 30 to Sha..
MT
08/27SUMMIT FINANCIAL : Announces Q3 Common Dividend of $0.18 per Share
AQ
08/27Summit Financial Group, Inc. Declares A Third Quarter 2021 Dividend, Payable on Septemb..
CI
08/05SUMMIT FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/02SUMMIT FINANCIAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 EPS OF $0.80, GROWTH IN LOANS AND REVENUE, ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 M - -
Net income 2021 42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,45 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Charles Maddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Tissue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar M. Bean Chairman
Scott C. Jennings Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Dewey F. Bensenhaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.15.26%330
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%157 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%74 187
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 655
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.67%60 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.15%59 532