The bidders for a 67% stake in the port were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings, and International Port Investments Alexandroupolis, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, the agency said in a statement.

The deadline for the bids expired earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)