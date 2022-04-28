SUMMIT FINANCIAL : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $0.90 ON ANNUALIZED DOUBLE-DIGIT LOAN GROWTH AND RECORD NET INTEREST INCOME - Form 8-K
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $0.90 ON ANNUALIZED DOUBLE-DIGIT LOAN GROWTH AND RECORD NET INTEREST INCOME
MOOREFIELD, WV - April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Company" or "Summit") (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported continued strong financial results for the first quarter of 2022, including double-digit annualized growth in loans, record net interest income, sequential net interest margin ("NIM") expansion, improving asset quality and low operating expenses.
The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $11.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, $12.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million, or $0.80 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.
"Summit's growth markets and talented producers allowed us to efficiently deploy the bank's ample liquidity, with sequential quarter net interest margin expansion and continued double-digit annual growth in commercial and total loans," said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our ability to continue Summit's record of execution with proven operating expense discipline, continued credit quality improvement, excellent in-market loan growth opportunities and a very strong commercial pipeline."
Highlights for Q1 2022
•Total loans of $2.68 billion, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") lending, increased 6.2 percent, or 24.9 percent annualized, during the quarter and 21.6 percent since March 31, 2021.
•Commercial loans excluding PPP lending increased 8.1 percent, or 32.3 percent annualized, during the quarter.
•Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 12 basis points to 3.61 percent from the linked quarter, as Summit remains strategically well positioned for a rising rate environment.
•Net interest income increased 2.5 percent from the linked quarter and 12.6 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
•Total noninterest expense decreased to $17.2 million in the quarter, down 4.1 percent from the linked quarter and up 4.7 percent from the year-ago quarter, as salary and benefits increases were largely offset by disciplined management of other operating costs.
•Reduced annualized non-interest expense to 1.91 percent of average assets, down 11 basis points from the linked quarter and 18 basis points from the year-ago period.
•Incurred $1.95 million provision for credit losses in the quarter increasing period-end allowance for loan credit losses to $32.6 million, or 1.14 percent of total loans and 278.0 percent of nonperforming loans.
•Reduced foreclosed property held for sale by 30.0 percent during the quarter and 50.4 percent from the year-ago quarter to $6.9 million or 0.19 percent of assets at period end.
•Reduced nonperforming assets ("NPAs") to 0.51 percent of total assets at period end, excluding restructured assets, down 12 basis points during the quarter and 70 basis points from March 31, 2021.
•Increased tangible book value per common share $0.25 during the quarter, despite unrealized net losses on debt securities available for sale ("AFS") of $1.34 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") partially offset by increases in the fair values of derivative financial instruments hedging against higher interest rates totaling $0.83 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) also recorded in OCI.
Results from Operations
Net interest income grew to a record $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.5 percent from the linked quarter and 12.6 percent from the prior-year first quarter. NIM for first quarter of 2022 was 3.61 percent compared to 3.49 percent for the linked quarter and 3.65 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit's net interest margin would have been 3.57 percent for the first quarter of 2022, 3.45 percent for the linked quarter and 3.60 percent for the year-ago period.
Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2022 was $4.5 million compared to $6.0 million for the linked quarter and $5.0 million for the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $152,000 and $109,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and linked quarter, respectively, and gains of $476,000 in the year-ago quarter. In addition, the Company recognized a gain on equity investments of $372,000 in first quarter 2022 compared to $202,000 in the linked quarter.
Mortgage origination revenue was $339,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $482,000, excluding an $879,000 increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, in the linked quarter. Mortgage origination revenue was $998,000 for the year-ago period.
Excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, noninterest income was $4.33 million in first quarter 2022 compared to $4.98 million in the linked quarter and $4.50 million in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, grew 0.2 percent to $33.9 million for first quarter 2022 compared to $33.8 million for the linked quarter and increased 10.2 percent from $30.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total noninterest expense decreased to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 2.8 percent from $17.9 million in the linked quarter and up 6.0 percent from $16.4 million for the prior-year first quarter.
Salary and benefit expenses of $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 increased from $9.0 million for the linked quarter and $8.4 million during the year-ago period. Higher group health insurance premiums and increased accruals for anticipated 2022 performance bonuses account for the primary reasons for the increases.
The sequential-quarter reduction in total noninterest expense, on higher salary and benefits expenses, reflected reductions in most other categories of operating costs. Equipment expense of $1.84 million compared to $1.90 million for the linked quarter and $1.58 million for the year-ago period. Net occupancy expense of $1.24 million compared to $1.27 million for the linked quarter and $1.17 million for the year-ago period. Net gains in excess of expenses on foreclosed properties were $90,000 compared to net losses and expenses on foreclosed properties of $403,000 in the linked quarter and $227,000 in the year-ago period. Other expenses of $2.46 million compared to $3.25 million for the linked quarter and $2.89 million in the year-ago period.The changes in these other expenses include:
•Fraud and robbery losses of $90,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $190,000 and $117,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively;
•Virginia franchise tax of $148,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $228,000 and $90,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively;
•Internet banking expenses of $342,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $322,000 and $278,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively; and
•Deferred director compensation plan-related income of $400,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to plan-related expense of $227,000 and $236,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Summit's efficiency ratio was 49.44 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 48.85 percent in the linked quarter and 49.54 percent for the year-ago period. Non-interest expense was 1.91 percent of average assets in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.02 percent during the linked quarter and 2.09 percent in the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet
At March 31, 2022, total assets were $3.64 billion, an increase of $67.0 million, or 1.9 percent, during the first quarter and $395.6 million, or 12.2 percent from March 31, 2021.
Total loans net of unearned fees grew to $2.85 billion on March 31, 2022, increasing 3.2 percent during the quarter and 16.3 percent from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending, total loans grew to $2.68 billion on March 31, 2022, increasing 6.2 percent during the first quarter and 21.6 percent from March 31, 2021.
Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) and excluding PPP lending, grew to $1.8 billion on March 31, 2022, increasing 8.1 percent during the first quarter and 33.3 percent from March 31, 2021.
Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $559.5 million on March 31, 2022, down 1.5 percent during the first quarter and 4.8 percent from March 31, 2021.
PPP balances paid down to $7.9 million on March 31, 2022 from a peak of $98.5 million on September 30, 2020. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, were $164.9 million on March 31, 2022 compared to a peak of $252.5 million on June 30, 2020.
Total deposits increased to $3.01 billion on March 31, 2022, up 2.2 percent during the first quarter and 10.4 percent from March 31, 2021.Core deposits increased to $2.89 billion on March 31, 2022, up 1.6 percent during the first quarter and 11.0 percent from March 31, 2021.Non-interest bearing deposit accounts grew $60.0 million or 10.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $123.7 million or 24.5 percent since March 31, 2021.Interest bearing checking accounts grew $7.67 million or 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $146.8 million or 14.9 percent since March 31, 2021.Savings accounts grew $3.91 million or 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $45.6 million or 6.9 percent since March 31, 2021.Core time deposits declined $24.6 million or 5.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $29.4 million or 6.4 percent since March 31, 2021.
Total shareholders' equity was $330.3 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $293.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $327.5 million at December 31, 2021.
Tangible book value per common share ("TBVPS") increased to $19.79 as of March 31, 2022 from $19.54 at December 31, 2021. Unrealized net losses on debt securities AFS of $1.34 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in OCI during the quarter resulting from increased market interest rates negatively impacted TBVPS, but were partially offset by increased fair values of interest rate caps and swaps held as hedges against higher interest rates totaling $0.83 per common share (net of deferred income taxes), also recorded in OCI.
Summit had 12,753,094 outstanding common shares at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared to 12,743,125 at year-end 2021.
As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the first quarter of 2022, no shares of Summit's common stock were repurchased under the Plan.
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") were $509,000, or 0.07 percent of average loans annualized, in the first quarter of 2022. NCOs of $193,000 represented 0.03 percent of average loans annualized in the linked quarter, and $189,000 or 0.03 percent of average loans annualized for first quarter 2021.
Summit recorded a $1.95 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting reserve build to support our substantial growth in both loans and unfunded loan commitments, partially offset by reserve reductions due to improving forecasted economic factors. The provision for credit losses was $1.50 million for both the linked and year-ago quarters.
Summit's allowance for loan credit losses was $32.6 million on March 31, 2022, $32.3 million at the end of the linked quarter and $34.0 million on March 31, 2021. The allowance increased $325,000 as the impact of improving forecasted economic factors and improved loss experience served to substantially offset the additional provisions for credit losses resulting from the significant volumes of new loans.
Summit's allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $8.39 million on March 31, 2022, $7.28 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $3.71 million on March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased $1.12 million during the most recent quarter, principally as result of the recent strong volumes of construction loan commitments having a higher historical loss ratio than do our other loans as a whole.
The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.14 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.17 percent at year-end 2021 and 1.39 percent at March 31, 2021. The allowance was 278.0 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 254.4 percent at year-end 2021 and 134.4 percent at March 31, 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, NPAs consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $18.6 million, or 0.51 percent of assets, compared to $22.6 million, or 0.63 percent of assets at the end 2021 and $39.3 million or 1.21 percent of assets on March 31, 2021.
About the Company
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.64 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit's focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 45 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) -- Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021
For the Quarter Ended
Percent
Dollars in thousands
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
Change
Statements of Income
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
30,224
$
27,538
9.8
%
Securities
2,623
2,157
21.6
%
Other
46
67
-31.3
%
Total interest income
32,893
29,762
10.5
%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,727
2,496
-30.8
%
Borrowings
1,612
1,014
59.0
%
Total interest expense
3,339
3,510
-4.9
%
Net interest income
29,554
26,252
12.6
%
Provision for credit losses
1,950
1,500
30.0
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
27,604
24,752
11.5
%
Noninterest income
Trust and wealth management fees
757
638
18.7
%
Mortgage origination revenue
339
998
-66.0
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,401
1,100
27.4
%
Bank card revenue
1,491
1,341
11.2
%
Gains on equity investments
372
-
n/a
Realized gains/(losses) on debt securities
(152)
476
-131.9
%
Bank owned life insurance and annuity income
283
298
-5.0
%
Other income
54
123
-56.1
%
Total noninterest income
4,545
4,974
-8.6
%
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,700
8,435
15.0
%
Net occupancy expense
1,242
1,174
5.8
%
Equipment expense
1,843
1,581
16.6
%
Professional fees
362
338
7.1
%
Advertising and public relations
172
90
91.1
%
Amortization of intangibles
378
405
-6.7
%
FDIC premiums
390
277
40.8
%
Bank card expense
714
573
24.6
%
Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses
(90)
227
-139.6
%
Acquisition-related expenses
29
440
-93.4
%
Other expenses
2,459
2,893
-15.0
%
Total noninterest expense
17,199
16,433
4.7
%
Income before income taxes
14,950
13,293
12.5
%
Income tax expense
3,257
2,933
11.0
%
Net income
11,693
10,360
12.9
%
Preferred stock dividends
225
-
n/a
Net income applicable to common shares
$
11,468
$
10,360
10.7
%
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) -- Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021
For the Quarter Ended
Percent
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
Change
Per Share Data
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.90
$
0.80
12.5
%
Diluted
$
0.90
$
0.80
12.5
%
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.18
$
0.17
5.9
%
Common stock dividend payout ratio
19.7
%
20.6
%
-4.8
%
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
12,745,297
12,942,099
-1.5
%
Diluted
12,801,903
13,002,062
-1.5
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
12,753,094
12,950,714
-1.5
%
Performance Ratios
Return on average equity
14.20
%
14.51
%
-2.1
%
Return on average tangible equity (C)
18.02
%
18.49
%
-2.5
%
Return on average tangible common equity (D)
18.74
%
18.49
%
1.4
%
Return on average assets
1.30
%
1.31
%
-0.8
%
Net interest margin (A)
3.61
%
3.65
%
-1.1
%
Efficiency ratio (B)
49.44
%
49.54
%
-0.2
%
NOTES
(A) - Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.
(B) - Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
(C) - Return on average tangible equity = (Net income - Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders' equity - Average intangible assets).
(D) - Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income - Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders' equity - Average intangible assets).
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Statements of Income
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
30,224
$
28,979
$
28,416
$
27,697
$
27,538
Securities
2,623
2,763
2,348
2,202
2,157
Other
46
75
118
56
67
Total interest income
32,893
31,817
30,882
29,955
29,762
Interest expense
Deposits
1,727
1,718
1,832
2,136
2,496
Borrowings
1,612
1,267
1,013
1,008
1,014
Total interest expense
3,339
2,985
2,845
3,144
3,510
Net interest income
29,554
28,832
28,037
26,811
26,252
Provision for credit losses
1,950
1,500
-
1,000
1,500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
27,604
27,332
28,037
25,811
24,752
Noninterest income
Trust and wealth management fees
757
847
718
683
638
Mortgage origination revenue
339
1,361
742
898
998
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,401
1,501
1,338
1,093
1,100
Bank card revenue
1,491
1,528
1,509
1,519
1,341
Gains on equity investments
372
202
-
-
-
Realized gains/(losses) on debt securities, net
(152)
(109)
(68)
127
476
Bank owned life insurance and annuity income
283
293
160
275
298
Other income
54
330
168
120
123
Total noninterest income
4,545
5,953
4,567
4,715
4,974
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,700
8,977
8,745
8,230
8,435
Net occupancy expense
1,242
1,265
1,254
1,131
1,174
Equipment expense
1,843
1,902
1,908
1,598
1,581
Professional fees
362
438
374
428
338
Advertising and public relations
172
216
254
138
90
Amortization of intangibles
378
387
390
382
405
FDIC premiums
390
330
354
488
277
Bank card expense
714
703
705
685
573
Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses
(90)
403
370
746
227
Acquisition-related expenses
29
57
273
454
440
Other expenses
2,459
3,250
2,716
2,756
2,893
Total noninterest expense
17,199
17,928
17,343
17,036
16,433
Income before income taxes
14,950
15,357
15,261
13,490
13,293
Income tax expense
3,257
2,777
3,023
2,930
2,933
Net income
11,693
12,580
12,238
10,560
10,360
Preferred stock dividends
225
225
225
139
-
Net income applicable to common shares
$
11,468
$
12,355
$
12,013
$
10,421
$
10,360
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Per Share Data
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.90
$
0.96
$
0.93
$
0.80
$
0.80
Diluted
$
0.90
$
0.95
$
0.92
$
0.80
$
0.80
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.17
Common stock dividend payout ratio
19.7
%
18.5
%
19.1
%
21.2
%
20.6
%
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
12,745,297
12,916,555
12,964,575
12,952,357
12,942,099
Diluted
12,801,903
12,976,181
13,018,672
13,013,714
13,002,062
Common shares outstanding at period end
12,753,094
12,743,125
12,976,693
12,963,057
12,950,714
Performance Ratios
Return on average equity
14.20
%
15.48
%
15.30
%
13.67
%
14.51
%
Return on average tangible equity (C)
18.02
%
19.72
%
19.51
%
17.03
%
18.49
%
Return on average tangible common equity (D)
18.74
%
20.91
%
20.71
%
17.59
%
18.49
%
Return on average assets
1.30
%
1.42
%
1.42
%
1.29
%
1.31
%
Net interest margin (A)
3.61
%
3.49
%
3.47
%
3.55
%
3.65
%
Efficiency ratio (B)
49.44
%
48.85
%
49.52
%
48.82
%
49.54
%
NOTES
(A) - Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.
(B) - Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
(C) - Return on average tangible equity = (Net income - Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders' equity - Average intangible assets).
(D) - Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income - Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders' equity - Average intangible assets).
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
18,404
$
21,006
$
21,247
$
18,707
$
20,732
Interest bearing deposits other banks
42,853
57,452
189,862
176,282
155,865
Debt securities, available for sale
374,855
401,103
424,741
345,742
311,384
Debt securities, held to maturity
97,589
98,060
98,528
98,995
99,457
Equity investments
20,574
20,202
-
-
-
Other investments
10,974
11,304
10,649
10,661
10,776
Loans, net
2,817,998
2,729,093
2,521,704
2,395,885
2,418,029
Property held for sale
6,900
9,858
12,450
13,170
13,918
Premises and equipment, net
55,713
56,371
56,818
53,104
53,289
Goodwill and other intangible assets
63,212
63,590
63,977
53,858
54,239
Cash surrender value of life insurance
policies and annuities
70,825
60,613
60,241
60,087
59,740
Derivative financial instruments
24,455
11,187
10,380
9,885
13,923
Other assets
39,339
36,880
38,354
36,157
36,783
Total assets
$
3,643,691
$
3,576,719
$
3,508,951
$
3,272,533
$
3,248,135
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
$
3,008,063
$
2,943,089
$
2,955,940
$
2,729,205
$
2,725,010
Short-term borrowings
140,146
140,146
140,146
140,146
140,145
Long-term borrowings and
subordinated debentures
123,260
123,159
49,739
49,710
49,681
Other liabilities
41,756
42,852
39,837
38,265
39,854
Shareholders' equity - preferred
14,920
14,920
14,920
14,920
-
Shareholders' equity - common
315,546
312,553
308,369
300,287
293,445
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,643,691
$
3,576,719
$
3,508,951
$
3,272,533
$
3,248,135
Book value per common share
$
24.74
$
24.53
$
23.76
$
23.16
$
22.66
Tangible book value per common share (A)
$
19.79
$
19.54
$
18.83
$
19.01
$
18.47
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)
7.0
%
7.1
%
7.1
%
7.7
%
7.5
%
NOTES
(A) - Tangible book value per share = (Common shareholders' equity - Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Allowance for loan credit losses
$
32,623
$
32,298
$
32,406
$
33,885
$
34,042
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage
of period end loans
1.14
%
1.17
%
1.27
%
1.39
%
1.39
%
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan
commitments ("ULC'")
$
8,392
$
7,275
$
5,860
$
4,660
$
3,705
Allowance for credit losses on ULC as a percentage
of period end ULC
1.00
%
1.06
%
0.93
%
0.87
%
0.67
%
Nonperforming assets:
Nonperforming loans
Commercial
$
433
$
740
$
459
$
968
$
848
Commercial real estate
4,765
4,603
4,643
14,430
17,137
Residential construction and development
968
1,560
448
621
626
Residential real estate
5,549
5,772
5,514
6,800
6,667
Consumer
20
21
48
38
54
Total nonperforming loans
11,735
12,696
11,112
22,857
25,332
Foreclosed properties
Commercial real estate
1,251
1,389
2,192
2,281
2,281
Commercial construction and development
2,332
2,332
2,925
3,146
3,884
Residential construction and development
3,018
5,561
6,712
6,859
7,129
Residential real estate
299
576
621
884
624
Total foreclosed properties
6,900
9,858
12,450
13,170
13,918
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
18,635
$
22,554
$
23,562
$
36,027
$
39,250
Nonperforming loans to period end loans
0.41
%
0.46
%
0.44
%
0.94
%
1.03
%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets
0.51
%
0.63
%
0.67
%
1.10
%
1.21
%
Troubled debt restructurings
Performing
$
18,971
$
18,887
$
20,535
$
20,799
$
20,462
Nonperforming
1,822
2,039
1,141
1,235
3,828
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
20,793
$
20,926
$
21,676
$
22,034
$
24,290
Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)
Dollars in thousands
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Commercial
$
388
$
751
$
304
$
414
$
335
Commercial real estate
1,446
683
281
733
508
Construction and development
645
45
1,215
1,911
330
Residential real estate
3,407
3,552
2,643
3,594
2,146
Consumer
69
190
193
404
96
Other
28
22
1
-
3
Total
$
5,983
$
5,243
$
4,637
$
7,056
$
3,418
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
Q1 2022 vs Q4 2021 vs Q1 2021 (unaudited)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Average
Earnings/
Yield/
Average
Earnings /
Yield /
Average
Earnings /
Yield /
Dollars in thousands
Balances
Expense
Rate
Balances
Expense
Rate
Balances
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Interest earning assets
Loans, net of unearned interest (1)
Taxable
$
2,771,842
$
30,178
4.42
%
$
2,640,975
$
28,916
4.34
%
$
2,355,705
$
27,419
4.72
%
Tax-exempt (2)
5,369
58
4.38
%
6,888
81
4.67
%
12,679
151
4.83
%
Securities
Taxable
320,170
1,657
2.10
%
349,541
1,806
2.05
%
266,289
1,295
1.97
%
Tax-exempt (2)
180,473
1,223
2.75
%
177,757
1,212
2.71
%
144,880
1,091
3.05
%
Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold
72,883
46
0.26
%
132,471
75
0.22
%
166,531
67
0.16
%
Total interest earning assets
3,350,737
33,162
4.01
%
3,307,632
32,090
3.85
%
2,946,084
30,023
4.13
%
Noninterest earning assets
Cash & due from banks
19,226
21,037
17,961
Premises & equipment
56,043
56,566
53,317
Intangible assets
63,429
63,810
54,926
Other assets
142,719
126,635
112,417
Allowance for credit losses
(32,462)
(32,691)
(32,706)
Total assets
$
3,599,692
$
3,542,989
$
3,151,999
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing
demand deposits
$
1,135,068
$
465
0.17
%
$
1,128,637
$
319
0.11
%
$
960,190
$
394
0.17
%
Savings deposits
700,115
573
0.33
%
692,893
590
0.34
%
642,241
645
0.41
%
Time deposits
542,360
689
0.52
%
560,140
809
0.57
%
583,723
1,457
1.01
%
Short-term borrowings
140,230
373
1.08
%
140,146
365
1.03
%
140,146
469
1.36
%
Long-term borrowings and
subordinated debentures
123,203
1,239
4.08
%
86,509
902
4.14
%
49,664
545
4.45
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
2,640,976
3,339
0.51
%
2,608,325
2,985
0.45
%
2,375,964
3,510
0.60
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
586,903
568,764
451,957
Other liabilities
42,493
40,905
38,393
Total liabilities
3,270,372
3,217,994
2,866,314
Shareholders' equity - preferred
14,921
14,920
-
Shareholders' equity - common
314,399
310,075
285,685
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
3,599,692
$
3,542,989
$
3,151,999
NET INTEREST EARNINGS
$
29,823
$
29,105
$
26,513
NET INTEREST MARGIN
3.61
%
3.49
%
3.65
%
(1) For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $269,000, $273,000 and $260,000 for Q1 2022, Q4 2021 and Q1 2021, respectively.
Summit Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:06 UTC.