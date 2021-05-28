Log in
    SMMF   US86606G1013

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(SMMF)
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

05/28/2021
MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on June 30, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.25 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the Central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates forty-three banking locations.

Contact:Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone:(304) 530-0526
Email:tely@summitfgi.com

 


All news about SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
01:29pSummit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Summit Financial Group Insider 90-Day Buying Trend Prolonged wi..
05/24SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
05/06SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : SMMF) sees Significant Insider Buying Extending the Trend of..
05/06SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
05/04SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Files for Up to $50 Million Mixed Shelf
04/30SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
04/30SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material..
04/23SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Resu..
04/23MVB FINANCIAL  : Summit Community Bank to Acquire Four Banking Centers from MVB ..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 M - -
Net income 2021 39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 78,6%
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 23,65 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Charles Maddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Tissue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar M. Bean Chairman
Scott C. Jennings Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Dewey F. Bensenhaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.7.11%306
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.51%175 870
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.28.18%75 369
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.60%74 418
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.73%62 400
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.39%54 002