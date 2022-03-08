Summit Financial : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with Summit Financial Group, Inc.'s ("Summit" or "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and documents subsequently filed by Summit with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or at Summit's website, www.summitfgi.com. For purposes of this presentation, the terms "Summit", "Company", "we", "our" and "us" refer collectively to Summit Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Summit Community Bank, unless the context requires otherwise.
Dynamic Markets and Strong Legacy Locations
Creating significant growth opportunities in dynamic markets
Leveraging efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations
Empowering high-performing producers and bankers in every community we serve
Q4 2021 (LTM)
SMMF
Peer Median1
Loan growth
14.48%
3.24%
Loan growth, ex PPP
17.65%
--
Net interest income growth
15.13%
10.24%
Non-interest income growth, ex
21.35%
9.71%
securities gains/losses
Net income growth
46.01%
34.33%
Core ROAA2
1.41%
1.14%
Core ROAE2
15.31%
11.89%
Core ROATCE2
19.48%
13.43%
Net Interest Margin
3.54%
3.23%
Efficiency Ratio
49.18%
62.17%
Most-recent quarter median for publicly traded U.S. commercial banks with $1B-$5B in assets on 03/04/2022 (S&P Global Market Intelligence)
See pages 25-26 for non-GAAP reconciliation
Dynamic Markets and Growth
Total Assets ($M) and 5YR CAGR (%)
Total Gross Loans ($M) and 5YR CAGR (%)
$3,577
$2,761
§ Commercial loan growth (LTM)
$3,106
$2,412
$1,913
§ 34.3% total, ex PPP and Mortgage W/H
$2,403
LOC's, through 12/31/21
$2,201
$1,695
$2,134
$1,606
15.3%
15.9%
§ 74% DC Metro/Northern VA market area,
from $213.5M at 12/31/2020 to
$340.6M at 12/31/2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
§
Growth categories offsetting
Net Interest Inc. ($000) and NIM (%)
NonInt Inc. Excl. Non-Recurring Items1 and NonInt Inc. Excl. Non-Recurring Items1 ($000) / Op. Rev. (%)
non-core lending reductions
$66,147
$109,932
$95,482
$77,084
$69,797
$19,581
$16,800
$15,359
$16,136
$14,441
17.9%
19.4%
17.6%
16.6%
15.0%
§ Mortgage warehouse lines of credit,
sourced solely from a participation
arrangement with a large regional bank,
down 9.5% to $228M at 12/31/21 from
$252M at 12/31/20
§ PPP balances down 87% to $13M at
3.67%
3.57%
3.66%
3.71%
3.54%
12/31/21 from $99M at 9/30/20
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of 12/31/2021
(1) See pages 25-26 for non-GAAP reconciliation
Strong Legacy Locations,
Efficient Operations and Core Deposits
NonInt Exp. Excl. Non-Recurring Items1 ($000) and Efficiency Ratio (%)
