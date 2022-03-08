Log in
    SMMF   US86606G1013

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(SMMF)
Summit Financial : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

03/08/2022 | 09:33am EST
Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

March 7, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Christiansburg, VA branch

This presentation contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with Summit Financial Group, Inc.'s ("Summit" or "Company") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and documents subsequently filed by Summit with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or at Summit's website, www.summitfgi.com. For purposes of this presentation, the terms "Summit", "Company", "we", "our" and "us" refer collectively to Summit Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Summit Community Bank, unless the context requires otherwise.

Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the

national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these

statements following the date of this press release.

2

Dynamic Markets and Strong Legacy Locations

Creating significant growth opportunities in dynamic markets

Leveraging efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations

Empowering high-performing producers and bankers in every community we serve

Q4 2021 (LTM)

SMMF

Peer Median1

Loan growth

14.48%

3.24%

Loan growth, ex PPP

17.65%

--

Net interest income growth

15.13%

10.24%

Non-interest income growth, ex

21.35%

9.71%

securities gains/losses

Net income growth

46.01%

34.33%

Core ROAA2

1.41%

1.14%

Core ROAE2

15.31%

11.89%

Core ROATCE2

19.48%

13.43%

Net Interest Margin

3.54%

3.23%

Efficiency Ratio

49.18%

62.17%

1

Most-recent quarter median for publicly traded U.S. commercial banks with $1B-$5B in assets on 03/04/2022 (S&P Global Market Intelligence)

3

2

See pages 25-26 for non-GAAP reconciliation

Dynamic Markets and Growth

Total Assets ($M) and 5YR CAGR (%)

Total Gross Loans ($M) and 5YR CAGR (%)

$3,577

$2,761

§ Commercial loan growth (LTM)

$3,106

$2,412

$1,913

§ 34.3% total, ex PPP and Mortgage W/H

$2,403

LOC's, through 12/31/21

$2,201

$1,695

$2,134

$1,606

15.3%

15.9%

§ 74% DC Metro/Northern VA market area,

from $213.5M at 12/31/2020 to

$340.6M at 12/31/2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

§

Growth categories offsetting

Net Interest Inc. ($000) and NIM (%)

NonInt Inc. Excl. Non-Recurring Items1 and NonInt Inc. Excl. Non-Recurring Items1 ($000) / Op. Rev. (%)

non-core lending reductions

$66,147

$109,932

$95,482

$77,084

$69,797

$19,581

$16,800

$15,359

$16,136

$14,441

17.9%

19.4%

17.6%

16.6%

15.0%

§ Mortgage warehouse lines of credit,

sourced solely from a participation

arrangement with a large regional bank,

down 9.5% to $228M at 12/31/21 from

$252M at 12/31/20

§ PPP balances down 87% to $13M at

3.67%

3.57%

3.66%

3.71%

3.54%

12/31/21 from $99M at 9/30/20

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of 12/31/2021

(1) See pages 25-26 for non-GAAP reconciliation

4

Strong Legacy Locations,

Efficient Operations and Core Deposits

NonInt Exp. Excl. Non-Recurring Items1 ($000) and Efficiency Ratio (%)

$67,515

$60,640

$46,256

$49,729

$54,537

53.9%

53.2%

52.4%

50.2%

49.2%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Total Deposits ($M) vs Loans / Dep. (%)

$2,943

$2,596

$1,913

$1,601 $1,635

104%

100%100%

93% 94%

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Compensation/FTE ($000) and

NonInt Exp. Exc. Non-Recurring Items1/av assets (%)

$72.8

$82.0

$82.1

$78.7

§ Low cost and highly efficient

$70.9

operations

2.34%

§ Centralization of backroom processes

2.31%

2.39%

2.18%

2.01%

produces a consistent low efficiency

ratio

§ Annual efficiency ratio below 50% for

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

§ Annual expenses / average assets

ratio improved for third consecutive

Cost of Deposits and Other Funding (%)

year

1.68%

1.52%

§ Stable core deposit base

1.15%

§ Durable relationship-based deposits

0.94%

from in-market retail, business, nonprofit and municipal customers

0.50%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of 12/31/2021

(1) See pages 25-26 for non-GAAP reconciliation

5

Disclaimer

Summit Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
