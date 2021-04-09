Summit Financial : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 20, 2021

The proxy statement, along with our 2020 Annual Report, which includes our Form 10-K

for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, are available free of charge on the following website:

www.summitfgi.com.

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. will be held on

Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/227950794.

To access the virtual meeting, you must have the information that is printed in the shaded bar

located on the reverse side of this form.

The password for this meeting is - SMMF2021.

Small steps make an impact.

Help the environment by consenting to receive electronic

delivery, sign up at www.investorvote.com/SMMF

q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q + SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Proxy Solicited by Board of Directors for Annual Meeting - May 20, 2021

The undersigned shareholder(s) of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") hereby appoints Julie R. Markwood and Teresa D. Ely, or either of them, with the power of substitution, to represent and vote the shares of the undersigned, with all the powers which the undersigned would possess if personally present, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. to be held on May 20, 2021, or at any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Shares represented by this proxy will be voted as specified by the shareholder. If no such directions are indicated, the Proxies will have authority to vote FOR the election of the Board of Directors under Proposal 1 and FOR Proposals 2 and 3.

In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

(Items to be voted appear on reverse side)

Non-Voting Items