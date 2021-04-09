Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Summit Financial Group, Inc.    SMMF

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(SMMF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/08 04:00:00 pm
26.38 USD   +1.23%
08:10aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
08:08aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card
PU
03/12SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Financial : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card

04/09/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MMMMMMMMM

000004

ENDORSEMENT_LINE______________ SACKPACK_____________

MR A SAMPLE

DESIGNATION (IF ANY)

ADD 1

ADD 2

ADD 3

ADD 4

ADD 5

ADD 6

MMMMMMMMMMMM

MMMMMMMMMMMMMMM C123456789

000000000.000000 ext

000000000.000000 ext

000000000.000000 ext

000000000.000000 ext

000000000.000000 ext

000000000.000000 ext

Your vote matters - here's how to vote!

You may vote online or by phone instead of mailing this card.

Online, before the meeting

Go to www.investorvote.com/SMMF or scan the QR Code - enter your unique login control number located in the shaded bar below. Votes submitted electronically before the meeting must be received by 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time on May 19, 2021. Online, during the meeting

Go to www.meetingcenter.io/227950794 - enter your unique login control number located in the shaded bar below. The password for the meeting is SMMF2021.

Phone

Call toll free 1-800-652-VOTE (8683) within

the USA, US territories and Canada

Save paper, time and money!

Using a black inkpen, mark your votes with an X as shown in this example.

Sign up for electronic delivery at

www.investorvote.com/SMMF

Please do not write outside the designated areas.

2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card

1234 5678 9012 345

q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

+

A

Proposals - The Board of Directors recommends a vote FORall the nominees listed in Proposal 1 and FORProposals 2 and 3.

1. Election of Directors:

To elect five (5) Directors of Summit to serve a three-year term until the 2024 Annual Meeting or until their successors are elected and qualified

For Withhold

For Withhold

For Withhold

01 - James M. Cookman

02 - Gary L. Hinkle

03 - Jason A. Kitzmiller

04 - H. Charles Maddy, III

05 - Ronald B. Spencer

2. To ratify the selection of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as Summit's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

For

Against Abstain

For

Against Abstain

3. To approve an amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") to increase the number of shares available for issuance under the LTIP.

  1. Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your vote to count. Please date and sign below.

Please sign exactly as name(s) appears hereon. Joint owners should each sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, corporate officer, trustee, guardian, or custodian, please give full title.

Date (mm/dd/yyyy) - Please print date below.

Signature 1 - Please keep signature within the box.

Signature 2 - Please keep signature within the box.

C 1234567890J N T

MMMMMMM 1 U P X 4 9 8 9 3 0

MR A SAMPLE (THIS AREA IS SET UP TO ACCOMMODATE

+

140 CHARACTERS) MR A SAMPLE AND MR A SAMPLE AND

MR A SAMPLE AND MR A SAMPLE AND MR A SAMPLE AND

MR A SAMPLE AND MR A SAMPLE AND MR A SAMPLE AND

03F65B

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 20, 2021

The proxy statement, along with our 2020 Annual Report, which includes our Form 10-K

for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, are available free of charge on the following website:

www.summitfgi.com.

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. will be held on

Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/227950794.

To access the virtual meeting, you must have the information that is printed in the shaded bar

located on the reverse side of this form.

The password for this meeting is - SMMF2021.

Small steps make an impact.

Help the environment by consenting to receive electronic

delivery, sign up at www.investorvote.com/SMMF

q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

+

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Proxy Solicited by Board of Directors for Annual Meeting - May 20, 2021

The undersigned shareholder(s) of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") hereby appoints Julie R. Markwood and Teresa D. Ely, or either of them, with the power of substitution, to represent and vote the shares of the undersigned, with all the powers which the undersigned would possess if personally present, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. to be held on May 20, 2021, or at any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Shares represented by this proxy will be voted as specified by the shareholder. If no such directions are indicated, the Proxies will have authority to vote FOR the election of the Board of Directors under Proposal 1 and FOR Proposals 2 and 3.

In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

(Items to be voted appear on reverse side)

  1. Non-VotingItems

Change of Address - Please print new address below.

Comments - Please print your comments below.

+

Disclaimer

Summit Financial Group Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
08:10aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
08:08aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card
PU
03/12SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/25Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share
GL
02/17SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
02/01SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/01SUMMIT FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Reports Record Quarterly EPS and Net Income
AQ
2020SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asse..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 M - -
Net income 2021 39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,75 $
Last Close Price 26,38 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Charles Maddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Tissue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar M. Bean Chairman
Scott C. Jennings Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Dewey F. Bensenhaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.19.47%336
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%175 013
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.94%76 744
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.48%63 866
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.61%62 012
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.38%51 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ