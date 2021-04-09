Summit Financial : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement

P. O. Box 179

300 North Main Street

Moorefield, West Virginia 26836

April 9, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"), a West Virginia corporation, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., EDT. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to provide a safe experience for our shareholders, employees and our community, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted exclusively via live webcast on the internet. No physical meeting will be held. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/227950794at the meeting date and time. The password for the meeting is SMMF2021.

Shareholders have the same rights and opportunities by participating in a virtual meeting as they would if attending an in-person meeting. Details regarding how to participate in the meeting online and the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting are more fully described in this proxy statement.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, you are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope for which postage has been paid. You may also vote your shares electronically using the internet or by telephone. If you have any questions regarding the information in the proxy materials, please do not hesitate to call Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations, (304) 530-1000.

You will be asked at the Annual Meeting to: (i) elect five (5) directors to serve until 2024; (ii) to ratify the selection of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and (iii) to approve an amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

You are urged to read the accompanying Proxy Statement carefully, as it contains detailed information regarding the nominees for directors of the Company, the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company and the proposed amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Very truly yours,

Oscar M. Bean

Chairman of the Board

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 20, 2021

This proxy statement, along with our 2020 Annual Report, which includes our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, are available free of charge on the following website: www.summitfgi.com.