Summit Financial : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"), a West Virginia corporation, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., EDT. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to provide a safe experience for our shareholders, employees and our community, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted exclusively via live webcast on the internet. No physical meeting will be held. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/227950794at the meeting date and time. The password for the meeting is SMMF2021.
Shareholders have the same rights and opportunities by participating in a virtual meeting as they would if attending an in-person meeting. Details regarding how to participate in the meeting online and the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting are more fully described in this proxy statement.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, you are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope for which postage has been paid. You may also vote your shares electronically using the internet or by telephone. If you have any questions regarding the information in the proxy materials, please do not hesitate to call Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations, (304) 530-1000.
You will be asked at the Annual Meeting to: (i) elect five (5) directors to serve until 2024; (ii) to ratify the selection of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and (iii) to approve an amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
You are urged to read the accompanying Proxy Statement carefully, as it contains detailed information regarding the nominees for directors of the Company, the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company and the proposed amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
Very truly yours,
Oscar M. Bean
Chairman of the Board
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 20, 2021
This proxy statement, along with our 2020 Annual Report, which includes our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, are available free of charge on the following website: www.summitfgi.com.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TIME .................................................................
1:00 p.m., EDT, on May 20, 2021
PLACE ..............................................................
Virtual Meeting Held Via Live Webcast at
www.meetingcenter.io/227950794. Please have
your proxy card available when you access the
online meeting. Your control number is in the
shaded bar on the front of your proxy card and
the password for the meeting is SMMF2021.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS ......................................
(1) To elect five (5) directors to serve until
2024;
(2) To ratify the selection of Yount, Hyde &
Barbour,
P.C. as
the
Company's
independent registered
public
accounting
firm for the year ending December 31,
2021;
(3) To approve an amendment to the Summit
2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the
"LTIP") to increase the number of shares
available for issuance under the LTIP; and
(4) To transact such other business as may
properly come before the Meeting. The
Board of Directors at present knows of no
other business to come before the Annual
Meeting.
RECORD DATE................................................
APPENDIX A - Amended and Restated Summit Financial Group, Inc. 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan
PROXY STATEMENT
These proxy materials are delivered in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit," the "Company," "we," or "us"), a West Virginia corporation, of proxies to be voted at our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and at any adjournment or postponement.
You are invited to attend our Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 20, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted exclusively by webcast on the internet. No physical meeting will be held. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions in advance and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/227950794. The password for the meeting is SMMF2021. You will also be able to vote your shares online by attending the Annual Meeting by webcast. It is important to note that shareholders have the same rights and opportunities by participating in a virtual meeting as they would if attending an in-person meeting.
This Proxy Statement, form of proxy and voting instructions are being mailed starting on or about April 9, 2021.
Principal Executive Office of the Company
The principal executive office of the Company is 300 North Main Street, Moorefield, West Virginia 26836.
Shareholders Entitled to Vote
Holders of record of Summit common shares at the close of business on March 30, 2021, are entitled to receive this notice and to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting. As of that date, there were 12,986,088 common shares outstanding. Each common share is entitled to one vote on each matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting.
Multiple Shareholders Sharing the Same Address
Owners of common stock in street name may receive a notice from their broker or bank stating that only one proxy statement will be delivered to multiple shareholders sharing an address. This practice, known as "householding," is designed to reduce printing and postage costs. However, if any shareholder residing at such an address wishes to receive a separate proxy statement, he or she may contact Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations, Summit Financial Group, Inc., P. O. Box 179, Moorefield, West Virginia 26836, or by telephone at (304) 530-1000, or by e-mail at tely@summitfgi.com.
How You Can Vote
Your vote is important. Shareholders of record may vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting or may vote by proxy, by mail, by telephone or by internet. If you choose to vote by mail, a postage-paid envelope is provided.
