Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Summit Financial Group, Inc.    SMMF

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(SMMF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/08 04:00:00 pm
26.38 USD   +1.23%
08:10aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
08:08aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card
PU
03/12SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Financial : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement

04/09/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P. O. Box 179

300 North Main Street

Moorefield, West Virginia 26836

April 9, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"), a West Virginia corporation, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., EDT. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to provide a safe experience for our shareholders, employees and our community, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted exclusively via live webcast on the internet. No physical meeting will be held. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/227950794at the meeting date and time. The password for the meeting is SMMF2021.

Shareholders have the same rights and opportunities by participating in a virtual meeting as they would if attending an in-person meeting. Details regarding how to participate in the meeting online and the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting are more fully described in this proxy statement.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, you are requested to complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed envelope for which postage has been paid. You may also vote your shares electronically using the internet or by telephone. If you have any questions regarding the information in the proxy materials, please do not hesitate to call Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations, (304) 530-1000.

You will be asked at the Annual Meeting to: (i) elect five (5) directors to serve until 2024; (ii) to ratify the selection of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and (iii) to approve an amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

You are urged to read the accompanying Proxy Statement carefully, as it contains detailed information regarding the nominees for directors of the Company, the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company and the proposed amendment to the Summit 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Very truly yours,

Oscar M. Bean

Chairman of the Board

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 20, 2021

This proxy statement, along with our 2020 Annual Report, which includes our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, are available free of charge on the following website: www.summitfgi.com.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TIME .................................................................

1:00 p.m., EDT, on May 20, 2021

PLACE ..............................................................

Virtual Meeting Held Via Live Webcast at

www.meetingcenter.io/227950794. Please have

your proxy card available when you access the

online meeting. Your control number is in the

shaded bar on the front of your proxy card and

the password for the meeting is SMMF2021.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS ......................................

(1) To elect five (5) directors to serve until

2024;

(2) To ratify the selection of Yount, Hyde &

Barbour,

P.C. as

the

Company's

independent registered

public

accounting

firm for the year ending December 31,

2021;

(3) To approve an amendment to the Summit

2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the

"LTIP") to increase the number of shares

available for issuance under the LTIP; and

(4) To transact such other business as may

properly come before the Meeting. The

Board of Directors at present knows of no

other business to come before the Annual

Meeting.

RECORD DATE................................................

Only those shareholders of record at the close of

business on March 30, 2021, shall be entitled to

notice and to vote at the Meeting.

ANNUAL REPORT...........................................

Our 2020 Annual Report, which is not part of

the proxy materials, is enclosed.

PROXY VOTING ..............................................

It is important that your shares be represented

and voted at

the Meeting.

Please MARK,

SIGN, DATE and PROMPTLY RETURN the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope. You may also vote by telephone or by internet. Any proxy may be revoked prior to its exercise at the Meeting.

April 9, 2021

Oscar M. Bean

Chairman of the Board

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PROXY STATEMENT ................................................................................................................................

1

Principal Executive Office of the Company ......................................................................................

1

Shareholders Entitled to Vote ...........................................................................................................

1

Multiple Shareholders Sharing the Same Address .............................................................................

1

How You Can Vote ..........................................................................................................................

1

Vote By Mail ...................................................................................................................................

2

Vote by Telephone or by Internet ......................................................................................................

2

Voting at the Annual Meeting ..........................................................................................................

2

Voting on Other Matters ..................................................................................................................

2

Required Vote ..................................................................................................................................

2

Information on the Virtual Meeting ...................................................................................................

3

Cost of Proxy Solicitation ................................................................................................................

5

Shareholder Account Maintenance ...................................................................................................

6

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports .....................................................................................................

6

GOVERNANCE OF THE COMPANY ........................................................................................................

6

Board and Committee Membership ..................................................................................................

6

Board Leadership Structure...............................................................................................................

6

Board's Role in Risk Oversight ........................................................................................................

6

Human Capital Management .............................................................................................................

7

Environmental, Social and Governance Practices ..............................................................................

7

Anti-Hedging Policy ........................................................................................................................

8

Independence of Directors and Nominees .........................................................................................

9

Executive Committee .....................................................................................................................

10

Audit and Compliance Committee ..................................................................................................

10

Compensation and Nominating Committee ....................................................................................

11

Policies and Procedures Relating to Nomination of Directors ..................................................

11

Director Qualifications and Review of Director Nominees ......................................................

12

Nominees for the Class Expiring in 2024 .................................................................................

13

Continuing Directors................................................................................................................

14

Processes and Procedures Relating to Executive Compensation ...............................................

17

Transactions with Related Persons .................................................................................................

18

Shareholder Communication with Directors ...................................................................................

19

Board Member Attendance at Annual Meeting ...............................................................................

19

ITEM 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS .....................................................................................................

20

Security Ownership of Directors and Officers ................................................................................

20

Family Relationships ......................................................................................................................

21

NOMINEES WHOSE TERMS EXPIRE IN 2024 ..........................................................................

22

DIRECTORS WHOSE TERMS EXPIRE IN 2023 .........................................................................

23

DIRECTORS WHOSE TERMS EXPIRE IN 2022 .........................................................................

24

i

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ................................................................................

25

Executive Compensation Program ..................................................................................................

25

Setting Executive Compensation ....................................................................................................

26

Plans Covering All Employees .......................................................................................................

32

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control ..........................................................

33

Compensation of Named Executive Officers ..................................................................................

39

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ..............................................................................................................

40

Summary Compensation Table ......................................................................................................

40

Grants of Plan-Based Awards During 2020.....................................................................................

42

Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2020 ........................................................................

43

Options Exercised and Stock Vested During 2020 .........................................................................

44

Pension Benefits ............................................................................................................................

44

Estimated Payments Upon Termination .........................................................................................

45

Director Compensation 2020 .........................................................................................................

48

Pay Ratio........................................................................................................................................

50

COMPENSATION AND NOMINATING COMMITTEE REPORT ..........................................................

51

Compensation and Nominating Committee.....................................................................................

51

ITEM 2 - RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM ............

51

AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE REPORT ............................................................................

52

Audit and Compliance Committee ..................................................................................................

52

Fees To Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm ...............................................................

53

ITEM 3 - APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO 2014 SUMMIT LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN...

54

General ..........................................................................................................................................

54

Material Features of the 2014 LTI Plan ..........................................................................................

56

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ..........................................................................................................................

65

PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS ................................................................................................................

66

REQUIREMENTS, INCLUDING DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION

OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS AND

OTHER BUSINESS OF SHAREHOLDERS ..................................................................................

67

Shareholder Proposals for the 2022 Annual Meeting ......................................................................

67

Nomination of Directors ................................................................................................................

67

Stock Transfers ..............................................................................................................................

68

ANNUAL REPORT ...................................................................................................................................

68

FORM 10-K ...............................................................................................................................................

68

APPENDIX A - Amended and Restated Summit Financial Group, Inc. 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan

ii

PROXY STATEMENT

These proxy materials are delivered in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit," the "Company," "we," or "us"), a West Virginia corporation, of proxies to be voted at our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and at any adjournment or postponement.

You are invited to attend our Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 20, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of shareholders, which will be conducted exclusively by webcast on the internet. No physical meeting will be held. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions in advance and during the meeting by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/227950794. The password for the meeting is SMMF2021. You will also be able to vote your shares online by attending the Annual Meeting by webcast. It is important to note that shareholders have the same rights and opportunities by participating in a virtual meeting as they would if attending an in-person meeting.

This Proxy Statement, form of proxy and voting instructions are being mailed starting on or about April 9, 2021.

Principal Executive Office of the Company

The principal executive office of the Company is 300 North Main Street, Moorefield, West Virginia 26836.

Shareholders Entitled to Vote

Holders of record of Summit common shares at the close of business on March 30, 2021, are entitled to receive this notice and to vote their shares at the Annual Meeting. As of that date, there were 12,986,088 common shares outstanding. Each common share is entitled to one vote on each matter properly brought before the Annual Meeting.

Multiple Shareholders Sharing the Same Address

Owners of common stock in street name may receive a notice from their broker or bank stating that only one proxy statement will be delivered to multiple shareholders sharing an address. This practice, known as "householding," is designed to reduce printing and postage costs. However, if any shareholder residing at such an address wishes to receive a separate proxy statement, he or she may contact Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations, Summit Financial Group, Inc., P. O. Box 179, Moorefield, West Virginia 26836, or by telephone at (304) 530-1000, or by e-mail at tely@summitfgi.com.

How You Can Vote

Your vote is important. Shareholders of record may vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting or may vote by proxy, by mail, by telephone or by internet. If you choose to vote by mail, a postage-paid envelope is provided.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Summit Financial Group Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
08:10aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
08:08aSUMMIT FINANCIAL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Proxy Card
PU
03/12SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/25Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share
GL
02/17SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
02/01SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/01SUMMIT FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01SUMMIT FINANCIAL  : Reports Record Quarterly EPS and Net Income
AQ
2020SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asse..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 M - -
Net income 2021 39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,75 $
Last Close Price 26,38 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Charles Maddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Tissue Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar M. Bean Chairman
Scott C. Jennings Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Dewey F. Bensenhaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.19.47%336
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%175 013
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.94%76 744
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.48%63 866
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.61%62 012
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.38%51 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ