  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INN   US8660821005

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC.

(INN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
6.810 USD   -0.15%
Summit hotel properties announces first quarter 2023 earnings release date
PR
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Summit Hotel Properties to $8.50 From $10, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Insider Buy: Summit Hotel Properties
MT
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

03/30/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

  1. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

  2. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link.  A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until July 31, 2023.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded assets with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of March 28, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook.com/SummitHotelProperties.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-301786383.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
