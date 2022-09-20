Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INN   US8660821005

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC.

(INN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
7.740 USD   -1.02%
05:07pSummit hotel properties announces third quarter 2022 earnings release date
PR
09/15Capital One Cuts Summit Hotel Properties to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target to $10 From $14
MT
09/12SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Investor Presentation - September 2022
PU
News 
Press Releases

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

09/20/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

  1. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.
  2. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link.  A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until January 31, 2023.
About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of September 20, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 102 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,323 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-301628960.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
