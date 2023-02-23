Advanced search
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC.

(INN)
Summit Hotel Properties Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

02/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.  The meeting will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 200 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701.  The meeting is open to all stockholders of record as of March 7, 2023.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of December 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 lodging properties, 61 of which were wholly-owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN and on Facebook at facebook.com/SummitHotelProperties.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-2023-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301754993.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
