    INN   US8660821005

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC.

(INN)
  Report
Summit Hotel Properties : Declares Second Quarter 2021 Preferred Dividends

07/30/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a cash dividend of $0.403125 per share of the Company's 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on August 31, 2021, and a cash dividend of $0.390625 per share of the Company's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on August 31, 2021.

The dividends are payable on August 31, 2021 to holders of record as of August 16, 2021.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of July 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 73 hotels, 61 of which were wholly-owned, with a total of 11,398 guestrooms located in 23 states. 

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. These forward-looking statements relate to the payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-declares-second-quarter-2021-preferred-dividends-301345453.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


