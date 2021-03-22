Log in
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, INC.

(INN)
Summit Hotel Properties : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

03/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  1. On May 5, 2021, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET).
  2. Enter conference identification code 3758235.
  3. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 3758235. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until July 31, 2021.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of March 22, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-301253170.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
