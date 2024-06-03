JUNE 2024
- Austin Downtown
- Miami Brickell
We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking by their nature:
- our ability to increase our dividend per share of common stock;
- the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic regions in which we operate, and the effect of general economic conditions on the lodging industry and our business in particular;
- market trends in our industry, interest rates, real estate values and the capital markets;
- our business and investment strategy and, particularly, our ability to identify and complete hotel acquisitions and dispositions;
- our projected operating results;
- actions and initiatives of the U.S. government and changes to U.S. government policies and the execution and impact of such actions, initiatives and policies;
- our ability to manage our relationships with our management companies and franchisors;
- our ability to maintain our existing and future financing arrangements;
- changes in the value of our properties;
- the impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance and similar matters;
- our ability to satisfy the requirements for qualification as a REIT under the U.S. Tax Code;
- our ability to repay or refinance our indebtedness as it matures or becomes callable by lenders;
- the availability of qualified personnel;
- our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future;
- the general volatility of the market price of our securities; and
- the degree and nature of our competition.
Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to us. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. These factors are discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is effective only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additionally, this presentation contains certain unaudited historical and pro forma information and metrics which are based or calculated from historical data that is maintained or produced by Summit or third parties. This presentation contain statistics and other data that may have been obtained from, or compiled from, information made available by third-parties.
Lodging Assets (1)
Top 50 Markets (2)
Marriott, Hyatt Hilton (2)
(NYSE: INN)
Guestrooms (1)
Markets (1)
Recent Dispositions
GOP Margin (1,3)
Portfolio RevPAR Index (1,4)
- Miami Brickell
- Based on 96 lodging assets owned as of May 1, 2024.
- Based on guestroom count for the 96 lodging assets owned as of May 1, 2024.
- Based on pro forma financials for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.
4. Based on STR data for the twelve months ending March 31, 2024.
- Houston Downtown
SUMMIT
- Occupancy: 71.8% (+3.0%); ADR: $173 (-1.4%); RevPAR: $124 (+1.5%)
- Select recovering markets achieved 12% RevPAR growth and 52% hotel EBITDA growth (SF Bay Area, New Orleans, Baltimore, Minneapolis, and Louisville)
- The NewcrestImage portfolio continues to produce exceptionally strong results
- RevPAR growth +6%; hotel EBITDA +12%
- Market share grew over 400 basis points to a RevPAR index of 113
- Strong pro forma hotel EBITDA growth (+6%) and operating expense decline of 1.6% drove margin expansion of approximately 80 basis points
- Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO growth of 10% and 14%, respectively
- Completed a new $200MM senior loan with a February 2029 maturity and repaid a $225MM senior loan that was scheduled to mature in February 2025
- Sold nine hotels over the last year for $130M at a ~5% cap rate resulting in approximately ~1x of deleveraging to 5.3x
- Year-to-date,the Company has sold four hotels for $94M at a blended cap rate of 6.5% on 2024E NOI after consideration of foregone capital expenditures.
- Declared a 33% increase in the quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.08 per share representing a 5.3% annualized dividend yield on the Company's share price as of May 30, 2024
- Orlando Universal
2024 OUTLOOK
Summit's updated outlook implies a guidance increase after consideration of an estimated $4M of foregone Adjusted EBITDAre from recent asset sales
Full Year 2024
Low
High
Pro Forma RevPAR Growth
2.00%
4.00%
Adjusted EBITDA
$188,000
$200,000
Adjusted FFO
$111,000
$123,000
Adjusted FFO per Diluted Unit
$0.90
$1.00
Capital Expenditures, Pro Rata
$65,000
$85,000
- April & May Preliminary Average Pro Forma RevPAR growth of 5.0% - 5.5%
1. All pro forma information includes operating & financial results for 96 lodging assets owned as of May 1, 2024, as if each property had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2023, and will continue to be owned through the entire year ending December 31, 2024. As a result, the pro forma information includes operating & financial results for lodging assets acquired since Jan 1, 2023, which may include periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma & non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.
- Steamboat Springs
Summit is positioned for continued relative outperformance given its exposure to several urban markets that have been slower to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In aggregate these five markets had first quarter 2024 RevPAR growth and hotel EBITDA growth of 13% and 59%, respectively.
MSA
Hotels
Q1 2024 - Actual
Recovery Opportunity (vs 2019)
RevPAR
Hotel EBITDA
RevPAR
Hotel EBITDA
Pro Rata Hotel EBITDA
Growth
Growth
Recovered %
Recovered (%)
Deficit ($ millions)
Baltimore
3
Louisiville
2
Minneapolis
2
New Orleans
6
San Francisco Bay Area
(1)
4
Total
17
22% 1% 16% 19% 4%
13%
77%
90%
78%
-9%
71%
53%
n/a
78%
42%
62%
92%
82%
1%
60%
30%
59%
74%
51%
(1)
(3)
(3)
(2)
(12)
$
(21)
(1) Adjusted for first quarter 2024 revenue displacement at Four Points San Francisco related to HVAC upgrades.
(2) Assumes 10x-12x EBITDA multiple and 124,147,000 common units outstanding.
% of Portfolio by
4%
STR Location (1)
11%
Urban12%
The greatest opportunity for further RevPAR acceleration is from weekday performance improvement, likely to be driven by the urban location type through the business transient and corporate group segments.
Suburban
Airport
Resort
48%
Q1 2024 RevPAR (2)
Weekday
Weekend
RevPAR Growth vs Q1 2023
3%
-3%
RevPAR Recapture vs Q1 2019
88%
101%
Strengthening corporate and group demand continue to drive improving fundamentals in key urban sun belt markets such as Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta.
85 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Recapture vs 2019 (2)
Other26%
RevPAR YoY
84%
57%
67%
RevPAR YoY
94%
91%
82%
RevPAR YoY
106%
96%
88%
RevPAR YoY
101%
93%
88%
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Q1 2024
Weekday Weekend Comparable
- Houston Downtown
1.
Based on pro forma financials for the 96 lodging assets owned as of May 1, 2024.
2.
Based on pro forma financials for the 85 comparable lodging assets owned as of May 1, 2024.
- Dallas Frisco Station
SUMMIT
- Oklahoma City Bricktown
Efficient operating model & best-in- class platform drives profitability
Premier portfolio with broad geographic diversification and concentration in high growth sun belt markets
Targeted capital allocation strategy with proven track record of external growth and capital recycling
Well-positioned balance sheet and liquidity profile
Leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program
