Q3 2021 Financial Statements
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets.....................................................................................
1
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................
2
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity ...................................
3
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows ...................................................................
4
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements .................................................
5-22
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
Assets
Non-current
Investment properties
5
$
4,217,015
$
3,016,112
Equity accounted joint ventures
6
7,497
6,439
Loans receivable
7
30,640
23,639
4,255,152
3,046,190
Current
Investment properties held for sale
5
10,680
15,850
Loans receivable
7
-
24,095
Accounts receivable
8
3,342
9,700
Prepaid expenses, deposits, other assets and deferred
financing costs
8
15,641
6,285
Cash
108,595
70,093
138,258
126,023
Total assets
$
4,393,410
$
3,172,213
Liabilities
Current
Loans and borrowings
9
$
72,641
$
21,279
Trade and other accrued liabilities
44,260
38,565
Distributions payable
12
8,245
7,544
125,146
67,388
Non-current
Loans and borrowings
9
1,213,815
1,134,863
Other financial liabilities
10
-
28,960
Lease liabilities
30,342
30,430
Security deposits
10,890
11,322
1,255,047
1,205,575
Total liabilities
1,380,193
1,272,963
Unitholders' equity
12
3,013,217
1,899,250
Total liabilities and Unitholders' equity
$
4,393,410
$
3,172,213
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Trustees on November 8, 2021.
"Lou Maroun"
"Jo-Ann Lempert"
Trustee
Trustee
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per Unit amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue from investment properties
14
$
52,636
$
46,821
$
160,060
$
139,654
Property operating expenses
12,412
12,016
39,895
36,405
Net rental income
40,224
34,805
120,165
103,249
Other income
Finance income
582
461
1,569
1,526
582
461
1,569
1,526
Other expenses
General and administrative
2,664
1,721
7,826
4,845
Finance costs
15
24,887
9,804
48,263
31,716
27,551
11,525
56,089
36,561
Income before fair value adjustments
13,255
23,741
65,645
68,214
Fair value adjustments to
loans receivable
7
-
-
4,691
21,046
Fair value adjustments to
Class B exchangeable units
11
-
-
-
1,478
Fair value adjustments to
investment properties
5
239,773
19,395
933,418
20,178
Net income
$
253,028
$
43,136
$
1,003,754
$
110,916
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Net change in fair value of hedging
derivative financial instruments
(1,615)
1,394
9,465
(22,358)
Reclassification of loss to finance costs on
settlement of swap contracts
10
16,108
20,036
Other comprehensive income (loss)
$
14,493
$
1,394
$
29,501
$
(22,358)
Comprehensive income
$
267,521
$
44,530
$
1,033,255
$
88,558
Net income per Unit
Basic
12
$
1.492
$
0.300
$
5.956
$
0.792
Diluted
12
$
1.490
$
0.299
$
5.947
$
0.791
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Units and Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
Unitholders'
Units
Note
Unit equity
Surplus
(loss) income
equity
Beginning balance, January 1, 2020
137,066
$
1,169,839
$
258,662
$
(10,045)
$
1,418,456
Net income and other comprehensive loss
-
-
110,916
(22,358)
88,558
Distributions
-
12
-
(57,188)
-
(57,188)
Units issued through DRIP
938
12
10,314
-
-
10,314
Class B units exchanged
648
11
6,321
-
-
6,321
Issuance of Units, net of costs
14,375
164,976
164,976
Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2020
153,027
$
1,351,450
$
312,390
$
(32,403)
$
1,631,437
Beginning balance, January 1, 2021
167,655
$
1,542,211
$
386,000
$
(28,961)
1,899,250
Net income and other comprehensive income
-
-
1,003,754
29,501
1,033,255
Distributions
-
12
-
(70,183)
-
(70,183)
Units issued through DRIP
925
12
14,462
-
-
14,462
Issuance of Units, net of costs
6,866
12
136,433
-
-
136,433
Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2021
175,446
$
1,693,106
$
1,319,571
$
540
$
3,013,217
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
