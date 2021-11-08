Q3 2021 Financial Statements

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets..................................................................................... 1 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................ 2 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity ................................... 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows ................................................................... 4 Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ................................................. 5-22

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, Note 2021 2020 Assets Non-current Investment properties 5 $ 4,217,015 $ 3,016,112 Equity accounted joint ventures 6 7,497 6,439 Loans receivable 7 30,640 23,639 4,255,152 3,046,190 Current Investment properties held for sale 5 10,680 15,850 Loans receivable 7 - 24,095 Accounts receivable 8 3,342 9,700 Prepaid expenses, deposits, other assets and deferred financing costs 8 15,641 6,285 Cash 108,595 70,093 138,258 126,023 Total assets $ 4,393,410 $ 3,172,213 Liabilities Current Loans and borrowings 9 $ 72,641 $ 21,279 Trade and other accrued liabilities 44,260 38,565 Distributions payable 12 8,245 7,544 125,146 67,388 Non-current Loans and borrowings 9 1,213,815 1,134,863 Other financial liabilities 10 - 28,960 Lease liabilities 30,342 30,430 Security deposits 10,890 11,322 1,255,047 1,205,575 Total liabilities 1,380,193 1,272,963 Unitholders' equity 12 3,013,217 1,899,250 Total liabilities and Unitholders' equity $ 4,393,410 $ 3,172,213 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Approved by the Board of Trustees on November 8, 2021. "Lou Maroun" "Jo-Ann Lempert" Trustee Trustee 1

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per Unit amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue from investment properties 14 $ 52,636 $ 46,821 $ 160,060 $ 139,654 Property operating expenses 12,412 12,016 39,895 36,405 Net rental income 40,224 34,805 120,165 103,249 Other income Finance income 582 461 1,569 1,526 582 461 1,569 1,526 Other expenses General and administrative 2,664 1,721 7,826 4,845 Finance costs 15 24,887 9,804 48,263 31,716 27,551 11,525 56,089 36,561 Income before fair value adjustments 13,255 23,741 65,645 68,214 Fair value adjustments to loans receivable 7 - - 4,691 21,046 Fair value adjustments to Class B exchangeable units 11 - - - 1,478 Fair value adjustments to investment properties 5 239,773 19,395 933,418 20,178 Net income $ 253,028 $ 43,136 $ 1,003,754 $ 110,916 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Net change in fair value of hedging derivative financial instruments (1,615) 1,394 9,465 (22,358) Reclassification of loss to finance costs on settlement of swap contracts 10 16,108 20,036 Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 14,493 $ 1,394 $ 29,501 $ (22,358) Comprehensive income $ 267,521 $ 44,530 $ 1,033,255 $ 88,558 Net income per Unit Basic 12 $ 1.492 $ 0.300 $ 5.956 $ 0.792 Diluted 12 $ 1.490 $ 0.299 $ 5.947 $ 0.791 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Units and Canadian dollars) Accumulated other comprehensive Unitholders' Units Note Unit equity Surplus (loss) income equity Beginning balance, January 1, 2020 137,066 $ 1,169,839 $ 258,662 $ (10,045) $ 1,418,456 Net income and other comprehensive loss - - 110,916 (22,358) 88,558 Distributions - 12 - (57,188) - (57,188) Units issued through DRIP 938 12 10,314 - - 10,314 Class B units exchanged 648 11 6,321 - - 6,321 Issuance of Units, net of costs 14,375 164,976 164,976 Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2020 153,027 $ 1,351,450 $ 312,390 $ (32,403) $ 1,631,437 Beginning balance, January 1, 2021 167,655 $ 1,542,211 $ 386,000 $ (28,961) 1,899,250 Net income and other comprehensive income - - 1,003,754 29,501 1,033,255 Distributions - 12 - (70,183) - (70,183) Units issued through DRIP 925 12 14,462 - - 14,462 Issuance of Units, net of costs 6,866 12 136,433 - - 136,433 Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2021 175,446 $ 1,693,106 $ 1,319,571 $ 540 $ 3,013,217 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

