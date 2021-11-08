Log in
    SMU.UN   CA8661201167

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT

(SMU.UN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/08 05:00:00 pm
23.22 CAD   -1.40%
05:43pQ3 2021 Financial Statements
PU
05:43pQ3 2021 md&a
PU
05:33pSummit Industrial Income REIT Reports Strong Performance in Third Quarter 2021
AQ
Q3 2021 Financial Statements

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets.....................................................................................

1

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................

2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity ...................................

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows ...................................................................

4

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements .................................................

5-22

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Non-current

Investment properties

5

$

4,217,015

$

3,016,112

Equity accounted joint ventures

6

7,497

6,439

Loans receivable

7

30,640

23,639

4,255,152

3,046,190

Current

Investment properties held for sale

5

10,680

15,850

Loans receivable

7

-

24,095

Accounts receivable

8

3,342

9,700

Prepaid expenses, deposits, other assets and deferred

financing costs

8

15,641

6,285

Cash

108,595

70,093

138,258

126,023

Total assets

$

4,393,410

$

3,172,213

Liabilities

Current

Loans and borrowings

9

$

72,641

$

21,279

Trade and other accrued liabilities

44,260

38,565

Distributions payable

12

8,245

7,544

125,146

67,388

Non-current

Loans and borrowings

9

1,213,815

1,134,863

Other financial liabilities

10

-

28,960

Lease liabilities

30,342

30,430

Security deposits

10,890

11,322

1,255,047

1,205,575

Total liabilities

1,380,193

1,272,963

Unitholders' equity

12

3,013,217

1,899,250

Total liabilities and Unitholders' equity

$

4,393,410

$

3,172,213

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Trustees on November 8, 2021.

"Lou Maroun"

"Jo-Ann Lempert"

Trustee

Trustee

1

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per Unit amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue from investment properties

14

$

52,636

$

46,821

$

160,060

$

139,654

Property operating expenses

12,412

12,016

39,895

36,405

Net rental income

40,224

34,805

120,165

103,249

Other income

Finance income

582

461

1,569

1,526

582

461

1,569

1,526

Other expenses

General and administrative

2,664

1,721

7,826

4,845

Finance costs

15

24,887

9,804

48,263

31,716

27,551

11,525

56,089

36,561

Income before fair value adjustments

13,255

23,741

65,645

68,214

Fair value adjustments to

loans receivable

7

-

-

4,691

21,046

Fair value adjustments to

Class B exchangeable units

11

-

-

-

1,478

Fair value adjustments to

investment properties

5

239,773

19,395

933,418

20,178

Net income

$

253,028

$

43,136

$

1,003,754

$

110,916

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:

Net change in fair value of hedging

derivative financial instruments

(1,615)

1,394

9,465

(22,358)

Reclassification of loss to finance costs on

settlement of swap contracts

10

16,108

20,036

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$

14,493

$

1,394

$

29,501

$

(22,358)

Comprehensive income

$

267,521

$

44,530

$

1,033,255

$

88,558

Net income per Unit

Basic

12

$

1.492

$

0.300

$

5.956

$

0.792

Diluted

12

$

1.490

$

0.299

$

5.947

$

0.791

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Units and Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

Unitholders'

Units

Note

Unit equity

Surplus

(loss) income

equity

Beginning balance, January 1, 2020

137,066

$

1,169,839

$

258,662

$

(10,045)

$

1,418,456

Net income and other comprehensive loss

-

-

110,916

(22,358)

88,558

Distributions

-

12

-

(57,188)

-

(57,188)

Units issued through DRIP

938

12

10,314

-

-

10,314

Class B units exchanged

648

11

6,321

-

-

6,321

Issuance of Units, net of costs

14,375

164,976

164,976

Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2020

153,027

$

1,351,450

$

312,390

$

(32,403)

$

1,631,437

Beginning balance, January 1, 2021

167,655

$

1,542,211

$

386,000

$

(28,961)

1,899,250

Net income and other comprehensive income

-

-

1,003,754

29,501

1,033,255

Distributions

-

12

-

(70,183)

-

(70,183)

Units issued through DRIP

925

12

14,462

-

-

14,462

Issuance of Units, net of costs

6,866

12

136,433

-

-

136,433

Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2021

175,446

$

1,693,106

$

1,319,571

$

540

$

3,013,217

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Summit Industrial Income REIT published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
