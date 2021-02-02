Summit Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Date and Virtual Investor Event Date

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. The Company also announced that it plans to hold a virtual investor event to discuss its strategic outlook on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. mountain time (1:00 p.m. eastern time).

A webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference for fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results:

Domestic Live: 1-877-823-8690 International Live: 1-825-312-2236 Conference ID: 1994474 Password: Summit

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 4, 2021:

Domestic Replay: 1-800-585-8367 International Replay: 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID: 1994474

The Company will announce participation details for its March 16, 2021 virtual investor event to discuss its strategic outlook at a later date.

