    SUM   US86614U1007

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.

(SUM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
23.16 USD   -1.82%
07:50aWolfe Research Adjusts Summit Materials' Price Target to $28 From $41, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/01DA Davidson Adjusts Summit Materials' Price Target to $26 From $33, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Summit Materials Price Target to $35 From $37, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Date

07/14/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the second quarter results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/118298228

To participate in the live teleconference for second quarter 2022 financial results:

Domestic Live:

1-888-330-3416

International Live:

1-646-960-0820

Conference ID:

1542153

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 11, 2022:

Domestic Replay:

1-800-770-2030

International Replay:

1-647-362-9199

Conference ID:

1542153

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.


