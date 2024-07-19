DENVER, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, "Summit" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2024. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. eastern time (10:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the second quarter results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/766164594

To participate in the live teleconference for second quarter 2024 financial results:

Domestic Live:

1-888-330-3416 International Live:

1-646-960-0820 Conference ID:

1542153 Password:

Summit

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 13, 2024:

Domestic Replay:

1-800-770-2030 Conference ID:

1542153

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com .

Contact Information

Andy Larkin

VP, Investor Relations

Summit Materials, Inc.

andy.larkin@summit-materials.com

720-618-6013

