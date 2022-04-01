Summit Materials : Annual Report 2021 and Proxy Statement

To Our Valued Stakeholders:

In 2021, Summit Materials pursued the highest standards of governance and value creation as it launched its Elevate Summit Strategy. We believe that the unique combination of Summit's heavyside building materials business, with its presence in expanding rural and exurban markets, presents compelling opportunities for growth, and now Summit is positioned to lead for the long term.

As a Board, we're invigorated by the transformation brought about by the Elevate Summit Strategy and the exciting path ahead. During the ﬁrst year of the Elevate Summit Strategy, the Company posted a 99.9% total shareholder return and redeemed $300 million of 5.125% senior notes.

In 2021 we continued to pursue governance best practices by:

• De-classifying our Board,

• Eliminating supermajority voting requirements,

• Achieving Board and Executive gender parity with over 50% female membership of each,

• Receiving shareholder approval for an employee stock purchase plan, and

• Renaming and restructuring the charters of two Board committees to reﬂect an increased focus on Board oversight of environmental, social & governance (ESG) matters.

Speciﬁcally, we now have a Human Capital and Compensation Committee and Governance and Sustainability Committee and an expanded charter for our Audit Committee to more clearly reﬂect Board oversight of critical ESG matters and related disclosures, including diversity, equity and inclusion, talent acquisition, sustainability, and environmental risk.

We were delighted to add Tamla Oates-Forney to our Board of Directors in 2021. Ms. Oates-Forney brings important perspective on human capital, cultivated through her leadership roles at WasteManagement as well as at GE, where she was the highest ranking African American female executive. She joins Summit's Board at a time when an emphasis on hiring, retention and employee development is imperative to foster strategic growth and market leadership.

In summary, 2021 has been the most exciting and transformative year for Summit Materials since our IPO. We thank you for your continued support, and look forward to building on that success.

Sincerely,

Howard Lance

Chairman of the Board of Directors Summit Materials, Inc.

To Our Valued Stakeholders:

2021 was a pivotal year for Summit Materials. The Company developed and launched its Elevate Summit Strategy, a dynamic and aggressive plan designed to drive the Company's next phase of growth and value creation. The Elevate Summit Strategy was shaped by feedback from customers, investors, and other key stakeholders, and strategic execution is off to an encouraging start as Summit posted record ﬁnancial performance and a 99.9% total shareholder return in 2021.

With these results, we are either on track or have already achieved our Elevate Summit Strategy Horizon One targets.

During 2021, we redeemed $300 million of 5.125% senior notes and divested eight businesses for $128.3M proceeds. We improved our leverage ratio from 3.2x to 2.5x Net Debt to EBITDA, which is the lowest in Company history and well below our Elevate goal of 3x.* We also improved our return on invested capital, or ROIC, from 8.0% in 2020 to 8.8% in 2021* and our Adjusted EBITDA margin from 22.6% to 23.3%.* In addition to our focus on portfolio optimization, commercial excellence and operational excellence initiatives throughout the Company helped facilitate these successes.

Summit's core values of safety, sustainability, integrity, and inclusivity are central to the Elevate Summit Strategy. Our environmental, social & governance (ESG) program has helped further our vision to be the most socially responsible, integrated construction materials solution provider. In 2021, the Company:

• Demonstrated year-over-year improvement in its recordable incident rate, continuing on its journey to a zero-harm culture,

• Formalized a dedicated ESG function,

• Published its 2020 baseline for water, waste and carbon emissions in a SASB-compliant report,

• Established speciﬁc 2030 and 2050 targets for social impact, land use and carbon emissions,

• Helped develop The Portland Cement Association's pledge to reach carbon neutrality in 2050, which we have signed, and

• Continued its focus on people through increased investment in

*This is a non-GAAP measure, please see the reconciliations at the back of this report.

talent acquisition and retention, employee engagement and diversity initiatives.

We believe that making consistent, regular progress towards reducing our impacts and addressing climate change is essential to building a sustainable competitive advantage, and, beginning this year, all of our executives have speciﬁc ESG targets as a part of their incentive compensation.

In late 2021, we received the excellent news that the US Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which is expected to bring a much-needed expansion of federal funds available to support the repair, modernization and enhancement of America's infrastructure. With the continued migration to rural and exurban markets, we believe Summit is well positioned to help state and local governments pursue their economic development goals as we build the roads and infrastructure to support growing populations.

I want to close by thanking our nearly 5,500 employees who, despite the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, worked tirelessly to keep Summit's employees, customers and communities safe and deliver such strong ﬁnancial and strategic performance. Finally, I am grateful to our Board of Directors for their oversight and to all of our stakeholders for your ongoing commitment and support.

Sincerely,

Anne P. Noonan Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Summit Materials, Inc.

YEAR IN REVIEW

Financial Summary

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO SUMMIT, INC.

NET REVENUE

200

150

100

50

0

$2.5

2019

2020

2021

10.3% INCREASE OVER 2020 In net income attributable to Summit, Inc.

OUR MISSION

Summit's mission is to provide the foundation to connect our communities today and build a better tomorrow.

$2.0

$INBILLIONS

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$0

2019

4.6% INCREASE OVER 2020 In net revenue

OUR VISION

2020

2021

Summit's vision is to be the most socially responsible, integrated construction materials solution provider, collaborating with stakeholders to deliver differentiated innovations and solve our customers' challenges.

Goal Progress1

2020(2)

LMT PROGRESS(3)

3.2x

8.0%

22.6%

23.3%

• Net leverage goal achieved at 2.5x GOAL <3x 8.8% >10% >30%

• Progressing Horizon 1 focus on strategic market development and asset light conversions

• Smart standardization and centers of excellence gaining traction

• Advancing social responsibility credentials and building innovation fundamentals (1) These are non-GAAP ﬁnancial metrics, please see the reconciliations at the back of this report. 2.5x LEVERAGE Goal Achieved ROICEBITDA Margin (2) The 2020 values for ROIC and EBITDA margin on this chart are slightly lower than the values shown in the March 16, 2021 Elevate Summit Strategy Presentation due to modiﬁcations in Summit's reporting for transactions costs that resulted in a reclassiﬁcation of our 2020 transactions costs. (3) Reﬂects performance for the last 12 months ended January 1, 2022.



OUR VALUES SAFETY We are committed to keeping our employees, customers, and communities safe in all that we do. SUSTAINABILITY We answer to the impact of our actions and seek out opportunities to develop innovative practices and solutions. INTEGRITY We build trust by doing what's right and remaining accountable, even when no one is watching. INCLUSIVITY We act intentionally to bring together our local communities and drive equity for all stakeholders.

4