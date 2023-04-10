Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Summit Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUM   US86614U1007

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.

(SUM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
26.34 USD   +2.01%
04:27pSummit Materials : Annual Report 2022 and Proxy Statement
PU
03/23Summit and Continental Cement Invests in North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome in Davenport, Iowa
BU
03/23Summit and Continental Cement Invests in North America's Larger Cement Storage Dome in Davenport, Iowa
CI
Summit Materials : Annual Report 2022 and Proxy Statement

04/10/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, PROXY STATEMENT, &

2022 ANNUAL

REPORT

ANNUAL REPORT

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

To Our Valued Stakeholders:

In 2022, Summit Materials had the opportunity to put its Elevate Strategy to the test. Despite unrelenting cost headwinds, supply chain constraints, and volatile market conditions, which were not particularly unique to Summit, the Company set annual records for operating income, net income, and pricing growth across all lines of business, strengthened the balance sheet, and took actions that were in the best interest of our stakeholders.

From a governance perspective, we recognize that organizational resiliency and agility are essential for strategic execution. Through the

(OHYDWH6WUDWHJ6XPPLWKDVRSWLPL]HGLWVSRUWIROLRDQGVLJQL¿FDQWO strengthened its balance sheet while improving its quality of earnings

ZLWK D KLJKHU FRQWULEXWLRQ RI PDWHULDOV WR LWV ¿QDQFLDO SHUIRUPDQFH In early 2022, it became clear that the value of Summit's stock

UHSUHVHQWHGDFRPSHOOLQJYDOXHWKDWGLGQRWIXOOUHÀHFWWKHVHVWURQJ

¿QDQFLDOUHVXOWVDQGDWWUDFWLYHRXWORRN$VD%RDUGZHPRYHGVZLIWO to authorize a $250 million share repurchase program, and Summit returned over $100 million to shareholders by year end. The Company

FRQWLQXHVWRSXUVXHDFDSLWDODOORFDWLRQDSSURDFKWKDW¿UVWSULRULWL]HV investments in high return organic and inorganic opportunities and then looks to opportunistically return capital to shareholders.

As a Board, we take pride in our effort to uphold governance best practices. This includes:

  • 6HSDUDWHLQGHSHQGHQW&KDLUPDQDQG&KLHI([HFXWLYH2IÀFHU
  • 'HFODVVLÀFDWLRQ RI RXU %RDUG LQ SURFHVV DSSURYHG E shareholders in 2021)
  • 56% of Board members are female
  • +DYLQJ DJH GLYHUVLW RQ WKH %RDUG VKRUW DYHUDJH WHQXUH and no over-boarded directors
  • Amended Corporate Governance Guidelines and Governance
    DQG 6XVWDLQDELOLW &RPPLWWHH·V FKDUWHU WR IRUPDOO DGRSW D SROLF WR UHTXLUH DQ FDQGLGDWH SRRO DVVHPEOHG WR ÀOO D YDFDQFRIWKH%RDUGWRLQFOXGHFDQGLGDWHVZKRDUHGLYHUVH LQWHUPVRIHWKQLFLWDQGRUJHQGHU

In addition to our traditional board risk management responsibilities, we believe it is equally important that we demonstrate oversight of emerging critical matters such as diversity, equity and inclusion, talent acquisition, social responsibility, sustainability, cyber risk, and environmental impacts.

In 2022, Summit disclosed its strategies to reduce water, fuel, and waste consumption, to increase our use of renewable power as well as to address, and ultimately eliminate, our carbon emissions to achieve net zero by 2050. We believe that notching consistent, regular

progress towards reducing our impacts and addressing climate change will be essential to building sustainable competitive advantage. We were recognized in that effort by receiving an

(6*UDWLQJRI³$$$´IURP06&,SODFLQJ6XPPLWLQWKHWRS of global issuers.

$V &KDLUPDQ RI WKH %RDUG , EHOLHYH WKDW 6XPPLW KDV WDNHQ important steps in 2022 to build a stronger business and position itself for long term success in alignment with stakeholders. We thank you for your continued support, and look forward to continued momentum.

Sincerely,

Howard L. Lance

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Summit Materials, Inc.

ANNUAL REPORT

LETTER FROM THE CEO

To Our Valued Stakeholders:

2022 presented both opportunities and challenges for Summit Materials, and our team persevered to deliver tremendous strategic progress throughout the year. I am proud that, despite challenging macro conditions, in 2022 Summit Materials effectively completed our divestiture program, further fortified our balance sheet, set an Elevate Summit high water mark for ROIC, returned over $100 million to shareholders, and delivered record organic pricing growth across all lines of business.

Thanks to our team's dedicated focus on our Elevate Summit strategy, we navigated dynamic market conditions and delivered admirable financial results consistent with the expectations we previously laid out. Achieving solid Adjusted EBITDA growth on a pro forma basis in the midst of historic cost inflation represents very strong operating performance and provides substantial momentum heading into 2023.

Specifically, we delivered:

  • All-timerecords for recordable and lost time incident rates, notching progress in our journey to Zero Harm
  • Strong net revenue gains in our aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and cement lines of business
  • Net income attributable to Summit of $272.1 million, adjusted cash gross profit of $649.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of $491.5 million and free cash flow of $32.7 million*
  • Improved quality of earnings to 70% materials contribution to Adjusted EBITDA, up from 63% in 2020
  • A return on invested capital (ROIC) of 9.1%, up from 8% in 2020*
  • The lowest debt ratio in the Company history at 2.1X net debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 at year end, down from 3.2x in 2020*

As we look to 2023, we will leverage Summit's organizational agility to mitigate risk and capitalize on all market opportunities available to us from a position of strength. We have built a talented, high-performance organization that is more capable than ever to navigate ambiguity, seize opportunities, and deliver on our commitments. Enhancing our bench strength with succession planning and employee development throughout the organization is a priority to ensure the sustainability of the organization. We will leverage a stronger, more resilient, portfolio and our balance sheet firepower to drive towards Summit's strategic and financial goals.

Summit's resiliency is deeply rooted in our core values of safety, sustainability, integrity, and inclusivity. In 2022, we published our 2030 and 2050 emissions targets with the ultimate goal to achieve net zero

*This is a non-GAAP measure, please see the reconciliations at the back of this report.

by 2050. We achieved MSCI's highest ESG rating of AAA, placing us in the top 4% of global issuers. In 2023, we are building on that momentum with an enhanced diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, expanded front line leadership development programs, increasing our use of alternative fuels at our cement plants, as well as optimized safety coaching, fuel consumption monitoring and emissions impact reporting across our fleet.

Our success and bright outlook are a function of team effort. I want to thank every team member at Summit Materials for your phenomenal work ethic, focus on results, loyalty, and commitment to our Company. To our teammates who operate our quarries, cement plants, ready mix and asphalt operations, our drivers who deliver ready mix concrete to our communities and our construction crews who pave our roads, thank you. Our Summit teammates are often working from before sunup to after sunset every day to fulfill our mission to lay the foundation that connects our communities to builds a better tomorrow. In that same spirit, I wish to thank our Board of Directors for their counsel and to express our gratitude to all of our stakeholders, including our investors and customers, for your commitment and support.

Sincerely,

Anne P. Noonan

Chief Executive Officer

Summit Materials, Inc.

(This page has been left blank intentionally.)

Disclaimer

Summit Materials Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 20:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
