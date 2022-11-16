Summit Materials, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Change

Karli Anderson assumes expanded leadership role to include oversight of Summit Materials’ human resources and communications functions

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” "Summit Inc." or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, announced today that Karli Anderson, formerly Executive Vice President, Chief ESG Officer and Head of Investor Relations, will assume the title of Executive Vice President, Chief People and ESG Officer and Head of Communications, expanding her role to lead the Company’s human resources and communications functions.

“I am pleased to expand Karli’s leadership role at the Company to encompass our human resources and communications functions,” commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. “Since her promotion to Executive Vice President, Chief ESG Officer and Head of Investor Relations in 2021, Karli has been a true change agent effectively driving the Company’s ESG initiatives and commitments across the business and making sustainability part of our value proposition. I have full confidence that she will bring that same level of transformation and excellence to her leadership of the Company’s human resources and communications functions. Karli is uniquely positioned to assume leadership of these essential functions given her deep experience leading human resources policies and programs at her previous employer and tenure as a compensation committee chair of a public company board of directors. Further, Human Capital is one of our three priority areas in our ESG strategy. The combination of the ESG and human resources functions under one leader allows us to advance our Human Capital ESG strategic commitments in a more agile manner while optimizing value for our employees and shareholders.”

Ms. Anderson joined Summit Materials as Vice President of Investor Relations in 2019. In 2021, Ms. Anderson was promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief ESG Officer and Head of Investor Relations, which expanded her role at the Company to directly overseeing the development of the Company’s ESG initiatives and commitments across the business, health and safety program and investor relations function. Prior to joining Summit Materials, Ms. Anderson was Vice President of Investor Relations at Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) from 2013 to 2018. Since 2018, Ms. Anderson has been an independent director, chairman of the Compensation Committee, and member of the Audit Committee and Health and Safety Committee of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR).

