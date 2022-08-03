Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results 08/03/2022 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Record Quarterly Net Income Strongest Balance Sheet in Company History Net Leverage Ratio remains below Elevate Summit target Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” "Summit Inc." or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022 (“second quarter”). All comparisons are versus the quarter ended July 3, 2021 unless noted otherwise. Three months ended ($ in thousands) July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 % Chg vs. PY Net revenue $ 631,918 $ 618,530 2.2 % Operating income 111,236 95,923 16.0 % Net income 192,766 57,758 233.7 % Basic EPS $ 1.61 $ 0.48 235.4 % Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 202,349 200,201 1.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 164,034 163,792 0.1 % "Today, Summit is reporting record quarterly earnings and the lowest net leverage in Company history as we continue to successfully execute on our Elevate Strategy," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. "In 2022, we have already achieved a mid to high single digit price increases in each line of business, with asphalt achieving double digit price increases. We continue to characterize current market conditions as favorable towards the potential for additional price increases. Our portfolio optimization efforts are enhancing the contributions from materials and opening up opportunities to invest strategically. We are pulling all available self-help margin levers to improve performance and offset inflation. We are maintaining our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and remain confident that Summit Materials is on track for another year of strong performance." Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials, added, "Armed with the strongest balance sheet in Summit history, we are well positioned to pursue a broad range of high return capital allocation priorities that are value creative to Summit shareholders. As part of our Horizon Two objective, we will invest to grow priority markets. To us, that means advancing our market leadership position through growth initiatives, including greenfields, as well as pursuing attractive M&A opportunities that align with our portfolio optimization criteria. This financial flexibility together with sound execution sets Summit Materials up for growth and strong returns." In the three months ended July 2, 2022, Summit Materials sold one business in the East segment, resulting in cash proceeds of $293.9 million and a total gain on disposition of $156.1 million. To date, as part of its Elevate Summit Strategy, the Company has received $470.1 million in proceeds from a total of ten divestitures. During the three months ended July 2, 2022, Summit Materials repaid $72.4 million of its term loan under provisions related to the divestitures of businesses. 2022 Guidance For the full year 2022, Summit is reiterating its Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $500 million to $530 million, and continues to expect 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $270 million to $290 million, including greenfield projects. Second Quarter 2022 | Total Company Results Net Revenue increased $13.4 million, or 2.2% in the second quarter to $631.9 million, due to increases in average sales prices across all lines of business that more than offset volume declines due primarily to divestitures. Operating income increased $15.3 million, or 16.0% in the second quarter to $111.2 million, primarily as net revenue gains and decreases in depletion, amortization and accretion expenses outpaced increases in cost of revenue. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended July 2, 2022 increased to 17.6% from 15.5%, from the comparable period a year ago. Net income attributable to Summit Inc. increased to $190.1 million, or $1.61 per basic share, compared to $56.7 million, or $0.48 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $71.8 million, or $0.60 per adjusted diluted share as compared to $58.0 million, or $0.49 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.2 million, or 0.1% to $164.0 million as net revenue growth was mostly offset by higher cost of revenue. Second Quarter 2022 | Results by Line of Business Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $8.0 million to $161.5 million in the second quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 53.7% in the second quarter as compared to 55.9% in the second quarter 2021. Aggregates sales volume decreased 1.6% in the second quarter as solid organic volume growth driven by the West Segment was more than offset by volume decreases in certain markets due to divestitures. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 4.7% in the second quarter with growth across both reporting segments. Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues increased 9.1% to $93.7 million in the second quarter. Cement segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 48.6% in the second quarter, compared to 47.2% in the prior year period, reflecting strong pricing gains that more than offset higher variable costs. Sales volume of cement decreased 0.4% and average selling prices increased 7.5% in the second quarter. Products Business: Products net revenues were $294.6 million in the second quarter, compared to $292.1 million in the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 18.2% in the second quarter, versus 18.8% in the prior year period. Average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 9.7% driven by pricing growth across the majority of markets, with strong, double-digit growth in the Intermountain West and Texas. Sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 9.1% due to divestitures and cement supply constraints. Average selling prices for asphalt increased 18.9%, driven by strong pricing gains in Texas and the Intermountain West market. Asphalt volume decreased 15.2% due primarily to the impact of divestitures. Second Quarter 2022 | Results By Reporting Segment West Segment: The West Segment operating income increased 17.6% to $62.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.5% to $84.6 million in the second quarter due primarily to pricing gains and aggregates volume growth that more than offset lower downstream volumes and inflationary cost conditions. Aggregates revenue in the second quarter increased 11.8% on 4.2% pricing growth and 7.3% volume growth, which was driven by strong demand conditions in Texas and British Columbia. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the second quarter increased 10.7% as 11.2% pricing growth was partially offset by lower volumes in the Intermountain West and North Texas. Asphalt revenue increased 10.8% in the second quarter as volumes decreased 5.0%, due to a divestiture made in the second quarter of 2021. Asphalt sales prices increased 19.2% in the period. East Segment: The East Segment operating income decreased 8.6% to $31.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18.5% to $46.7 million in the second quarter. Lower operating income and Adjusted EBITDA reflects increased cost of revenue that exceeded pricing growth. Aggregates revenue decreased 4.1% versus the prior year period. Aggregates volumes decreased 9.9% as growth in the Georgia market was more than offset by divestitures and wet conditions in Kansas. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 6.6% led by strong growth in Georgia. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 37.0% as volumes decreased 38.2% due to divestitures. Excluding divestitures, volumes were flat in the second quarter relative to the year ago period. Ready-mix concrete average selling price increased 1.8% in the period. Due to divestitures, asphalt revenue decreased 22.0% as lower volumes were only partially offset by pricing growth. Asphalt average selling prices increased 16.1% to reflect increases in liquid asphalt costs. Cement Segment: The Cement Segment operating income increased 30.7% to $33.7 million in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.8 million as pricing gains and cost control measures more than offset inflationary conditions. In the second quarter, the Cement Segment reported a volume decrease of 0.4% and average selling price growth of 7.5%. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of July 2, 2022, the Company had $465.3 million in cash and $1.5 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $345 million revolving credit facility has $324.6 million available after outstanding letters of credit. For the quarter ended July 2, 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $16.3 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $129.6 million. Summit Materials will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. About Summit Materials Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis. Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings. the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and responses to it, including vaccine mandates, or any similar crisis, on our business;

our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;

the cyclical nature of our business;

risks related to weather and seasonality;

risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

competition within our local markets;

our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;

our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies;

our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession;

environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

costs associated with pending and future litigation;

rising prices for, or more limited availability of, commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation, supply chain challenges or otherwise;

conditions in the credit markets;

our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates;

our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk;

our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel;

supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

climate change and climate change legislation or regulations;

unexpected operational difficulties;

interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; and

potential labor disputes, strikes, other forms of work stoppage or other union activities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product $ 542,939 $ 527,800 $ 898,608 $ 882,034 Service 88,979 90,730 125,805 134,977 Net revenue 631,918 618,530 1,024,413 1,017,011 Delivery and subcontract revenue 54,636 49,387 83,088 78,750 Total revenue 686,554 667,917 1,107,501 1,095,761 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below): Product 360,356 346,697 650,701 623,831 Service 69,213 71,632 103,796 111,829 Net cost of revenue 429,569 418,329 754,497 735,660 Delivery and subcontract cost 54,636 49,387 83,088 78,750 Total cost of revenue 484,205 467,716 837,585 814,410 General and administrative expenses 47,651 47,448 99,575 99,090 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 47,157 58,233 98,350 114,569 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,695 ) (1,403 ) (4,950 ) (3,172 ) Operating income 111,236 95,923 76,941 70,864 Interest expense 20,599 24,216 40,748 48,402 Tax receivable agreement expense 954 — 954 — (Gain) loss on sale of businesses (156,053 ) 236 (170,258 ) (15,432 ) Other income, net (977 ) (4,695 ) (1,673 ) (9,584 ) Income from operations before taxes 246,713 76,166 207,170 47,478 Income tax expense 53,947 18,408 49,204 12,965 Net income 192,766 57,758 157,966 34,513 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1) 2,653 1,099 2,145 371 Net income attributable to Summit Inc. $ 190,113 $ 56,659 $ 155,821 $ 34,142 Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 1.61 $ 0.48 $ 1.31 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 1.60 $ 0.48 $ 1.31 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 118,242,880 117,637,036 118,590,173 116,650,881 Diluted 118,681,507 118,585,398 119,394,954 117,832,026 _______________ (1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 2, January 1, 2022 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 465,315 $ 380,961 Accounts receivable, net 327,266 287,226 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 37,813 7,600 Inventories 209,875 180,760 Other current assets 14,393 11,827 Current assets held for sale 1,799 1,236 Total current assets 1,056,461 869,610 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (July 2, 2022 - $1,219,120 and January 1, 2022 - $1,266,513) 1,785,844 1,842,908 Goodwill 1,144,282 1,163,750 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (July 2, 2022 - $13,824 and January 1, 2022 - $15,269) 68,375 69,396 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (July 2, 2022 - $1,113 and January 1, 2022 - $1,675) 161,942 204,566 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,407 30,150 Other assets 42,492 58,745 Total assets $ 4,290,803 $ 4,239,125 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 6,354 $ 6,354 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 12,846 13,110 Accounts payable 167,643 128,232 Accrued expenses 133,810 147,476 Current operating lease liabilities 6,504 6,497 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 5,805 7,401 Total current liabilities 332,962 309,070 Long-term debt 1,516,705 1,591,019 Acquisition-related liabilities 23,849 33,369 Tax receivable agreement liability 327,501 326,548 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 30,186 28,880 Other noncurrent liabilities 118,798 127,027 Total liabilities 2,350,001 2,415,913 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 118,114,612 and 118,705,108 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 1,182 1,188 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,336,375 1,326,340 Accumulated earnings 587,283 478,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,193 7,083 Stockholders’ equity 1,929,033 1,813,567 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings 11,769 9,645 Total stockholders’ equity 1,940,802 1,823,212 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,290,803 $ 4,239,125 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Six months ended July 2, July 3, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 157,966 $ 34,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 107,511 118,430 Share-based compensation expense 10,156 10,190 Net gain on asset and business disposals (174,902 ) (18,390 ) Change in deferred tax asset, net 44,160 2,743 Other (357 ) 92 Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, net (57,797 ) (60,829 ) Inventories (58,092 ) (14,606 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (36,165 ) (21,475 ) Other current assets (2,130 ) (3,925 ) Other assets (593 ) 4,927 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts payable 39,602 26,858 Accrued expenses (11,108 ) (4,496 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings (737 ) (2,031 ) Tax receivable agreement liability 954 7,132 Other liabilities (2,214 ) (4,482 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,254 74,651 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,933 ) (7,271 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (129,580 ) (132,723 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 5,427 6,806 Proceeds from sale of businesses 341,741 103,649 Other (1,098 ) (27 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 214,557 (29,566 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (86,821 ) (17,433 ) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities (11,577 ) (8,378 ) Distributions from partnership (25 ) — Repurchases of common stock (47,509 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 123 31,766 Other (187 ) (417 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (145,996 ) 5,538 Impact of foreign currency on cash (461 ) 293 Net increase in cash 84,354 50,916 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 380,961 418,181 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 465,315 $ 469,097 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment Net Revenue: West $ 352,510 $ 313,617 $ 588,512 $ 548,361 East 185,757 219,091 296,025 342,159 Cement 93,651 85,822 139,876 126,491 Net Revenue $ 631,918 $ 618,530 $ 1,024,413 $ 1,017,011 Line of Business - Net Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 161,480 $ 153,496 $ 284,873 $ 270,884 Cement (1) 86,815 82,169 129,369 120,308 Products 294,644 292,135 484,366 490,842 Total Materials and Products 542,939 527,800 898,608 882,034 Services 88,979 90,730 125,805 134,977 Net Revenue $ 631,918 $ 618,530 $ 1,024,413 $ 1,017,011 Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 74,789 $ 67,734 $ 153,398 $ 136,031 Cement 41,323 41,672 84,808 79,032 Products 241,098 237,343 408,751 408,963 Total Materials and Products 357,210 346,749 646,957 624,026 Services 72,359 71,580 107,540 111,634 Net Cost of Revenue $ 429,569 $ 418,329 $ 754,497 $ 735,660 Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2): Materials Aggregates $ 86,691 $ 85,762 $ 131,475 $ 134,853 Cement (3) 45,492 40,497 44,561 41,276 Products 53,546 54,792 75,615 81,879 Total Materials and Products 185,729 181,051 251,651 258,008 Services 16,620 19,150 18,265 23,343 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit $ 202,349 $ 200,201 $ 269,916 $ 281,351 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2) Materials Aggregates 53.7 % 55.9 % 46.2 % 49.8 % Cement (3) 48.6 % 47.2 % 31.9 % 32.6 % Products 18.2 % 18.8 % 15.6 % 16.7 % Services 18.7 % 21.1 % 14.5 % 17.3 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin 32.0 % 32.4 % 26.3 % 27.7 % _______________ (1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.

(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.

(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue. SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Total Volume July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Aggregates (tons) 16,820 17,091 30,223 30,600 Cement (tons) 705 708 1,046 1,048 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards) 1,394 1,534 2,635 2,872 Asphalt (tons) 1,321 1,557 1,582 2,031 Three months ended Six months ended Pricing July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Aggregates (per ton) $ 11.92 $ 11.39 $ 11.58 $ 11.06 Cement (per ton) 128.57 119.64 128.52 118.68 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 131.63 119.94 129.45 119.18 Asphalt (per ton) 71.16 59.87 70.33 59.91 Three months ended Six months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) (1.6 )% 4.7 % (1.2 )% 4.7 % Cement (per ton) (0.4 )% 7.5 % (0.2 )% 8.3 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) (9.1 )% 9.7 % (8.3 )% 8.6 % Asphalt (per ton) (15.2 )% 18.9 % (22.1 )% 17.4 % Three months ended Six months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions) Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) (2.3 )% 4.7 % (2.1 )% 4.8 % Cement (per ton) (0.4 )% 7.5 % (0.2 )% 8.3 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) (9.1 )% 9.7 % (8.3 )% 8.6 % Asphalt (per ton) (15.2 )% 18.9 % (22.1 )% 17.4 % SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information) Three months ended July 2, 2022 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 16,820 $ 11.92 $ 200,535 $ (39,055 ) $ 161,480 Cement 705 128.57 90,689 (3,874 ) 86,815 Materials $ 291,224 $ (42,929 ) $ 248,295 Ready-mix concrete 1,394 131.63 183,425 (68 ) 183,357 Asphalt 1,321 71.16 94,022 (107 ) 93,915 Other Products 102,183 (84,811 ) 17,372 Products $ 379,630 $ (84,986 ) $ 294,644 Six months ended July 2, 2022 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 30,223 $ 11.58 $ 349,961 $ (65,088 ) $ 284,873 Cement 1,046 128.52 134,495 (5,126 ) 129,369 Materials $ 484,456 $ (70,214 ) $ 414,242 Ready-mix concrete 2,635 129.45 341,027 (107 ) 340,920 Asphalt 1,582 70.33 111,239 (187 ) 111,052 Other Products 178,148 (145,754 ) 32,394 Products $ 630,414 $ (146,048 ) $ 484,366 SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended July 2, 2022 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income $ 65,606 $ 64,089 $ 38,641 $ 24,430 $ 192,766 Interest (income) expense (4,035 ) (2,714 ) (4,860 ) 32,208 20,599 Income tax expense 987 — — 52,960 53,947 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 21,779 14,523 9,383 770 46,455 EBITDA $ 84,337 $ 75,898 $ 43,164 $ 110,368 $ 313,767 Accretion 233 392 77 — 702 Tax receivable agreement benefit — — — 954 954 Gain on sale of businesses — (29,452 ) — (126,601 ) (156,053 ) Non-cash compensation — — — 4,734 4,734 Other 74 (144 ) — — (70 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,644 $ 46,694 $ 43,241 $ (10,545 ) $ 164,034 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 24.0 % 25.1 % 46.2 % 26.0 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended July 3, 2021 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 55,447 $ 37,035 $ 33,230 $ (67,954 ) $ 57,758 Interest (income) expense (2,860 ) (2,176 ) (4,035 ) 33,287 24,216 Income tax expense 1,198 156 — 17,054 18,408 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,133 21,146 10,143 1,101 57,523 EBITDA $ 78,918 $ 56,161 $ 39,338 $ (16,512 ) $ 157,905 Accretion 218 408 84 — 710 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses (273 ) 509 — — 236 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,827 4,827 Other (92 ) 206 — — 114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,771 $ 57,284 $ 39,422 $ (11,685 ) $ 163,792 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 25.1 % 26.1 % 45.9 % 26.5 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended July 2, 2022 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 77,507 $ 71,455 $ 30,210 $ (21,206 ) $ 157,966 Interest (income) expense (8,005 ) (6,165 ) (9,822 ) 64,740 40,748 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,163 (106 ) — 48,147 49,204 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 46,127 32,407 16,881 1,519 96,934 EBITDA $ 116,792 $ 97,591 $ 37,269 $ 93,200 $ 344,852 Accretion 460 803 153 — 1,416 Tax receivable agreement benefit — — — 954 954 Gain on sale of businesses — (43,657 ) — (126,601 ) (170,258 ) Non-cash compensation — — — 10,156 10,156 Other 84 93 — — 177 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,336 $ 54,830 $ 37,422 $ (22,291 ) $ 187,297 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 19.9 % 18.5 % 26.8 % 18.3 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended July 3, 2021 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 72,883 $ 44,004 $ 31,625 $ (113,999 ) $ 34,513 Interest (income) expense (4,892 ) (3,896 ) (8,080 ) 65,270 48,402 Income tax expense 1,384 90 — 11,491 12,965 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 50,057 42,620 18,211 2,205 113,093 EBITDA $ 119,432 $ 82,818 $ 41,756 $ (35,033 ) $ 208,973 Accretion 434 877 165 — 1,476 Gain on sale of businesses (273 ) (15,159 ) — — (15,432 ) Non-cash compensation — — — 10,190 10,190 Other (174 ) 493 — — 319 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,419 $ 69,029 $ 41,921 $ (24,843 ) $ 205,526 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 21.8 % 20.2 % 33.1 % 20.2 % _______________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share. Three months ended Six months ended July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 July 2, 2022 July 3, 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS Net Income Per Equity

Unit Net Income Per Equity

Unit Net Income Per Equity

Unit Net Income Per Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ 190,113 $ 1.59 $ 56,659 $ 0.47 $ 155,821 $ 1.30 $ 34,142 $ 0.29 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,653 0.02 1,099 0.02 2,145 0.02 371 — (Gain) loss on sale of businesses, net of tax (121,935 ) (1.02 ) 208 — (127,569 ) (1.07 ) (11,654 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments 70,831 0.59 57,966 0.49 30,397 0.25 22,859 0.19 Tax receivable agreement expense 954 0.01 — — 954 0.01 — — Adjusted diluted net income $ 71,785 $ 0.60 $ 57,966 $ 0.49 $ 31,351 $ 0.26 $ 22,859 $ 0.19 Weighted-average shares: Basic Class A common stock 118,099,059 117,436,461 118,438,200 116,423,833 LP Units outstanding 1,314,006 1,885,789 1,314,006 2,249,499 Total equity units 119,413,065 119,322,250 119,752,206 118,673,332 The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021. Three months ended Six months ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Operating income $ 111,236 $ 95,923 $ 76,941 $ 70,864 General and administrative expenses 47,651 47,448 99,575 99,090 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 47,157 58,233 98,350 114,569 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,695 ) (1,403 ) (4,950 ) (3,172 ) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 202,349 $ 200,201 $ 269,916 $ 281,351 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 32.0 % 32.4 % 26.3 % 27.7 % _______________ (1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022 and July 3, 2021. Three months ended Six months ended July 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 192,766 $ 57,758 $ 157,966 $ 34,513 Non-cash items (50,041 ) 74,221 (13,432 ) 113,065 Net income adjusted for non-cash items 142,725 131,979 144,534 147,578 Change in working capital accounts (109,758 ) (36,010 ) (128,280 ) (72,927 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,967 95,969 16,254 74,651 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (67,818 ) (58,823 ) (124,153 ) (125,917 ) Free cash flow $ (34,851 ) $ 37,146 $ (107,899 ) $ (51,266 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005648/en/

